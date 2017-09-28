2 arrested for murder of boy (9), Ocean View

Following the murder of a nine year old boy in Ocean View on Saturday, 09 September 2017, provincial detectives have been working around the clock, following up on leads and arrested two suspects in Manenberg on 27 September 2017.

In the attack that is believed to be gang related, three other victims between the ages of 19 and 28 were shot and wounded.

The suspects aged 20 and 24 are facing murder and attempted murder charges. They will appear in the Simons Town magistrates’ court on Friday, 29 September 2017.

Western Cape police remain committed to solving all serious violent crime cases and bringing the perpetrators to book.

South Africa Today – South Africa News