2553 mandrax tablets and firearm recovered, Ocean View

Our endeavors to fight crime which may threaten the safety and security of the community yielded success on the night of 11 October 2017.

Crime operations were conducted by members of Ocean View SAPS and the Stabilization Unit which led to the arrest of three suspects aged between 17 and 37 on charges relating to possession of illegal firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and dealing in mandrax.

Members responded to information, and pulled over a Toyota Corolla in Arries Avenue, Ocean View and found the driver of the vehicle to be in possession of a Rossi firearm with five rounds of ammunition.

Upon searching the vehicle, they found a plastic shopping bag under the seat containing a large amount of mandrax tablets and another five rounds of ammunition.

A second bag was found in the boot also containing mandrax tablets. The 2 553 mandrax tablets have an estimated street value of R127 650.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Simonstown Magistrate’s Court on Friday 13 October 2017 on the said charges.

