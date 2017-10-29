3 arrested with firearms after shooting in Kraaifontein

Following the recent violence in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, SAPS have dominated the area with additional deployments to restore peace and tranquility.

These measures have resulted in the arrest of three suspects for being in possession of three unlicensed firearms.

Members of the Stabilization unit were quick to respond to a shooting incident in Scottsdene and upon searching the area, three suspects were seen fleeing the area. They were confronted in Bonita Crescent and searched, when the firearms, comprising two 9mm pistols and a. 38 revolver, were discovered in their possession.

The three suspects aged 23, 24 and 29 are due to make a court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrates court on Monday 30 October 2017.

We will remain in the area on high alert to ensure that any form of violence is quelled immediately.

