Thirty municipalities failed to pay their overdue water bills

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Nomvula Mokonyane, indicated that thirty municipalities failed to pay their outstanding water bills.

These municipalities have been given until December 8 to settle their share of over R10,7 billion arrears.

R7 billion rand of the debt is over 120 days and more.

City councils are also often in trouble because they do not pay electricity to Eskom. Eskom would y have switched off several municipalities power supply if institutions such as Afriforum did not stop it. As a result, city councils are getting away with defaults, and the fear is that it can happen again, once the water supply is switched off.

The ANC had trained their people years ago to be defaulters and now picking the fruits of their making.

