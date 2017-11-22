31000 abalone recovered, 2 arrested, Panorama

31000 abalone recovered, 2 arrested, Panorama. Photo: SAPS
31000 abalone recovered, 2 arrested, Panorama. Photo: SAPS

Our endeavours to break the back of abalone poaching in the Western Cape have led members of Provincial Detectives to Mozart Crescent Panorama, accompanied by Cape Town K9 and DAFF.

Upon arrival at the residence they discovered an illegal abalone processing facility. Two suspects, aged 22 and 29, were arrested.

Freezers and containers of abalone were seized, together with equipment to process abalone. A total of 20 056 wet shucked and 10 940 dried abalone were seized. The value is yet to be determined.

The suspects will appear in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on a charge of illegal possession of abalone in due course.

