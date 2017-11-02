6 bodies strewn across a field, murderer gets life, Kraaifontein

The recent life sentence handed down today to Bangikhaya Koni who is originally from Engcobo in the Eastern Cape but is currently staying in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein is an indication of the priority we place on our investigation into priority crimes such as murder.

Comprehensive work by Tygerberg Cluster Detectives and the state prosecutor led to the conviction of an accused of a vigilante murder committed in December 2014 in Joostenbergvlakte, in the Cape High Court on 1 November 2017.

The Western Cape SAPS Management commended both the investigation and prosecution teams ”The sentence enhances confidence in the criminal justice system” The discovery of six bodies on an open field in Joostenbergvlakte sent shock waves to the community of Kraaifontein in December 2014.

The members have done excellent work in this matter and we commend them for their hard work and commitment. SAPS will maintain their zero tolerance approach in the combating and investigation of crime.

