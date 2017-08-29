4 arrests for illegal firearms and ammunition, Mitchell’s plain

On 27 August 2017, at about 07:30 Mitchell’s Plain SAPS members were busy with patrols when they received information about a firearm being kept at a premises in Korfbal Street, Beacon Valley, and Mitchell’s plain.

Upon arrival at the address, the police members requested to search the premises. While searching the premises, they found a firearm under a bed in the Wendy house.

The firearm is a black and silver .38 Special firearm with black Sellotape around the handle. The firearm contained four rounds. Police arrested three suspects aged 17, 22 and 49 years.

The suspects face charges of possession of a firearm without a license and illegal possession of ammunition. They are expected to appear in court soon.

And on 28 August 2017 at approximately 18:30, members of Athlone received information of drugs being sold at a house in 6th Avenue Hazendal, Athlone. Upon their arrival at the house they interviewed a woman who granted them permission to search the house, but they found nothing.

The police were approached by a colored man who is living in the Wendy house at the same address. He informed them that he had picked up two rounds of ammunition on the corner of 6th Avenue and Downing Street, on 25 August. This man was asked as to why he did not hand it in at the police station and he could not give a reasonable explanation.

The 39 year old suspect was then arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition. One 38 Special round and one 45 round of ammunition were confiscated and handed in.

The suspect is due to appear at the Athlone Magistrates Court on 29 August 2017.

