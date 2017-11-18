5 arrested for robberies, goods recovered, Nyanga

A strong partnership between Nyanga police and community is yielding much desired results. Following a community engagement (Imbizo) in the Nyanga area on Wednesday evening, 15 November 2017, local police followed up information shared with them.

As a result they arrested five suspects who had committed two separate robberies

.

In one incident police arrested three teenagers in a shack for being in possession of stolen property comprising hand bags, cell phones and other valuable items.

In another incident after a tourist couple became victims of a smash and grab incident on Wednesday 15 November 2017, on New Eislieben Road in Crossroads, two males were arrested last night and will appear in court soon.

The station management has commended the joint efforts of the police and community in ridding the streets of Nyanga of criminality.

