Violent taxi strike expected

While police persecuted alleged organizers of the orderly and peaceful Black Monday protest proceedings because they did not request permission for it two weeks before, a much more significant threat approaches.

The NTA taxi association is planning for a total strike and is going to participate in marches to hand over petitions in several places. It is not sure if they asked for permission two weeks in advance.

Similar actions in the past have led to severe traffic disruption, and in many cases even become violent where people’s vehicles are damaged or where the property is damaged too.

The actions of the protesters and the actions of the police will be closely monitored.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

