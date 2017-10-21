3 arrested after brutal rape and murder, Khayelitsha

The SAPS Management of the Western Cape commended a group of detectives from the Khayelitsha Cluster office for their thorough investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects, aged between 25 and 35 years, who are linked to the murder of 21 year old, Zanele Sandlana of Kuyasa in Harare, Khayelitsha.

According to information the victim was last seen by her family on 2 September 2017 when she left to visit her friends.

The gruesome discovery of her badly injured body was made on 3 September 2017 at about 19:30 in TR section. A case of murder and rape was opened for investigation and on 20 October 2017, the investigation team made a breakthrough and arrested the suspects in Khayelitsha.

The suspects will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 October 2017, where they will be facing charges of murder and rape.

Crimes against women and children remain on top of the SAPS agenda and police will not rest until those responsible for committing these crimes are removed from society.

