128 arrested including 20 wanted suspects, Blue Downs Cluster

Police from the Blue Downs Cluster have been hard at work and their dedication brought about good results when they arrested 128 suspects for committing serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, possession of illegal firearms and ammunition, and robbery.

Operations conducted by the different stations in the Cluster led to the arrest of 20 wanted suspects and over 200 litres of alcohol and drugs, with an estimated street value of R10 000, were confiscated.

On 08 September 2017 at 19:30 information received from the public led members of the Ravensmead police to a house in Daisy Street, Uitsig. Upon conducting a search they found a 32 year old man in possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

All suspects will appear in the various courts in the Blue Downs Cluster on 11 September 2017.

Police management commend the members who work fearlessly in life threatening situations to serve and protect communities.

Operations to fight the scourge of gang violence remain on top of the agenda of SAPS.

