2 arrested with firearm and heroin, Mitchells Plain

0
2 arrested with firearm and heroin, Mitchells Plain
2 arrested with firearm and heroin, Mitchells Plain

Eager to create a safer environment for the community, members attached to Operation Combat patrolled the streets of Mitchells Plain on the night of 13 November 2017, when their attention were drawn to two suspicious male persons in Hengelaar Street.

Both were searched which led to the discovery of an unlicensed 7.65 firearm and five rounds of ammunition found in the one’s possession and 18 units of heroin on the other one.

The two males aged 33 and 35 respectively were arrested and detained until there court appearance.

The members continued with their duties and investigated a tip off of an unlicensed firearm buried on an open field in Morgenster Road. A search of the area resulted in the discovery of a .303 hunting rifle with four rounds of ammunition.

The circumstances surrounding the firearm are being investigated in an attempt to apprehend the responsible person.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Beaufort West without water Beaufort West's water has dried up. The Gamkadam is officially empty, and residents depend on borehole and so-called brown water. It is sewage wate...
Shoot out as 9 hijackers arrested, one wounded, Ca... Members from the Flying Squad and the K9 Unit through their ongoing efforts in ensuring that the festive season is safe, swiftly followed up on inform...
253 arrested in SAPS operation, Nyanga Cluster With Safer Festive Season Operations in full swing, police members of the Nyanga Cluster participated in action aimed at preventing and fighting crime...
Wanted murdering hijacker arrested, Nyanga Members from the Provincial Hijacking Unit continue to investigate crime that threatens the safety and security of communities. This unit made a b...