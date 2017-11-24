6 arrested in possession of explosives, Nyanga

6 arrested in possession of explosives, Nyanga. Photo: SAPS
6 arrested in possession of explosives, Nyanga. Photo: SAPS

Efforts by police to ensure that we get rid of criminals and confiscate illegal weapons in the streets of Nyanga resulted in the arrest of six suspects and the confiscation of explosives in Samora Machel.

Members attached to K9 Unit were conducting search operations in the areas with the focus on illegal firearms and drugs.

While they were in Duma Nokhwe Street in Samora Machel they came across three VW Polos, one with four occupants, the second one with two and the third was empty. The occupants were searched and the vehicles tested but had not been reported stolen.

But when police members searched the boots of vehicles they recovered three explosive devices including a shock tube used at mines and also used to blow up ATMs. The six suspects were arrested and the devices and vehicles were confiscated.

The six, aged between 24 and 34, are expected to appear in court soon for the possession of explosives.

