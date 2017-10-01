1630 liters of liquor confiscated in raids, Guguletu

On 29 September 2017, from 08:30 until 24:00 an integrated liquor operation was conducted in the SAPS Guguletu policing area, under the command of Col Motau from the National FLASH Office and Lt Col Kay from Liquor Control, Western Cape.

This operation was conducted with the collaboration of SAPS members and external role players from the Department of Trade and Industry, the Western Cape Liquor Authority, Law Enforcement, the City of Cape Town and the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

At 17:30 a known unlicensed liquor premises was raided at M109, New Rest, Guguletu. A large quantity of various alcohol products was found and confiscated, the total volume of liquor confiscated being 1259.405 liters.

The suspect was detained at SAPS Guguletu.

Besides this large bust, two other unlicensed premises in Guguletu were also raided and liquor confiscated to a total volume of 371.42 litres. This operation will be ongoing over the whole weekend in the Nyanga Cluster.

The abuse of liquor is one of the crime generators in the country and people guilty of selling liquor illegally will continue to be targeted by SAPS.

