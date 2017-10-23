6 arrested with illegal firearms in raid, Ravensmead

6 arrested with illegal firearms in raid, Ravensmead. Photo: SAPS
6 arrested with illegal firearms in raid, Ravensmead. Photo: SAPS

The efforts by members attached to Operation Combat to prevent crime that may threaten the safety and security of the community have paid off when six suspects were arrested on the night of 22 October 2017, in Ravensmead for the illegal possession of two firearms, drugs and possible stolen goods.

An intelligence led operation took police to two residential addresses in Cara and Karakoel Streets, Connaught estate, Ravensmead.

A total of six suspects aged between 22 and 32 years were arrested after searches were conducted. Two unlicensed 9mm firearms, 17 rounds of ammunition, 80 dagga cigarettes, and a number of bank cards were confiscated.

The suspects are due to make a court appearance in Bellville once they have been charged.

