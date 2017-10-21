3 arrested after brutal rape and murder, Khayelitsha

0
3 arrested after brutal rape and murder, Khayelitsha
3 arrested after brutal rape and murder, Khayelitsha

The SAPS Management of the Western Cape commended a group of detectives from the Khayelitsha Cluster office for their thorough investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects, aged between 25 and 35 years, who are linked to the murder of 21 year old, Zanele Sandlana of Kuyasa in Harare, Khayelitsha.

According to information the victim was last seen by her family on 2 September 2017 when she left to visit her friends.

The gruesome discovery of her badly injured body was made on 3 September 2017 at about 19:30 in TR section. A case of murder and rape was opened for investigation and on 20 October 2017, the investigation team made a breakthrough and arrested the suspects in Khayelitsha.

The suspects will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 23 October 2017, where they will be facing charges of murder and rape.

Crimes against women and children remain on top of the SAPS agenda and police will not rest until those responsible for committing these crimes are removed from society.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Intervention team on a drive against crime, Nyanga... The Provincial Intervention team showed dedication by bringing perpetrators to book and ensuring the safety of the Nyanga Cluster community when they ...
Wanted Philippi East murder suspect arrested To ensure that offenders are brought to justice, detectives used their resources well to apprehend an 18 year old suspect who is wanted on a case of m...
Hawks nab crime syndicate, Table View The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Unit is investigating cases of contraventions of Electronic Communication and Transactions Act, possession of prohi...
Police confiscate 6 zip guns and arrest 3, Worcest... In endeavors to root out violent crimes plaguing communities, police members from Worcester reacted to information and descended on a residential prem...