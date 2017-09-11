535 people brought to book for various crimes, Milnerton

Police from the Milnerton Cluster made significant arrests during the week’s operations in their endeavor to combat crime.

They brought a total of 535 people to book for various crimes comprising of possession of drugs, possession of dangerous weapons, warrants of arrest, and assault. Other crimes such as contravention of a protection order and shoplifting added to the total number of suspects arrested.

A total of 39 persons were arrested on charges of assault and 13 people who were driving while under the influence of alcohol were also stopped in their tracks. Driving whilst intoxicated is a serious crime as it can lead to the loss of life.

In a separate incident 21 persons were arrested for being in possession of dangerous weapons such as knives and large sharp scissors.

In another incident two people were arrested for murders that occurred in Milnerton and Atlantis. Firearms were also confiscated in the Atlantis area.

The arrested suspects, aged between 19 and 45 years, will appear in various courts in the cluster.

