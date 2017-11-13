253 arrested in SAPS operation, Nyanga Cluster

With Safer Festive Season Operations in full swing, police members of the Nyanga Cluster participated in action aimed at preventing and fighting crime by conducting searches at identified houses in the area and a total of 95 houses were searched.

A total of 253 arrests for various crimes, which include illegal possession of drugs, were achieved, whereby 6g of Heroin, 593 g of Tik, 182 Mandrax tablets and 8754 g of dagga were confiscated.

A total of 55 shebeen operations were conducted throughout the Cluster where 1362.45 l of alcohol were confiscated and 15 arrests were made.

During the 15 tracing operations conducted 28 wanted suspects were arrested on outstanding cases and 37 arrests were made for Crimes against Women and Children.

Eight illegal firearms were recovered throughout the cluster. Six firearms were recovered in Bishop Lavis and two in Guguletu.

A total of seven stolen vehicles were recovered and 356 vehicle check points were held.

Following up with additional high density operations, with the assistance of the Provincial Intervention Team, Public Order Police and POCC deployed over the weekend, an additional 15.4 kg of dagga, 424 bankies dagga, 66 stoppe dagga, 92 tik straws and 15 mandrax tablets were confiscated.

