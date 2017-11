Reacting to information, members of Operation Combat, B relief searched premises in Woodlands, Mitchells Plain.

On the evening of 9 November they found 500 units of Heroin and cash totaling R13 000.

Two suspects, aged 33 and 36, were arrested.

They will appear in court soon on charges of dealing in drugs.

The suspects are believed to have links with gangs.

South Africa Today – South Africa News