2 arrested with firearm and heroin, Mitchells Plain

Eager to create a safer environment for the community, members attached to Operation Combat patrolled the streets of Mitchells Plain on the night of 13 November 2017, when their attention were drawn to two suspicious male persons in Hengelaar Street.

Both were searched which led to the discovery of an unlicensed 7.65 firearm and five rounds of ammunition found in the one’s possession and 18 units of heroin on the other one.

The two males aged 33 and 35 respectively were arrested and detained until there court appearance.

The members continued with their duties and investigated a tip off of an unlicensed firearm buried on an open field in Morgenster Road. A search of the area resulted in the discovery of a .303 hunting rifle with four rounds of ammunition.

The circumstances surrounding the firearm are being investigated in an attempt to apprehend the responsible person.

