Tribute to 40 police officers who died performing their duties

On 03 September 2017, the South African Police Service (SAPS) will pay tribute to the forty fallen heroes and heroines who lost their lives while performing their duties between 1 April 2016 and 31 March 2017, at the Police Memorial at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Minister of Police, Mr Fikile Mbalula, Deputy Minister of Police, Mr Bongani Mkongi, the Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba and other dignitaries will join family members in remembering and paying tribute to those police members who died in the line of duty during the last financial year.

These colleagues in blue, aware of the dangers associated with policing, fully committed themselves to serving and protecting the communities of South Africa. In this process, they paid the highest price for their dedication and patriotism, that of their own lives.

This is the selfless, undying commitment that police officers have to protect and serve.

The members we will pay tribute to on 3 September 2017 were the noble defenders of our nation and we salute and honour them for their courage and dedication.

These unsung heroes and heroines secured the streets of our towns, cities and the most rural of communities day and night.

On National Commemoration Day, we mourn with the families, colleagues and friends of the departed and offer our support to the loved ones left behind. Their extended family in blue will never forget the invaluable contributions they made to the fight against crime.

You came from our families and our homes. You were our mothers, fathers, sons and daughters, husbands, wives, friends and neighbors. You served, policed and protected a nation – WE SALUTE YOUR SACRIFICE.

