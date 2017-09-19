Treasurer-General confirms Zuma rape

The Treasury General of the ANC, Zweli Mkhize, revealed in a statement that he was aware of the rape of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo (Kwezi) in 2005 by Jacob Zuma.

He made this statement after he was approached by a newspaper regarding the forthcoming publication of a book describing the incident.

According to Mkhize, Zuma contacted him in 2005 and acknowledged that he had made a mistake by having sexual relations with Fezeka. Mhkizi describes Fezeka as a daughter to him and Zuma.

Zuma was then found not guilty of the rape in court, but 12 years later, another story emerges other than the one told in court by Zuma.

