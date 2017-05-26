Transfer of Dockyard to SA Navy underway

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says the transfer of Dockyard to the South African Navy is underway, as recommended by the Defence Review 2015.

“The multi-lateral agreement between the DOD [Department of Defence], Denel and ARMSCOR has been signed and Denel is awaiting National Treasury approval,” the Minister said.

Delivering her department’s Budget Vote in Parliament on Thursday, Minister Mapisa-Nqakula said consultations with the employees of Dockyard are continuing to ensure that all labour matters are attended to.

“The South African Navy has continued to deploy vessels in support of the Maritime Security Strategy.

“Over the past year, the SA Navy has conducted three protracted patrols in the Mozambique channel utilising a frigate, an offshore patrol vessel and the SAS Drakensberg respectively,” the Minister said.

Minister Mapisa-Nqakula said the SAS Amatola, one of the frigates, successfully participated in the SS Mendi Centenary commemoration in the United Kingdom and Exercise Good Hope in Germany.

The Minister said since the sod turning ceremony in December 2015, significant progress has been made in terms of converting Naval Station Durban into a fully-fledged naval base.

