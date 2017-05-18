Front National SA is immensely concerned about certain stipulations in the White Paper on Migration, which was adopted by the cabinet six weeks ago already, but not yet been made public.

In this document a process is outlined according to which all visa restrictions for citizens of other African countries, will be scrapped. According to the White Paper, South Africa “fully supports the vision of an Africa where its citizens can move more freely across national borders, where intra-Africa trade is encouraged and there is greater integration and development of the African continent”.

Home Affairs minister Hlengiwe Mkhize is expected to announce details on the new immigration dispensation in her budget speech in Parliament later today.

It is expected that the new policy will find its way into legislation by next year.

This means that the unemployed, hungry masses from other African countries, such as Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Somalia etc will be allowed free access to South Africa to put even more strain on our already struggling economy and labour market. The potential of xenophobic violence and crime against minority groups in South Africa will escalate tremendously. In short, we are going to be trampled by the masses of Africa!

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

