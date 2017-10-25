2 arrested after business robbery, Sir Lowry’s Pass

Shortly after two suspects perpetrated a business robbery in Sir Lowry’s Pass, they were arrested when two vigilant members responded to the incident.

At approximately 11:00 on the morning of 24 October 2017, the suspects held two ladies at knife point at their business premises and fled with cellular telephones and a laptop.

Members on patrol spotted the two suspects and after they were searched, stolen goods linked to the robbery were found in their possession.

The cellular telephone’s signal was traced by the owner’s husband and led police to an address in Sir Lowry’s Pass where electronic equipment and the stolen cellular telephone valued at around R 50 000 were found.

The home owner was arrested for the possession of stolen property and the other two suspects for business robbery.

Once they have been charged, they are due to make a court appearance in Somerset West on the respective charges.

