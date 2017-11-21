A petrol attendant was waiting patiently for the next customer to get their tank fulled. The man was stationed at his petrol pump, leaning against the pump when an unexpected freak accident occurred.

A white car coming in fast like a lightning bolt, wedged the man in between the pump and the now totaled vehicle.

The front of the vehicle was completely wrecked due to the blow from this freak accident.

The man’s colleagues rushed to his rescue and to help out in anyway possible while pedestrians who witnessed the accident glimpsed in the general direction of the man and proceeded to carry on with their days. Luckily, his life was not taken but is now facing serious leg injuries.

Moral of the story:

Speed can cause serious damage, a freak accident as well as death.

Drive sensibly. Not just for your safety but also, the safety of those around you.

