Transnet medical fund bankrupt?

According to confidential information received, it appears that Transnet’s medical aid fund is in financial trouble.

Members of the fund will apparently be transferred to another medical scheme, but members will have to pay a lot more for health cover.

It is especially the old railway workers that will be affected as they are virtually unable to afford the new premiums.

The Transnet Pension Fund has often been in the media and, in the past, old railway workers had to apply to the court to get better treatment.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

