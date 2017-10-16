4648 arrests in SAPS weekend clamp down, Nyanga Cluster

The Nyanga Cluster precinct has been saturated with additional SAPS members and external forces to combat gang violence and gang activities.

Operational members were deployed in hot spot areas with a specific operational mandate and that is to combat and reduce crime.

As from Friday 13 October 2017, when Police Minister Fikile Mbalula visited Manenberg, 532 persons were arrested for various serious criminal offences during focused intelligence driven operations, and 4116 persons were arrested for the possession of dangerous weapons.

Five thousand Rand’s worth of fines were issued for traffic violations. Four stolen vehicles were also recovered during the operation and one person was arrested for the illegal possession of abalone.

During intelligence driven operations to combat gang violence 192 drug houses were searched, resulting in the arrest of 277 persons.The following drugs were confiscated, 331.6 g of heroin, 1.158 kg of TIK, 189.75 mandrax tablets, 941 g of khat and 4.235 kg of dagga.

A total of 153 shebeen operations were conducted, during which 298 001 litres of alcohol were seized and 14 persons were arrested for contravening the Liquor Act. Thirty one persons were also arrested during 17 operations for tracking wanted persons on outstanding cases, which are under investigation.

Twelve illegal firearms were recovered, leading to the arrest of 11 persons. These operations were focused on combating gang violence and stopping the killing of youths.

Gangs have tormented community members and compromised the youth. Gang violence has become a serious threat, and the community members need to continue to report illicit gang activities. Being silent about gang activities has become the fuel for gang violence to continue.

The Nyanga Cluster Commander, Major General Dyantyi, has expressed his sincere appreciation to all operational members who worked tirelessly around the clock to ensure the safety of the community within the cluster precinct.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity can contact the SAPS 10111 number or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

