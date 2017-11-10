Violent taxi strike in South Africa

Violent taxi strike in South Africa - Image - Die Vryburger

As expected, the taxi strike is in stark contrast to the Black Monday protests by farmers and their sympathizers against farm murders.

Taxi’s flowed from all sides to Pretoria, and reports indicated that roads were blocked entirely and in some cases, burning of tires, and motorists who wanted to get to work and contribute toward the economy, pelted with rocks.

In Mamelodi tires were burned in Tsamayaweg, The R513 between Zambeziry Avenue and Cullinan was also barred at the junction with the N1. At the M17’s junction with the R566 vehicles were stoned with stones.

Taxis coming from Witbank traveled slowly on the N4 in the direction of Pretoria, preventing the peak traffic from flowing. There are also reports that Gillooly’s interchange was severely blocked, and even roads near Wolmaransstad were closed.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

