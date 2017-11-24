6 armed robbers hold up store in Khayelitsha mall, 1 arrested

The SAPS’s efforts to bring perpetrators of crime to justice and create a safe and secure environment for all people in our province were boosted when vigilant police attached to Lingelethu West arrested a 31 year old suspect for business robbery.

The arrest was made after one of the shops in a Khayelitsha mall was robbed.

On Wednesday 22 November 2017, at approximately 14:30 a group of six suspects stormed into the shop and held the employees at gunpoint. They demanded cash and in the process searched the staff members and robbed them of their cellphones. They then proceeded to the tellers and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Swift reaction by the police, with the assistance of security guards, led to the apprehension of one of the suspects, while the rest fled the scene.

Three cellphones and some cash that had allegedly been taken from the scene were recovered in the possession of the suspect. He is being detained for business robbery and is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court, once charged.

The Khayelitsha police management applauded the members of SAPS and the security guards for their vigilance and further encouraged them to step up their efforts in making our shopping malls a safe environment during this busy time of the year.

