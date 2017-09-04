218 arrested in Blue downs SAPS operation

Through disruptive operations that were executed during the week ending 3 September 2017, houses have been searched for drugs and 114 arrests were made relating to drugs.

A total of 220 litres of alcohol, mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R5800, tik with an estimated street value of R5750 and dagga to the estimated street value of R6100 were confiscated.

During 21 tracing operations 23 suspects who were wanted were arrested.

The Integrated Operational Deployment and high density patrols were focussed and intelligence driven to combat gang violence, which made the area volatile and unsafe for communities and children.

A total of 218 suspects were arrested for charges relating to murder, attempted murder, assault common, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm, drunk and driving, reckless and negligent driving, possession of a dangerous weapon, malicious damage to property, housebreaking and theft, possession of illegal firearms, dealing in liquor without a licence, theft of a motor vehicle, intimidation, house robbery, child neglect, rape and sexual assault.

One suspect was kept overnight and was released on a fine as he committed crimes like being drunk in public and riotous behavior.

