Treasurer-General confirms Zuma rape

Die Vryburger

0
Zweli Mkhize - Image - Die Vryburger

The Treasury General of the ANC, Zweli Mkhize, revealed in a statement that he was aware of the rape of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo (Kwezi) in 2005 by Jacob Zuma.

He made this statement after he was approached by a newspaper regarding the forthcoming publication of a book describing the incident.

According to Mkhize, Zuma contacted him in 2005 and acknowledged that he had made a mistake by having sexual relations with Fezeka. Mhkizi describes Fezeka as a daughter to him and Zuma.

Zuma was then found not guilty of the rape in court, but 12 years later, another story emerges other than the one told in court by Zuma.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Anarchy continues in South Africa Cape Town's taxi strike has, as expected, turned into violence as is the case elsewhere in the country and continent. Stones, burning tires, tear g...
Metro rail officials attacked Two Metro Rail Security Officers were attacked at the Bonteheuwel station outside Cape Town by 20 gangsters during a routine patrol. The two office...
Third Gupta – Transnet Contract Transnet purchased seven harbor cranes at unreasonably high prices. The reason for the more expensive price is because of the Chinese company, who ...
Communists fed up with comrade Zuma The SA Communist Party (SACP) called on the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Shaun Abrahams, and his department to charge Zuma with m...