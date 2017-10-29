3 arrested with firearms after shooting in Kraaifontein

0
3 arrested with firearms after shooting in Kraaifontein
3 arrested with firearms after shooting in Kraaifontein

Following the recent violence in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein, SAPS have dominated the area with additional deployments to restore peace and tranquility.

These measures have resulted in the arrest of three suspects for being in possession of three unlicensed firearms.

Members of the Stabilization unit were quick to respond to a shooting incident in Scottsdene and upon searching the area, three suspects were seen fleeing the area. They were confronted in Bonita Crescent and searched, when the firearms, comprising two 9mm pistols and a. 38 revolver, were discovered in their possession.

The three suspects aged 23, 24 and 29 are due to make a court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrates court on Monday 30 October 2017.

We will remain in the area on high alert to ensure that any form of violence is quelled immediately.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Council approves plan to take over Cape Town’s tra... On Thursday, Brett Herron, Mayco Member for Transportation and Urban Development, presented a business plan to the Cape Town City Council to rescue th...
City’s food basket faces uncertain future The Philippi Horticulture Area (PHA), Cape Town’s 3,000 hectare farmland, which provides a significant quantity of vegetables for the City, still face...
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting incident, Kraaifon... The circumstances surrounding the shooting incident on the morning of 26 October 2017, at around 10:00 in Park Avenue, Scottsdene in Kraaifontein, whi...
UCT asked police to help restore order The management of the University of Cape Town has called on the police to help restore order where students disrupt lectures and also prevent students...