3 arrested with R1 million of abalone, Mfuleni

0
3 arrested with R1 million of abalone, Mfuleni. Photo: SAPS
3 arrested with R1 million of abalone, Mfuleni. Photo: SAPS

The illegal trade in marine resources was dealt a blow on the night of 6 November 2017, when police from the Flying Squad confiscated abalone worth an estimated street value of R1million in Eersteriver road, Mfuleni.

The members who were patrolling noticed a suspicious light delivery vehicle (LDV) and they stopped the vehicle. Upon searching it, 5553 units of abalone were found inside 55 bags.

A preliminary investigation that was conducted on the scene also revealed that the Toyota Hilux bakkie had been reported as hijacked in Kleinvlei during this month.

Three men aged 36, 42 and 46 years, were arrested and, once charged, will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court.

Protecting our marine resources remains at the core of the SAPS’s mandate.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Drug dealer sentenced after sting operation, Botha... Our efforts to root out the drug trade were echoed by the magistrate of a Goodwood court this morning when Chimampka Odunze aged 32 was sentenced to s...
Attempted land occupation in Kraaifontein At the weekend, about 10 people attempted to occupy municipal land in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein. They used asbestos sheets, stones and cleared away gr...
UCT trashed as fee protests escalate More than a hundred protesters moved between the University of Cape Town’s campuses on Thursday, disrupting lectures and attempting to shut down the i...
Man arrested as another firearm is recovered, Bish... Operation Combat members were conducting a crime intelligence operation in the Bishop Lavis area when members were still on their way to execute the o...