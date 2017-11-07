3 arrested with R1 million of abalone, Mfuleni

The illegal trade in marine resources was dealt a blow on the night of 6 November 2017, when police from the Flying Squad confiscated abalone worth an estimated street value of R1million in Eersteriver road, Mfuleni.

The members who were patrolling noticed a suspicious light delivery vehicle (LDV) and they stopped the vehicle. Upon searching it, 5553 units of abalone were found inside 55 bags.

A preliminary investigation that was conducted on the scene also revealed that the Toyota Hilux bakkie had been reported as hijacked in Kleinvlei during this month.

Three men aged 36, 42 and 46 years, were arrested and, once charged, will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court.

Protecting our marine resources remains at the core of the SAPS’s mandate.

