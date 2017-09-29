2 arrested for murder of Golden Arrow bus driver

The onslaught by criminals on our colleagues who ensure that the public are safely transported is of grave concern to the SAPS of the Western Cape.

Relentless efforts and sleepless nights led to success by Nyanga Detectives to ensure that criminals who continue to take people’s lives are brought to book. Two suspects involved in the shooting and killing of a Golden Arrow Bus driver have been arrested.

The bus driver was shot and fatally wounded on Saturday afternoon, 23 September 2017, in Zwelitsha, Nyanga.

The duo were arrested in the early hours of the morning on Friday 29 September 2017, during a tracing operation conducted in the precinct. One suspect was arrested while walking in Browns Farm and the second one was apprehended at his home. The suspects are from Old Location and New Crossroads.

Police are still searching for one outstanding suspect who is on the run.

Once charged, the two perpetrators are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 02 October 2017, facing murder charges.

The police members are applauded for their success in tracking down the two murderers. The SAPS Nyanga Management would also like to thank community members who have played an enormous role in the arrests from the first day that the incident occurred.

It is further requested that community members always report criminal activities to 021 380 3300/3304/3380, to 112 or to Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

