Timol inquiry a blemish on the reputation of the South African justice system

It is with a feeling of disgust that Front National learned of a decision by the Minister of Justice, in terms of Article 17A of ACT 58 of 1959, to reopen the enquiry into the suicide of Ahmed Timol. The consequent hearing turned into a trial by media, in particular by eNCA, and is clearly nothing but a political agenda pursued by the Timol family and their former junior legal councillor, George Bizos.

FN regards this as a contemptable abuse of the legal system to score political advantage from an incident dating from 1972. No new evidence could be provided, as is prescribed by Law for a decision such as the one made by the Minister, and individuals with no link to the case abused the process to deliver inflammatory political speeches in court with no other purpose than that of mass propaganda.

Front National is in possession of the original police statements, pictures, post mortem-reports and a transcript of the court proceedings. Judging by those Front National can find absolutely no purpose for re-opening the investigation, apart from the propaganda value in it.

“Front National accepts the conclusions of the initial enquiry to the full because it is based on the actual evidence immediately following the incident and there is no evidence by the Timol family, councillor Bizos or the independent pathologist that an act of murder was committed. The media circus which is currently staged, 47 years after the incident, by Bizos, eNCA and the Minister of Justice is a blemish on the reputation of the legal system in our country and is condemned by us,” FN leader, Hannes Engelbrecht said.

Taken into account the fragile state of race relations in the country as it is, the opening of old wounds in a so-called enquiry completely blown out of proportion and for the sole purpose of propaganda, is not only foolish, but utterly irresponsible.

PRESS RELEASE

Daniel Lötter – Head of Information – Front National SA

