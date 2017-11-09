2 sought suspect drug dealers nabbed by Hawks, Conville

2 sought suspect drug dealers nabbed by Hawks, Conville

On Tuesday,7 November 2017, members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit and K9 Unit in the Southern Cape executed two Warrants of Arrest at separate addresses in Conville.

Sought suspects Izunna Ekedirichukwu Ibeh and Sunday Ndubuisi Ibeh both aged 37, were apprehended.

Small quantities of Narcotics (Tik and Mandrax) valued at just under R5000 were seized.

The pair appeared before Thembalethu Magistrate’s court on Wednesday 8 November 2017.

They are expected back in court on November 20th to face charges of drug dealing.

