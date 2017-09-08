Transnet plans massive retrenchments

In an effort to alleviate their debt, Transnet is planning a massive retrenchment of staff.

According to sources, Transnet approved 655 applications for voluntary retrenchments, of which 209 were at management level. It’s only 10% of the over 9 000 mark that Transnet has in mind.

36% of Transnet’s expenses go toward the salaries of 58 000 employees. This percentage should be reduced to 31%.

Observers advised that in particular the top structure should also be looked at, whose cost is extremely high.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

