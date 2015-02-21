Think again before you call yourself a supporter of the ‘New’ South Africa

344

In 1988, a German book published how the White giant of Africa actually was. Below are some of the facts referencing 1988 unless otherwise indicated):

In 1972, SA blacks owned 360,000 vehicles. (More than all the black African states together)

The monthly income of blacks per capita in 1988 was R352 per month in South Africa – Malawi and Mozambique less than R20 per month.

In 1988 black people could undergo a complicated heart valve surgery for just more than $ 1 while black Americans had to pay $ 15,000. In a Pretoria hospital between 2000 and 3000 of these surgeries were done per year.

In 1970, black workers earned R1751 million, or 25.5% of the total wage fees in SA and increased to R17 238 million in 1984 (1000% growth) and 32.3% of total wages in SA. In the 1986/1987 financial year, whites paid R9000 million and blacks R171 million tax. Indians paid R257 million and coloreds paid R315 million on tax.
Between 1962 and 1972 the UN paid $ 298 million to underdeveloped countries compared to South Africa that spent $ 558 million on the development of its black areas.

The budget amount for black education increases every year from 1970 to almost 30% more than any other government department.

From 1955 to 1984 the number of black scholars increased from 35000 to 1 096 000. In 1988 71% of the adult black population could read and write versus 47% in Kenya, 38% in Egypt and 34% in Nigeria. On average during the year 15 new classrooms per working day were built for black scholars.

In 1985 there were 42 000 black students enrolled at SA universities.

There were 5 black universities and 28 higher education institutions funded by the government.

Soweto with its population of 1.2 million had 5 modern stadiums versus Pretoria with its 600 000 whites who had three. Soweto had 365 schools versus Pretoria 229. In Soweto in 1978, there were 115 football fields, three rugby fields, 4 athletic tracks, 11 cricket fields, two golf courses, 47 tennis courts, 7 swimming pools, 5 bowling halls, 81 basketball fields, 39 children playgrounds and countless community halls, cinemas and clubhouses.

In Soweto in 1978, there were 300 churches, 365 schools, 2 technicons, 8 clinics, 63 kindergartens, 11 post offices and its own fruit and vegetable market.

The white government build a huge hospital Baragwanath 3000 beds in Soweto. One of the largest and most modern hospitals in the world.

Its 23 operating theaters were equipped with the best equipment money can buy.

Here blacks were treated at a nominal cost of R2 for an unlimited period.

In 1982, no fewer than 898 heart surgeries were done here.

Next to the Baragwantha Hospital is the St. John-eye clinic, famous for the treatment of glaucoma, previous fix retinas, traumatic eye injuries and rare tropical diseases.

There were over 2300 registered firms, 1000 taxi operators and 50,000 car owners in Soweto.

Dr. Kenneth Walker, a Canadian physician, visited Soweto and made the following observations:

  • He saw several houses worth more than R100 000 with various BMW’s at the door.
  • Only 2% of homes are shacks with neat buildings with lawns. If he had to choose between the decaying apartments in New York, Detroit or Chicago than he would rather stay in Soweto.
  • He’d rather be very ill in Soweto as in some Canadian cities.
  • He says the city has more schools, churches, cars, taxis, and sports fields than any other independent African states.

In 1978 the South African government built a highly modern hospital MEDUNSA on the border of the independent state of Bophuthatswana at a cost of R70 million on 35 hectares. In this “city” there were living and sleeping facilities for male and female students.

Black doctors, dentists, veterinarians and para-medical staff were trained. It is the only specialized university of its kind in Africa and one of the few in the world financed by white taxpayers exclusively to benefit blacks. Almost all students who mainly came from the national homelands costs were taken care of by the government.

The practical training took place in the nearby Garankuwa Hospital farm where the whole range of human ailments is covered.

Garankuwa had the facilities for kidney transplants, isotopes units with specialized laboratories where 200 doctors were trained practically every year.

South Africa provided training for the airline personnel of Swaziland, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zaire and the Comores.

In 1979, when the train traffic to the Malawian capital Lilongwe was interrupted by rebels, SA sent transport aircrafts with fuel drums to keep their economy going.

In 1986, 80,000 black businessmen from Africa visited Cape Town to finalize business deals.

South Africa provided in the grain needs of its neighboring countries and wider. In 1980, Zambia received 250 000 tons of maize, Mozambique 150,000 tons maize and 50 000 tons of wheat, Kenya 128,000 tons maize and Zimbabwe 100 000 tons. Other countries that also received South African grain were Angola, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mauritius, Tanzania and Zaire.

At least 12 countries of Africa, according to the “Argus African News Service” were so dependent on SA grain that a total ban on imports and exports would have destroyed them economically.

About half of Lesotho’s male population worked in South Africa, about 146,000 in 1983, and earned R280,6 million which was about half of Lesotho’s treasury.

In the 1982/83 financial year SA budgeted R434 million for assistance to the independent neighboring states.

SA produced more electrical energy than Italy, as much crude steel as France, more wheat than Canada, more wool than the US, more wine than Greece and more fish than Great Britain.

South African trains ran on more rail lines than in West Germany, carried more passengers than Switzerland, have better punctuality record than Austria and exported car parts to 100 countries.

SA mines bore down to the depth of 3480 meters and holds the record for the deepest vertical shaft at 2498m deep into the hardest rock in the world.

We are accused by the world that we were a police state:

In SA 1.4 officers for every 1,000 people while the world is as follows: UK 2.2, Israel 3.5, New York 4.3, and Moscow 10 per 1000. In South Africa there were 16,292 white policemen versus 19 177 non-white.

We were accused of killing our political offenders:

In 1979-1980 there were no deaths in SA prisons. In the previous 10 years 37 died versus 274 in the same period in Wales and England.

We are accused that we pay starvation wages:

In 1974, the average monthly income of black workers in South Africa were $ 127 versus the $ 140 in the US, the richest country in the world.

We were accused that we locked up thousands of political prisoners:

In 1983, 127 such prisoners are confined in SA and 11 whose movements were limited. A further 32 were under house arrest.

Our country “The treasure of the world” was stolen.

Think again before you call yourself a loyal supporter of the devastating new SA.

By Koos Odendaal

South Africa Today

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Too bad so sad. The old South Africa could not sustain itself. Whites were leaving because they were scared. Young men were sickened by military service. The tide was turning and being outnumbered at least 18 to 1 by black people who were no longer reluctant to use violence scared the government to their core.

    Be thankful there was a gracious leader like Mandela to lead the country out of the dark ages. It could have ended like Rwanda. Be thankful Black people did not return the cruelties of apartheid.

    If things are messed up economically now, you can’t call for a return to apartheid. Maybe if the country had been economically viable without relying on exploitation of black people to survive, it wouldn’t be in the mess it is in now. The ignorance on both sides is astounding. It will take time to undue the mess caused by the past. The United States still has not come to terms with their history. Why should South Africa think it would easy or without repercussions.

    • SA could not sustain itself,, are you on crack? Whites left for better oppertunities and lives for their families to countries whom wanted some of the most brilliant minds of that that time, Mandela was the worst thing that ever happened to South Africa, and we didnt sell blacks to other countries, America went into western africa and took them,, no one got paid are you nuts, our govt looked after blacks, much more than the great US of A, but that is never bought up, how many blacks they murdered, even one of their presidents was a KKK member! So please you have no clue, and im glad these type of books are out there, there should be more, to teach the world that we where not the bastards everyone was told, by america and britian to cover the eyes of what is really going on their own back yard, America nearly wiped out all the native indians,, i can go on and on,, seems like you need a real history lesson

      • @Judith, clearly you have no idea what is going on. Seem to me all the uneducated people have opinions like judith. Yep Wilbert clearly she is on very strong narcotics ..

      • South Africa has not seen the likes of the productivity of the 1980’s ever since. Yes there were sanctions and disinvestment but that only served to reinforce the pioneering spirit that has always been the hallmark of South Africa. It developed at the bottom end of Africa far away from Europe.

        It was not only Mandela who saved South Africa. South Africans did a fair amount of that themselves. When de Klerk became prime minister he was intelligent enough to read the writing on the wall and realise the days of the Nationalist party were over and for the first time South Africa had a referendum without any gerrymandering of voting districts. Previously the voting districts had been based on area and not on population. So that a voting district like Houghton in Johannesburg had 40 000 voters and got one seat and a farming district like Heilbron in the Free State had say 2000 voters and was also entitled to a seat. This scenario repeated itself all over the country.

        People in general were not pleased with what had been happening. 90 days detention without trial, 180 days detention without trial, race classification, compulsory military service for two years, house arrests, banning of people, being followed by the secret police, banning of movies and of books,the list goes on and on. We were living in a dictatorship and we are again. Mandela was a flash in the pan. He was only here for a couple of years, we must also remember that he was in charge when there was all the political posturing and black on black violence to get rid of any opposition to the ANC.

        You might remember him as a political saviour but he was part of the ANC and their totalitarian ambitions. He paid lip service to everyone but his legacy was the ANC who have been here now for 20 years. We no longer have decent roads or infrastructure. The hospitals are all outdated and the electricity supply is failing because of lack of maintenance and general idiocy and lack of forward planning for population growth. Education is shambolic and standard have dropped into non existence. We have an effective unemployment figure that would cause the downfall of any western government and that includes every white person who does not have the good fortunes to work for a beleaguered small white owned company that has at any rate been marginalized and besieged by BBEEE and is barely ticking over so pays well below the accepted rate. Many white breadwinners are working outside the country for low wages but the exchange rate is in the toilet so when their wages are converted their families here are not too badly off ( something that sends the ANC into paroxysms of frustration) That same exchange rate and effectively devalued rand has plunged people who can no longer work and who provided more than adequately for their retirement into penury. We are subjected daily to threats and racial slurs and insults being called cockroaches by the ruling party and their followers which is a forerunner to genocide in Africa and are sent pictures of an axe on social media. Our children denied the opportunity to work. So would you please tell me how you can say that the ANC do not practise revenge.

        • Magriet

          Bravo! You summarize it very well.
          Although the government at the time meant well with their actions to uphold the economy after sanctions were declared against the country, their actions overheated the economy to breaking point. They were not mean people, they were desperate people. In the end it did not work. The article above could have been interesting if the emotional elements were edited out.

      • Peter

        So what are you saying? That we should again have a system that in unequal on racial grounds?

        • Andre Stander

          No Peter. We should not “again have a system that in unequal on racial grounds”. We should have a system where the country is run efficiently, where politicians don’t just enrich themselves and their friends, we should employ the best and most suitable persons, irrespective of race and gender, based solely on abilities and capabilities, we should have a system where criminals are dealt with quickly and harshly, we should have leaders who set the example and live by that example, we should send the illegal aliens home because they consume too many resources, we should place competent people in charge of all institutions in our country, everybody should pay his share of tax instead of only about 4% of population, we should not have 18 million people out of 50 million people on government grants, we should stop buying votes with government grants and food parcels, we should stop importing engineers and doctors from abroad when we have our own people who can do the job, we should stop honouring thieves, murderers and criminals, I could go on ad nauseam… The fortunate thing for the ruling party is that inherently the majority of the electorate are uneducated, lazy and waiting for hand-outs instead of doing something to better themselves, therefore the electorate responds very well to promises of land grabs, nationalisation of assets, redistribution of wealth and all these thing that we hear every day. Sadly the majority of the electorate believe they will get rich by sitting on their behinds and voting for those making empty and impossible promises. Look north to Zimbabwe and see what Mugape did to the food supply of his country by taking the farms that produced his food and giving those to his henchmen, all in an effort to remain in the seat. The rest (and his country) is history. All the ruling party has to do to “keep the dream alive” is to fuel the hatred towards whites on a daily basis and make promises of “getting something for nothing”. They have been doing so for years before 1994 and are still doing so, 21 years later. History repeats itself, it always has and always will. We always hear “we demand justice!” There is a very fine line between justice and revenge.

          • Peter

            “we should employ the best and most suitable persons, irrespective of race and gender, based solely on abilities and capabilities”

            I agree with you in the long run but fact is millions are currently living in squatter camps with little or no hope for any education. Their children will most likely also grow up without this hope. They are unable to reach even the first rung of the ladder. Most of these people are undeniably black people. It is also largely due to Apartheid that they are in this position in the first place. The guy that wrote this article gives a whole lot of statistics, which attempt to back up the fact that the old regime can be seen as (ironically) more efficient even for black people than the current one. He avoids the fact that the system was based on extremely unethical grounds, and as such benefited because of the very cheap labour and other spin-offs.

            As you say this majority fuels the ruling party by eagerly laying down their votes based on false promises, mainly due to the fact that they are undeducated.

            What solution would you then give to rival affirmative action in an attempt to help them reach the first rung?

            (Once they do, I think the machine that is capitalism will aid in sorting out the rest.)

            In short, what is the point in outlying the bad stuff, and complaining about it, without providing an alternative solution?

          • daniel

            Peter, we already, actually still, have a system of inequality/racism in place….just with new chiefs in charge

          • Johan

            Precisely Daniel. And what is more is the fact that it is ‘now’ a 10-on-1 conflict-creating forced racial integration of high intensity with expropriation of tax and land, in a wake of corruption, nepotism, color-based job-reservation and farm-murders, for ORT destruction purposes, leaving absolutely no room for freedom of association, where it previously was a much milder 1-on-10 conflict-reducing racial-segregation of a much lower intensity in the interest of differentiated regional development. I am comparing the period before and after 1994 already since 1944, (which unfortunately the younger generation are not in a position to do), by looking at the amount of criminal activity and the number of uncontrolled labor-strikes per month. Please all. Go and look at the figures published on strikes and demonstrations since 1994, and compare it to the figures before you were born, prior to 1994, prior to making any conclusions. It is shocking! You will also find that if you divide the current 10 over 1 ratio, by the previous 1 over 10 ratio, that the difference in intensity of racism experienced is in fact a factor 100 more intense, which we are now facing and experiencing. The younger generations cannot feel it, because they cannot compare the situation with what it was in the fourties, fifties and sixties? But one can, if one would like to, ‘be’ much more objective, (retrospectively speaking), by taking the figures, and doing the calculation, and draw the graphs? I get an answer telling me the situation currently is a 100-times more ‘wrong’ than it was in the past. Don’t you think the pendulum has now swung much to far? Why would the younger generation still try and push the pendulum even further. I beg please to the younger liberal generation. Please be extremely careful to push and support the current drive for extreme liberalism any further. Try not to ignite the explosion already fuming in the streets? Start with a responsible parenthood for your own offspring, inclusive of training and study and qualifications in your/their own mother-tongue, and only after that has been achieved, and only then, negotiate the multi-cultural rainbow work-environment, based on performance capabilities and qualifications, so as to be able to effectively and efficiently work side-by-side with all cultures, to improve service delivery on a national scale. The work-place is multi-cultural for sure. But your upbringing training and study through to qualifications might still have to remain cultural and language-specific for better and more effective personal development to a much higher level of integrity and education in the RSA’s best interest. Any kind of job-reservation will fail the philosophy and strategy above. It was a problem before 1994, and it is an even worse problem after 1994. Why must work quotas and discrimination based on color be continued and even intensified? Should we be voting for the political parties supporting it? The choice is yours. The ship seems to be sinking.

        • @Peter Really guy… You honestly think that is a thing of the past?
          Go apply for any job at any municipality and as a white male you are immediately at a disadvantage.

          So to sum it up with your own words.
          We are again having a system that is unequal on racial grounds.

          What has happened happened, why should I be punished when, the first time that black people could vote, was the first time that I could vote.

          I feel for the “previously disadvantaged”, but I feel more for the “currently disadvantaged”.

          • Peter

            The fact is this article may have many valid points, but the previous regime was based on unethical principles. It is therefore pointless to look back in such a nostalgic manner but rather to look forward and try to find more workable solutions than those currently in place, solutions that can be implemented in a more humanitarian way.

            Maybe in practice, and in in some cases, it feels like punishment but I think it is an attempt to elevate the millions of people (and their families) to a point where they too can have hope.

            What else could be done in your opinion? The fact that you’re even literate enough to be commenting in such a well formulated manner instantly puts you in a better position than many South Africans I’d reckon.

            If nothing was done I feel the vast majority would remain below the first rung of the ladder indefinitely. This eliminates them (a huge amount of people) from being a part of a skilled workforce in the future.
            I agree though currently this problem is not being taken care of very well at all.

        • robin feldman

          We already do the ANC is practicing reverse racism even worse than when apartheid was at it’s highest

        • gvz

          peter -there is no different to past laws & the present affirmative action or BEE . they are RACIST .

          shamefully the media / Africa & the west only believe racism only affects blacks – WRONG – it affects all black and white

        • Rudie Stoltz

          Peter you already have currently such a system.

      • Manqoba Masuku

        The fact that you failed ro treat us like equals cancels all this “good” things you did. A persom is a person and no one has a right to oppress anyone…. You cam count all the good things the whole day buy its all canceled by the opression the blacks suffered. If blacks were included from the start by the whites and were treated as equals from the start, RSA was going to be a superpower. The knowledge that the whites had from Europe combined with the wisdom of a black man and the wealth of this country, the outcome were going to be wonferful…. White opted to be greedy and wanted to be masters to blacks.

        • fouyrijm

          Now let me see. The anc rules SA, but still schools and universities get burned down as in the “dark days of apartheid” but on a much larger scale. Maybe the phrase “liberation before education stuck somewhere? Or maybe something trivial like they are unhappy with the local mayor and feel the need to cause billions of damage by setting stuff alight including their own means of transport? And the next day the same person will demand a new train/bus.
          But the voters are already liberated unless I have missed something? Unless of course apartheid is still to blame for everything that goes wrong? Or was it the demarcation board they are unhappy with? Now I am totally confused.

          And of course, it is not whites that burn down schools, they appreciate the opportunities that come their way, despite affirmative action and bee.

          The past is the past, after the Boer war, the Afrikaner, although devasted by the fact that their wives and children were killed in concentration camps, their farms burned down to the goround, stood up and made something out of their lives, not moaning and groaning all the time.

          It is not in one’s own interest to always blame something/someone else for one’s own inadequecies.
          Some senior anc members made use of SA universities to better themselves, even Mugabe who is a white hater. Anc had 21 years, a whole generation to make SA work. Now they are desperately seeking white votes by declaring farm murders a priority crime. ???

          Maybe it is time to listen to Dr David Malopo who himself was a “victim of apartheid” and decided that apartheid will not get him down.

    • Jakes

      Judith, can you provide a few references, as I remember it differently.
      The ‘old’ SA was self sustaining, it was only after the World Bank threatened to withdraw financing and call in all loans that it became unsustainable.
      The major Exodus started after 1994. Today, in government employment, bonuses are paid for NOT employing whites etc.

      • Craig

        Jakes;
        You left out the withdrawal of trade credits by the major banks in Europe and the USA after years of pressure from Anti Apartheid groups in these countries.
        Of course, the moral cowards that these European and American groups are, are now absent when the country is going down the tubes,

      • Tlhogi

        How is a country where 80% of the education budget was being spent on 10% of inhabitants self sustaining?Where the majority of people are brutally forced to not participate in the economy? Where land for white people is measured by how far a horse can ride without getting tires? Land that was taken under gunpoint from whole communities?

        It was sustained by systematically removing resources from Blacks and funneling it to whites. What are you talking about? Don’t be ignorant and just go out there, and take a day to just move out of high walled suburb that was taken during forced removals to see whats happening out there right now…

        Black people are frustrated because white people are trying to justify what the apartheid government has done, and have some twisted idea that the cruelty of apartheid would be better than the incompetence we see today in government.

        Are you crazy? Are you Blind? What is it that you want for this country? White people have made a lot of money within and after apartheid. So much Black money goes into white pockets that are deep because they had a head start.

        Whether the government is White or Black, politicians are always going to line their pockets.The difference is in how cruel and blatant they are willing to be in doing so. I’d rather have a president that builds himself a stupidly expensive house and supports illegitimate children with my money than one that murders and hurts millions in their pursuit.

        Apartheid has damaged all races in South Africa to a point where even today, the first feelings between two human beings who don’t know each other, is hate and distrust based on your skin color.

        I can understand that if I were a sheltered White person, I may also be so ignorant as to think that apartheid was a better place. Knowing nothing about having having to fight every day for your place in the world, you think everything is actually meant to be easy( as easy as it was during apartheid).

        Life in a competitive world is not easy, and it really is tiring to hear white people complaining about being disadvantaged. You are not disadvantaged. A Black person in this country still has to work 5 times as hard to get to a place where their white peers are.

        Black people were not better off during apartheid. If that was the case, they would not have fought so hard to end it.

        • Geoff

          Idiot!

        • Johan Smit

          A common myth or lie about Apartheid is that the whites stole the land from the blacks and shoved them on 13% of the land of South Africa in what was called Homelands. It is further believed that blacks barely scratched out a living in these homelands due to it being on barren soil or arid regions. It is further claimed that whites made sure there were no minerals on these lands before giving to the blacks.

          It is time to address these lies.

          Traditionally South Africa belongs to the whites who first permanently settled South Africa since 1652. Blacks entered South Africa at about the same time, but never permanently settled any area, because they were nomadic cattle and goat herders. Blacks only started settling areas permanently after about 1770.

          Wherever the Boers or Voortrekkers went they bargained for land with local Blacks who settled certain areas before them. In fact there is hardly any part of South Africa that was conquered by whites from blacks. Piet Retief’s treaty with the Zulu King, Dingaan still exist to this day.

          Blacks settled other areas than the whites and in those areas blacks have the right or claim on those areas. It is however difficult to determine their claims, because blacks had no written language, no maps and no legislation such as land title deeds.

          Despite this, whites researched the areas that Blacks traditionally settled and gave them full autonomy to rule themselves, with their own police forces and armies trained in South Africa with white taxpayer money.

          To create work, white business people were encouraged to open factories in these countries with huge tax concessions

          The ten homelands were as follows:

          Transkei –Xhosa
          Ciskei – Xhosa
          Venda – Venda
          Bophuthatswana – Tswana
          Gazankulu – Tsonga/Shangaan
          KaNgwane – Swazi
          KwaNdebele – Ndebele
          KwaZulu – Zulu
          Lebowa – Pedi (Northern Sotho)
          QwaQwa – Sotho

          Note how some blacks got TWO or even THREE countries of their own.

          The Xhosas got both Ciskei and Transkei.

          The Tswanas who have their own country called Botswana, also got Bophuthatswana.

          The Sothos who already had Lesotho as their own country also got Lebowa and QwaQwa.

          The Swazis who already had their own country Swaziland got KaNgwane.

          After South Africa became a union in 1910, the territories (British protectorates) of Bechuanaland (Botswana), Basutuland (Lesotho) and Swaziland was excluded from the union, but the plan was to incorporate them later. The successive South African governments always tried to enclude them, but the British played delay tactics and after South Africa withdrew from the commonwealth in 1961 it ended any prospect of incorporation of these territories into South Africa. Botswana got its independence from Britain in 1966, Lesotho in 1966 and Swaziland in 1968.

          If one considers that these countries are actually part of the original South Africa, then the territories under Black rule and autonomy including the other homelands makes up 50% of the total land and not 13%.

          One further has to remember that about 70% of the current South Africa is uninhabitable simply because it is too mountainous or it is half desert in the Western part. Only about 10% is under normal climate conditions economically viable farmland.

          When one considers the rainfall map of South Africa and the areas settled by Blacks, then one sees that Blacks settled in above average rainfall areas. The soil of these homelands was some of the most fertile soil of South Africa.

          Today the black ANC government is taking white owned farms away and handing them over to blacks to be totally ruined in a few months.

          Something else a lot of people do not know is that the White NP government ALSO forced whites off their land by paying them out undervalued sums for their farms so that they could hand it over to blacks in the establishment of the homelands.

          I personally know people who lost their successful dairy farm in those days to make way for the Ciskei.

          About 48% of all the viable agricultural land was in these Black homelands.
          Today the Blacks want to say that these lands are barren. As I have mentioned it is totally false, but on the other hand, these were the areas the blacks chose out for themselves to settle on about 200 years ago. The cannot blame the whites for it today.

          It is often said that whites first made sure that there were no minerals in these homelands before they gave it to the Blacks.

          This is also false. In the homeland of Bophuhatswana, the Tswana homeland in addition to having their own country Botswana, we can find the largest Platinum deposits in the entire subcontinent. Gold are also mined as a byproduct in these platinum mines.

          In the “Book Verrat an Südafrika” Klaus Vaque mentions an article in the German Magazine “Deutschland-Magazin” Nr. 3/83 where a Lebowa chief was asked if it was true that blacks have been pushed onto worthless desolate areas…

          I freely translate, the chief answered:

          “No, it is not true. We have here all the raw materials except diamonds and crude oil. We have all other minerals. As far as agriculture is concerned, we have some of the richest parts of South Africa. We have good rainfall and good soil. I think our livestock are some of the best and our wheat and maize potential is fairly high. The people who say that we have been pushed onto dry and desolate areas do not know what they are talking about. I think they are talking about others.”

          The question has to be asked…what is so bad about giving all the major Black tribes of South Africa their own country where they could rule themselves on territory they historically settled and where they could be ethnically homogeneous, where they could speak their own language, practice their own culture and religion and where they could be totally free?

          What is the crime in that?

          • Chris

            Because they were dumping grounds for people, with no economic investment or hope of improvement. Nor were they “independent” in any real sense. See the book: “The Discarded People” by Cosmas Desmond, which the Nationalist government banned. I still have my copy, bought legally in a Jo’burg bookshop before it was banned, in the brown paper cover I disguised it with on my bookshelf. The Nationalist government was not all bad, but it was pretty bad, believe me. For example, Police brutality was real – remember Steve Biko(?) and Black education, through the Bantu Education Act, was aptly described as “education for servitude”, teaching subjects like grass planting. Students could only go on to Black tertiary institutions, which were likewise deficient, sham even, as they were not on a level with White students or qualified (or allowed) to attend White Universities. SA had far less black graduates in recognised disciplines than Zimbabwe (Rhodesia). President Zuma and many senior government officials are products of that system and SA will have to wait for a properly educated Black class to come through the system. I would agree the ANC government has been a disappointment and their entrenchment is undemocratic, but Mandela, by his magnanimity, saved the country from dreadful violence and ensured a peaceful transition. At least be grateful for that and let us hope for reform and a much better qualified President after Zuma.

    • Of course it could, Only the Bastards at the UN and USA and Australia didnt want SA to succeed so they could reap the benefits. Greed and power hungry staeets are to blame , Their excuse was apartheid their scope is chaos and take over , African raw minerals and material is the real target, not freedom of the blacks. UN is run by criminals and greedy business men not by well intended nations.
      Much worse has happened and is still happening in the Black continent than people are led to believe happened in SA. Millions of aid falling into the hands of corrupt so called democratically elected tirants and criminals.

    • Judith obviously did NOT read the article properly. I wonder how old she is, did she live through the Apartheid era? I don’t think so. Prior to 94, our defense force and Police were more than capable of wiping them off the face of the earth, BUT we opted against that, Military service was a pleasure, “hard maar lekker” I will never regret that, the training, discipline, ( which is what most people lack) those who left the Country to get away from it,
      are deserters, cowards. This is my Country too, I also suffered under Apartheid, but that’s another story. In MY opinion we were far better off under Apartheid than now ( even the blacks ) there are some things in Apartheid that was bad, but it was not all bad. Many of the problems at large today, were also present in the old days. The Blacks were not the only people who had to work, ( NOT EXPLOITED) THEY NEEDED TO WORK TO CARE FOR THEIR FAMILIES, SAME AS US, THAT’S NOT EXPLOITATION !

      • Stuart

        I am pretty sure you got your asses handed to you in Angola and your greatest battle was the bombing of a refugee camp. The myth of the great white army marching from Cape to Cairo is exactly that a myth.

        • fouyrijm

          Cape to Cairo? Were you in the SA army in the 70’s and 80’s Stuart?
          SA army was one of the proudest, most disciplined armies in the world. Now soldiers are allowed to go on strike.
          Travel through Voortrekkerhoogte (mount Tshwane) and you will notice that parade grounds, where discipline was taught, are rubbish dumps. The place is dirty.
          The reason to withdraw from Angola was a political one, not an incapable army. And no, there were no refugee camps in Angola, why would there be? The only camps were training camps where terrorists were trained to kill civilians in SA. That is what SA army did – protecting all SA citizens against cowardly acts of terrorism.

    • hi.jack

      Judith the crack-ho.

      Can write but can”t read..

      Domkop

    • Sam

      Ditto

    • Brian

      Judith wake up and smell the roses. You are probably too young to actually remember that far back. You bury your head in the sand. The problems today is because of the marginalization of the whites.

      • Stuart

        The problem today is 300+ years of colonisation followed by 48 years of formalised apartheid. When you marginalise the majority you going to have issues

        • Johan Smit

          The real issue is when breeding defecates the resources available. The Bantu tribes went from 4m to 50 m in a hundred years where the white peoples went from 2m to 4 m.

          If you want to grasp the situation think of it in terms of 6m people sharing the land equally to the next man whites 33% (2m ) and blacks tribes together 66%. (4m)

          This means that every 1 million people of each race got 16.6% of the land.

          Now you forward to 2016 and you have 4m whites sharing the 33% of land of the original 2m they inherited and 50m blacks sharing the 66% of land of the 4m original ancestors they inherited from.

          This now means that 1m whites now share(16.6/2)= 8.3% of the land because their number multiplied by 2.

          For the Bantu people this means 1m share (16.6/12.5)=1.33% of the land because their numbers multiplied by 12.5 in the same period.

          From this calculation you can clearly figure that a single white person should by inheritance now have 8 times more land than a single Bantu person if the land was divided equally to every single man on it regardless of race. We do however know that whites settled more desolate land than the Bantu to start of with and that the white people lost almost half of their population a hundred years ago due to the wars.

          So in actual fact a white person should own 20-40 times more land than a black person if all was calculated fairly.

          You can not grow your numbers by uncontrolled breeding and then claim more from the other group.

          Lets take the private sector. There are curently 9.7 million people employed. The amount of jobs in the private sector have been stable at this figure for the last decade. The prediction of the future is that this number will decrease exponentially due to automation, computers and robotics replacing humans. But leave it at 10m jobs for arguments sake.

          Lets move from the year 2000 to the year 2100 a hundred years in to the future. The population grows from 54m to 900m by current standards and previous tendencies.

          Can you not see that you can not blame Apartheid for 890m people not having jobs and only 10m having jobs a hundred years from now. Uncontrolled reproduction and population growth is to blame not privilege or any such nonsense.

          But lets clap hands and nod our heads with agreement when Mandela or Malema tel you to make babies because it is racists who tell you not to do so.

      • fouyrijm

        Maybe Judith should attain a copy of
        Auge International – South Africa Strength through Diversity.
        It describes in detail the strong economy we once had but now ruined by the anc.
        If you google you will notice that it is available to buy online.

    • Malan

      Judith, jy is deur die njet… net so dom soos Zoomer!!

    • Ian Jayes

      The apartheid state was not viable for the simple reason that a segregated society and an integrated economy was not possible. The “Homeland” policy may have worked if the whites had been prepared to give up land to be consolidated into the different homelands. The only homelands that had economic and geographic integrity were the Ciskei and Transkei. That was so because the NP government had no compunction about buying out the white people in those areas to have their land consolidated into those homelands. Why? Because the vast majority of whites in those areas were all descendants of the 1820 British Settlers and United Party supporters. When it came to QuaQua and Boputhaswana no such consolidation took place and you crossed the border about seven times when driving from Johannesburg to Sun City. The Orange Free State and the Transvaal looked like they had measles. Why? Because the whites living in those areas were overwhelmingly Afrikaans and NP supporters. When Buthelezi saw this hypocrisy he refused to take independence for the Zulus and the “homeland” policy was doomed. The cost both in financial and human terms of trying to keep white control was becoming more and more difficult to justify. When Gorbechov introduced “glastnost” and “perestroika” in the USSR and thus destroying communist hegemony over Eastern Europe, the West withdrew their support for the apartheid state and put pressure on the NP to open negotiations with the ANC. The rest is history. There is no question that we whites did enjoy a very good lifestyle but those that thought it would not end were living in a fools’ paradise.

      • And all the stats show that black Africans was better off, even under the Apartheid Government … I’m just wondering, what was the solution then, how could you keep the inhabitants of South Africa in this utopia, that was more prosperous than any other African Country, and get rid of the evil apartheid policy? Because clearly it is an almighty mess at present!

    • Lido Pellencin

      Ian Jayes, The only person that would have sorted out this problem, got a blade between his ribs. The rest that followed were unwilling or uncapable(or both) to pull it through. Remember that this whole effort was a process and not a single event. We, as whites, just wanted a piece of the cake and not sit on the sideline, being marginalized as we are now. We knew it was going to happen if we did nothing; that was the reason for the whole homeland effort. I remember very well that the whites at that stage were criticizing the government for doing so much for the blacks.

      • Johan

        Agreed Lido. Whatever it was. It was AT LEAST —– DEVELOPMENT, intended to be in everyone’s best interest!!! — commensurate with what capabilities were then.

      • Barries

        @lido…agree.

    • Henk

      Hi Judith, I think you also forgot that the whites have been outnumbered in the past. It was the battle of blood river. It was roughly 500 against 16000. and i hope you know the outcome of that battle.

      • Stuart

        Except now everyone is going to have guns and hiding behind a wagon isn’t going to help much

    • pravdaitalia

      apartheid was the naive culmination of the theocratic mentality of the Lutherans that were running this country. they believed in their soul that they had to look after the African whom they saw as their foster children.
      in a way it worked, in a way it did not. as in the article, the lifestyle of the average African in the old Republic was not that bad, just that how can you tell a person that he cannot take a pee in a public toilet, or that you cannot really have a BBQ with your African mates behind the local pub because the state says so.
      but what is happening today to the African in South Africa is disgraceful.
      how can you make promises for over 100 years, just to take a society that was more or less working, and destroy it because they few want to live like kings.
      all that was needed to be done was to take away segregation and do a ten year crash course to bring the African to western standards.
      in the USA segregation existed, but it was not a two speed system it was a single speed system.
      here we had a two speed system. we needed to bring the two societies to the same speed before allowing any form New South African government.
      we needed a system similar to the Belgian system of two ministers per department until such time as the second minister was made redundant.
      and this system should have been used in the private sector as well.

    • Meneer

      Judith, stupid people like yourself shouldn’t comment about things you have no clue about. Go to South Africa and talk to black people older than 50 and let them educate you. Then while you are at it go and talk to a group of black youths. Get raped and tortured and then come back and tell us about your enlightenment.

      • it is people like you who are misleading a nation not every south african youth is a rapist,and yes every white south african who is above 50 lived in apartheid era,it simply means,they enjoyed their fair share of living royalty<they are not used living life with blacks,this(democracy) is all new to them thats why they will always play victim and blame the current government whenever anything goes wrong in their lives…we have criminals of all colours and race,we have whites killing and doing horrible things to blacks but that has never been politisized but anything that happenes to white people becomes political problem…y do you allow stupidity to cloud your thinking…

      • Stuart

        If Judith is white, there is far higher chance of Meneer sexually assaulting and raping her than Sipho harming her.

      • danny

        BRAVO MENEER!!! im 41 y old and yes i had black friends and yes our maid AND her husband ate out my moms kitchen everyday plus they earned a salary and had no rent to pay (PS my mom did the cooking not the maid ) and they were like good friends that black lady literally raised me AND her son they were happy living by us and my parents treated them very well!!! so if u so kindly would ask any black person that came out of that era if it was better than now im sure ull know what that answer would be ??? ps. im still friends today with my black friend that grew up with me and he is very successful today he owns 2 companies and only employs white people he says he doesn’t want to have the troubles with strikes and all the demands bs that comes with employing blacks and they cant nail him cos he i s a black employer (HAHAHAHA) siyabonga my friend u sure got a sick sense of humor but he is really making a difference by making the system work > so if any black really wanted to they too could have studied and become successful without any struggle with apartheid

        • Skullgrinder

          Well said my friend that’s exactly how I see it. There’s a lot black people i’d rather be friends with then most white people but there’s a lot black people who thinks i somehow owe them something because of apartheid who plays the race card so yes if you want to you can make something work for you the same to the whites living in poverty make a plan do something stop complaining “A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty”

    • Fraser Mackintosh

      snorting that stuff clouds ur mind…..

    • David

      To Judith… do you know far more blacks were killed by blacks during the so-called dark days of apartheid. Nelson Mandela himself admitted he was justly imprisoned by the fair laws of SA for his crimes of sabotage and of proven intention to kill indiscriminately by bombing…he was never imprisoned for his political beliefs…and in fact he was given a very lenient sentence in those times and could easily have received the death sentence. Did you know in 20 years after apartheid that not ONE person has ever been convicted of this CRUEL EVIL CRIME OF APARTHEID as you call it? And did you know not ONE person has ever been convicted of SLAVERY? Makes you think? Now if you want to look at discrimination alive and well in SA…then look at the racial discrimination of BEE. Even in the years of Apartheid there were no Government laws supporting white affirmative action? Did you know that the UN has declared BEE in SA an injustice? (a majority Gov in power imposing discriminatory employment action against a white minority). And did you know…white SA males were not sickened by the army. We were protecting our own country and borders…unlike your Vietnam fiasco. Did you know the SA defense force was not engaged in supporting apartheid?… during the DARK DAYS of the COLD WAR…SA was encouraged by NATO (America, CIA and its allies) to oppose Communistic expansionism in AFRICA…and to protect the Cape Sea route in view of the Communist Bloc’s strategic EAST to WEST AFRICA’s coast rail linkage thru Angola and Mozambique during the Cold War. Did you know that thousands of blacks died in the ANC’s MK death camps in Angola? Far, far more than the black lives (a few hundred) that security police actually took. Far fewer than the thousands that were killed, necklaced, stoned, murdered and raped in the townships by power crazed run-amoke black youth during the “struggle”? If their was cruelty…then look at Mandela and his manifesto of armed resistance…look at how he intended bombing white schools…look at most of the current ANC leadership…few who do not have murderous blood on their hands… their cruel and brutal deeds sanctified by the fact that their murders of innocents were done in the name of the “STRUGGLE”! These are the HEROES that you honor! Shame on you!

      • Stuart

        David, you made a mistake there buddyboy. Apartheid was declared a crime against humanity by the UN, not BEE. I see how you might have got them confused. One was an evil oppressive system used by a minority to abuse a majority. The other is an attempt to redress the issues created by the the previous.

        Also I am pretty sure you guys were defending Apartheid against the rooi gevaar. Be honest now

        • Johan Smit

          Having BEE policies against a minority of 7% will never redress anything. The number is to insignificant to make an impact. If you can not see it you are a fool.

          These policies are only there to enrich the the few fatcats of the terrorist and communist ANC regime and to erase any potential white threat to their looting.

        • fouyrijm

          I would not take declaration of apartheid as a crime against humanity too seriously coming from an organisation who ok’d sending in of drones to bomb civilians in the middle east,

    • Simon Heritage

      I was a South African and proud of it, The new South Africa, sadly is just am empty shell, an empty shell being filled up with shit, the black government has raped and pilfered the country over the last 20 years, I left South Africa 20 years ago because after a few years of travelling around southern Africa Especially the independent states like Transkei, I could see what’s was on the cards for South African, after visiting South Africa over the past 20 years, O was 100% correct, now I am giving you some sound advise, get out of that place, like yesterday, over the next few years the South African economy is going to collapse, the Rand will become worthless, health care not affordable to non existent, the electricity grid will be collapsed and the country in a state of collapse, South Africa may as well change it’s name, South Africa is no more. Please leave the country today to save your life.

    • Are you illiterate or something, did you not read the article? or are you just another one of those Libtard Commies. Apartheid WAS bad in patches, BUT a lot of good was also done, especially FOR blacks.

    • Leonie Booysen

      It is obvious you are from AMERICA and American niggers want to fight the SA blacks fight in SA. With this I am going to kindly ask you to keep your business in America as you have no clue on things in SA

      • fouyrijm

        Maybe participants to this forum should state their nationality before commenting. It would be unfair for me to comment on “apartheid” in USA, although I have seen it with my own eyes. If have seen Hispanic people doing low class work, while white Americans do not associate with them. Do not believe what you see on Tv, the real America is full of “apartheid”. Difference is, USA never named it, SA called it apartheid, first named by a former SA prime minister, DF Malan.

    • Johnny

      Judith, what are you smoking, girl? I need me some of that…..

    • Karen J

      You surely are not living on planet earth in the year 2016 …….

    • Chris

      What ???? Judith .. OMG !!! ha ha ha ha ha… How stupid and uninformed can someone get.. ha ha ha .. she must be 10 years old.

    • James Forrestal

      (((judith)))
      Somehow,that’s not surprising.

    • RK

      “A gracious leader like mandela”? Wat de hel snuif jy?! Hy was niks minder as ñ terroris nie. Is jy wragtig so onosel dat jy nie kan sien dit wat die blankes nou deurgaan letterlik ñ 1000 erger is as apartheid nie?! Dink ek sal eerder nie eers komentaar lewer op die res van die snert wat jy kwytgeraak het nie aangesien ek nie my kosbare tyd wil mors op iemand wat duidelik net nie die verstandelike vermoë het om te verstaan nie. Terloops, daai bruin ring om jou nek gaan nie jou lewe spaar wanneer hul besluit dis jou beurt nie…

    • John

      Been sleeping under a rock have ye?

    • Johann

      Mandela was a murderous terrorist. Fact.
      More people (black & white ) died during his time as president than during Verwoerd’s. Fact.
      @ Judith, get an education.

    • hmm, you missed the point Judith, he was not calling for the return of apartheid, he was saying that it was NOT AS BAD AS IT IS MADE OUT TO BE. It was unjust, we know that. it should never have happened but it did. the fact though is that the current government if fucking our country up and blaming bad old apartheid for their incompetence. If South Africa has any chance of a good future, and this is still within our grasp, then it needs to let go of the past and embrace the future together. I know, I will be told that white have to pay for what they did to the blacks. get real. They died a long time ago. The whites in power today are the very whites that broke apartheid at the poles. From within the system. Using that very systems rules. I agree that many blacks suffered as a result, I agree that many are disadvantaged today because of lost opportunities their forefathers never had due to apartheid. For them there needs to be a mechanism to help them but at the end of the day the realities of economics dictate that taking from a minority to provide for a majority in unsustainable. South Africa is dying because of the myth of white owing black. By all means, create special programs designed to educate and financially support deserving young blacks. but for heavens sake, don’t go out creating stumbling block for all other racial groups.

    • Nasdaq7

      Listen you little witch. South Africa could have ended up like Yugoslavia, the man that started it all was none other than Nelson Mandela, whose army killed more people in terrorist attacks than Osama Bin Laden and Yasser Arafat. And no there was a choice, a choice to challenge the system of laws in court. Revolutionary Nelson Mandela who worshiped Gaddafi and Castro and who was a lawyer never even tried. No as early as 1952 he went to China to get arms from Mao Tse Tung – another Communist failure. Eventually Moscow gave him billions in weapons, he was caught with 210,000 hand grenades, 140 tons of explosives. How was he going to repay the USSR for his “little” revolution? Probably by exporting all the minerals and metals to factories in the USSR, while South Africa emulates the Cuba he held up as example to emulate. No you have jack S#it on us. Jack s#it. We don’t feel s#it about apartheid. Want me to give you the latest statistics?

    • fouyrijm

      Too bad so sad?
      This is a typical comment from someone who knows nothing about South Africa and it’s history, and feels nothing for it’s people and believes everything the news media feeds them about the “cruelties” of apartheid.
      I know about apartheid laws, and I know about police brutality, but NOT brutality by white SA citizens, that is BULLSHIT, Racism is not unique to SA. What about USA police brutality against blacks? What about Hispanics working as servants, Indian reservations? Is that not apartheid? Drones sent to bomb innocent civilians in the mid east and then they complain the Arabs hate them?

      I have compiled figures taken from farm murders, where farmers, their wives and children, & their workers have been killed by coward blacks, many of those killed were of age more than 60, small children as well, and the SA govt. does nothing to stop it, Only when anc started loosing votes, did they declare farm murders as a priority crime, as they now need white votes desparately.

      These figures were taken from the “wall of rembrance” erected at Bothaville, commemorating the deaths of thousands of farm related murders. I can not compile a graph for country wide murders and rape victims, ( it is many thousands more, ) as the police refuses to release the figures.

      The graph starts in 1959 when every now and then, a murder took place
      Note the huge increase when anc started to play a role in SA and the even huger increase when Mandela was released. (oh, he led us out of the dark ages?)

      Will I ever support the anc and it’s communist leaders? The answer is NEVER.

      Feel free to follow this link to see just how bad farm murders in SA really is, and it is not only against whites, as black workers from part of the statistics.

      http://www.advertinator.co.za/osreal/plaasmoorde.pdf

    • fouyrijm

      Too bad so sad?
      This is a typical comment from someone who knows nothing about South Africa and it’s history, and feels nothing for it’s people and believes everything the news media feeds them about the “cruelties” of apartheid.
      I know about apartheid laws, and I know about police brutality, but NOT brutality by white SA citizens, that is BULLSHIT, Racism is not unique to SA. What about USA police brutality against blacks? What about Hispanics working as servants, Indian reservations? Is that not apartheid? Drones sent to bomb innocent civilians in the mid east and then they complain the Arabs hate them?

      I have compiled figures taken from farm murders, where farmers, their wives and children, & their workers have been killed by coward blacks, many of those killed were of age more than 60, small children as well, and the SA govt. does nothing to stop it, Only when anc started loosing votes, did they declare farm murders as a priority crime, as they now need white votes desparately.

      These figures were taken from the “wall of rembrance” erected at Bothaville, commemorating the deaths of thousands of farm related murders. I can not compile a graph for country wide murders and rape victims, ( it is many thousands more, ) as the police refuses to release the figures.

      The graph starts in 1959 when every now and then, a murder took place
      Note the huge increase when anc started to play a role in SA and the even huger increase when Mandela was released. (oh, he led us out of the dark ages?)

      Will I ever support the anc and it’s communist leaders? The answer is NEVER.

      Feel free to follow this link to see just how bad farm murders in SA really is, and it is not only against whites, as black workers from part of the statistics.

      http://www.advertinator.co.za/osreal/plaasmoorde.pdf

    • fouyrijm

      A good source how well SA fared during the so called “dark days op apartheid”, is to read the following book:
      Auge International Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
      Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
      No. 204 – Feb 1982

    • fouyrijm

      I wonder how many more lies are out there. About the unsolved Smit murders, according to The Truth and Reconciliation Commission found the Smits “were killed by members of the security forces and that their deaths constitute a gross violation of human rights”.
      Now it appears otherwise, according to http://www.iol.co.za/capetimes/palazzolo-files/new-claims-made-about-who-killed-robert-smit-1428897

    • fouyrijm

      Now that we have learned to fly in the air like birds, and dive in the sea like fish,
      only one thing remains:
      To learn to live on earth like humans – George Bernard Shaw.

    • fouyrijm
    • fouyrijm

  • When were you born? Mandela was the instigator of the downward trend of the “so called new South Africa” . Where were you when they planted land mines, and bombs etc., which killed innocent women and children? The only difference is that now they have license to carry out their
    dastardly crimes without being punished. And of course as we all know Mandela’s successors have gone from bad to worse. South Africa was a prosperous country before the end of apartheid – blacks all had work. There was no corruption, everything worked, things were repaired when they broke down. Your statement that black people did not return the cruelties of apartheid is not understood. The white people did not rape or murder black people. We did not leave S.A. because we scared but because we knew that the future will fall into the hands of incompetent savages!

    • Tim

      Mr Waller, you are clearly uninformed of the other side of the story. I refer specially to your statement where you say white people did not murder black people. Have you ever heard of “SB’s”.. Those same Shameful white men who
      Would barge into the homes of non-white people (not only black people) and physically abuse them at a whim. Who wouldn’t want to get away from that treatment? You’ve lived in an apartheid era and hence enjoyed the sweet fruits of apartheid as a white man. You were probably not informed of the injustices
      Because it did not concern you as long as your people were fine. You had all the benefits in so many ways as compared to your non-white counterparts.. I’m digressing, but to look for a greener pasture in ones own back yard isn’t unwarranted. Your life is almost over and it’s not how you enjoyed your younger days. I do agree that the power of recent government officials have been disasterly abused. There’s no two ways about that. This is not what was to be cultivated by the men of Mandela’s time. The crimes of apartheid will not be forgotten, but neither will the injustices of this current incompetent government. This govt is certainly the lesser of the two evils. It’s amazing that the racist idiot like PW Botha wasn’t put on trial for murder.

      • tim.. today we have non-whites breaking into homes and torturing whites raping the women infront of the men, raping innocent children and babies murdering and robbing whites, whats the real difference between 2015 and apartheid? whites felt safe. now we are to scared to open our doors for our garden service or cleaners, to scared to send our kids to school..

        • Stuart

          So leave then

          • Johan

            Somewhere Stuart recommended to Tim to leave the RSA if he cannot handle the current situation. It is not necessary for anyone to leave. The investments and venture-capital in the country is/are leaving all by itself. There will be nothing left for anybody soon. It might be to late to leave. I am still trying to suggest how to solve the problem. Please distinguish between ‘discrimination’ in a negative sense on the one side, and ‘differentiation’ in a positive sense on the other side, so as to improve ‘service-delivery’ to become more client-orientated, respecting the various regional demographic compositions in existence in our country, all of them to be ‘different’ from our national average demographic statistics. Please. We are all ‘different’ but ‘equal’. Our Creator created us this way. Please do not argue against your own Creator’s wisdom, as it might destroy the very reasons for your own existence.

          • Dj

            No empathy for those who suffer from crime Stuart? Not even the poor children of all races who suffer? How do they leave? No word for them from your very regular commentary? Stuart is obviously a very hard man. One who hasn’t yet suffered himself

          • Johan Smit

            Leave why? I can trace my family tree to over more than 300 years back in this country and yes 90% of the country was unsettled by blacks.

            Leave where too? The terrorist ANC regime wont allow a homeland for my people even after we gave them the same courtesy.

            You know why? Because they are afraid that my people will turn out to be a great success again and show up their incompetency and ruin their victim and blame game mentality

          • fouyrijm

            Bullshit, why should anyone leave, SA is my country too, my family has been here for almost 350 years. There must be a solution to the problem. Whites had much respect for Mandela, hopefully the current corrupt govt. who sent SA down the drain in a short 20 years will be a thing of the past in a few years, then we can all work together towards a great country for all.

      • fouyrijm

        Media takes the exception and makes it the rule, as if it is an every day event. Yes, there were police brutality, same as what USA struggles with, but not on a grand scale. It sounds like every white person in SA was a brutal murderer which was deffinately NOT the case. If white South Africans were so murderous, then why is it that blacks kill whites in SA and not the other way round? After the Boer war, Afrikaners had every right to be very angry with the English, murdering their wives and children in the concontration camps, burning their farms down to the ground. But instead, they stood up and made something out of their lives. They did not burn schools, transport, they were grateful for every opportunity to better themselves, even if it meant working for the Englishg in the mines for a living wage. . Afrikaners pulled their weight to make SA the strongest economy in Africa.
        To always blame something/someone else for one’s own inadequecies serves no purpose. Apartheid is over, I can not believe that apartheid is still to blame for everything that goes wrong in SA. Schools, transport facilities get burned down by the “liberated” – or was it also apartheid’s fault that they don’t like the mayor, or the demarcation board, or whatever. Totally confusing.

    • Coloured Boy

      Seriously? Everything worked? No… Everything worked for WHITES. All blacks had work? No.. All blacks worked as slaves, being exploited by WHITE slave owners.The was no corruption? Um, yes there was… What happened with the great insurance debacle of the late 80’s where owners or insurance companies disappeared with millions of people’s hard earned money they were saving for retirement.

      You ignore everything that was wrong with apartheid, & ignore all the ways you as a white person benefitted from it & for that reason, you are just as guilty of hate crimes committed by some white people in SA. Where do you think us coloured people come from? We are the children of our black ancestors being raped by white men!!!

      • Rose13

        Clearly your history is lacking fact or truth -pleas refer to American History to understand the term “slaves”

      • Camo

        Well if we whites now are just as guilty of the crimes committed against you then, then you are just as guilty of the crimes committed against us as well. In my opinion the best solution would be to start a full scale civil war and to the victor goes the spoils, even if its just the ashes of a once great country. Cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war.

      • Stuart

        Camo, you idiotic tool, do you honestly think you, your papsak and your Toyota Hilux are going to get a full-scale war going? Remember what happened last time the Boeremag let off some bombs? The most incompetent intelligence agency in the world was able to arrest all of them. That’s how pathetic you guys are. Get over yourselves. Shut the fuck up. And appreciate each day there isn’t a slaughter of your people

        • Cobus

          Remember to show your real face when the time comes. Brave internet warrior.

        • RK

          Ek gaan lekker lag wanneer jy jou woorde moet sluk :p Dis net ñ kweesie van tyd…

      • danny

        @ coloured boy dude u obliviously hate your father???

        • fouyrijm

          Ja hy like nie die witmense nie, nie eers sy eie pa nie,

      • blacks are slaves bottom line

      • Johan Smit

        No no you got it all wrong. Your white ancestor raped a black woman and you are the proof. That is why its your culture to rape.

        Me on the other hand I have blue eyes blonde hair.

        Conclusion.

        Your ancestor was a raper with out a doubt. You stand as evidence.

        Me on the other hand. Maybe my ancestor raped or maybe he did not. No proof only speculation.

        What we know today is that 80% of behavior patterns are carried over by genes and 20% by environment.

        We can thus assume you carry the rape gen and i do not.

      • fouyrijm

        So you are half white then? Nothing to be ashamed of we have good blood. My wife’s great great great grandfather was married to a khoi so my children must be African? Or are they? Hahaha

      • fouyrijm

        Corruption in the past? Yes. Corruption in the present? Yes but a thousand times as bad.
        Slavery for blacks? I disagree. In the new SA people on different post levels get paid accordingly. But when it gets to senior management, a manager high up on the hierarchy get paid millions. So that must be slavery too?
        The media has blown aparthsid out of proportion. Yes it was wrong and had to end, but today we have murderers who planned and carried out attacks on civilans, sitting in parliament. That is very wrong. So you have white blood? I hope you don’t hate your white father.

    • KroNik

      Yusss remember when one of the first reports of corruption was broadcasted on national television!!! OMG (I was born in 85) but I was just old enough to understand that someone got caught STEALING money. Remember that shocking day? A black man of God (black in terms of the current SA Affirmative Action definition of black, including colored, Indians and woman) Dr? Allan Bousack STOLE MONEY from the very people he was entrusted to take CARE of and HELP. He stole a whole kukload of money from the CHURCH!! The nation was SHOCKED!! Corruption, Fraud and blatant THEFT took place. Apartheid ended and just about every newly “empowered’ person took the first opportunity they had (without the fear of a working police force) to steal plunder defraud and rape just about anything they could get thier slimy, criminal fingers on… I’ll never forget that… BUT he went to jail and served his sentence and for that he paid the price. And now he deserves another chance to make a positive honest contribution in our society. On the other hand take slime bag Jacob Zoomah, he technically steals from the very people he is entrusted to take care of and SERVE and I’m talking about many many times more money than Dr Alan Bousack stole and all he does is years of denial, court dodging, continued theft, ONE apology ZERO jail time and he gets elected for a second term…. WTF!!! Who in all thier wisdom and super intelligence and honest good heartedness would do such a thing? Remember who put that man where he is today…? About 99% of the current EFF Party AND that INCLUDES the CIC hypocritical, discarded-like-a-cheap-whore Joolius Mal-eh-Ma?!! Yes he too “tricked” and convinced how many people to make JZ the crook he is today…. Pathetic… I actually LOL’d earlier this evening when a clearly poor young black man in his early 20s came to my car door to beg money of me and when I reached down into the console to get a couple bucks to ‘help’ a brother out like I’ve done my whole life, (taught to me by my apartheid white parents) , it dawned on me for the first time that I actually CAN’T help him any more. I told him he’s going to have to start knocking on black peoples car windows (which they don’t do coz blacks are jealous of each other and never give each other money – or just don’t ask in the first place?) and I had to tell him that he’s gonna have to start asking Joolius for money since he’s out to take all of mine (yep, all my NEGATIVE R350,000.00 of it, including my rented 62m2 of land or more like room) so now the MAJORITY of whites(in reality a national MINORITY by a long measure) that do actually dig around for some loose change almost always when a poor black person asks for it simply cannot anymore – give anything… The EFF are taking it so sorry china, can’t help u anymore… Your own Ecconomic FREEDOM is already your Ecconomic hell hole and it’s Bearly even begun….How ironic. Everyone who’s dumb enough to believe the EFF is gonna do what they say they gonna do, either only wants hard workers to suffer like thier lazy dumb asses OR they just simply can’t do basic maths. So ya “in a nutshell” as they say… On the other hand, Peace Unity Love and Respect = REAL Freedom. That’s what this county needs… This whole “COLOUR” thing is so last century, it’s over rated and it DOESN’T work. PEACE!!

  • J Botes

    Citation of German reference, please.

    • seth

      Indeed, what was the name of that book?

      • durbancomrade

        Yeah, without referencing your statistics you seem like you’re making it up. It’s the first thing you learn in tertiary education. If you’re going to make outrageous claims you have to back them up. Also how impartial was the study. What was spent on white schools? White hospitals? What did the average white worker earn? Your reporting of the so-called “facts” is biased and imbalanced at best. At worst, you’re a liar.

        • Jeremy

          My first thoughts when reading this article, Its just too hard to believe no deaths in prison from 1979 – 1980..there could be two reasons for this..the apartheid operatives were good at what they did..people just disappeared. Maybe after the publicity of Steve Bikos death in prison in 1977 things had to be kept quiet?

          -Not a great fan of the New South Africa either but lets not fool ourselves!

          • David

            I guess many murders were kept quite on both sides. I can only speak of what I witnessed, and heard from what I consider reputable sources. I saw white and black police brutality…and saw many, many more instances of black on black brutality in the townships… I saw the Angolan MK death camps and spoke to survivors… I was told of the brutality and murders that were a daily norm…in the communistic inspired political brutal correcting methods used those camps. I think it is time the truth of those camps, and that of the run-amoke brutality of the power-crazed black youth during the “struggle” years. What I do know is that no bomb was ever planted at a black school, a black restaurant, a black soccer stadium, a black shopping center or place of common work. What I do know is that the ANC’s struggle was the hi-jacked voice of disenchantment with the medium of Afrikaans used in schools. I do know that the ANC’s front-line soldiers were mostly recruited from easily indoctrinated rabble-roused youth (14 to 20 year old school kids). What I do know … there are many blacks… brutal vigilante murderers, rapists and thieves that are walking free and in positions of leadership!

          • Johan Smit

            Propaganda and state controlled television will do that to mind.

            You probably believe Mandela was a saint too and that whites stole the space-programs, technology advances, boats, the wheel, dams, aircraft, houses, buildings and clothes from the blacks when they arrived here.

        • KroNik

          Interesting point Comrade. But since u put it like that, I’d be very interested to see how much money the current government spends ‘statistically” on white schools hospitals etc etc.. Put those stats nice and neatly next to a stats of how much money blacks have cost the country burning looting and destroying public property and assets provided by the government of past and present, vs that of whites – I’m making no claim here, mearly asking for an accurate count \ “reference” of these things that you made the effort to point out needs to be categorically and factually “referenced” or more like – accounted for….? #justsaying

          • fouyrijm

            Money spent on rebuilding / replacing burnt downs amounts to billions. Added to that, the billion or so Zuma costed SA by his blunders.

      • fouyrijm

        Don’t know if it was the same book, but I have a copy of
        Auge international Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
        Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
        No. 204 – Feb 1982
        I believe you can buy it online if you google for it.
        Lots of info how the old, prosperous SA operated before being destroyed by the corrupt anc.

      • fouyrijm

        Auge International – South Africa strength through Diversity.

  • Can someone please make a documentary, with these type of Statistics, books and evidence for the entire world to see – Our government we the Afrikaner were never the horrible bastards everyone was told us to be,, misinformation, just like Germany and the holocaust, mostly lies and media propaganda, the war on drugs all fucking lies we have been lied to the entire world for at least 100 years, in every format of history

    • Themba

      I have read the article . Grew up in Soweto . First point Baragwanath hospital was not build for blacks but it was a military hospital used during world war 2 and it is not and have never been state of the art . A hospital petitioned with boards . Never had privacy , never had proper showers but old system . 2 shacks we’re build during 1986 when more , soldiers from Angola and Mozambique to kill South African blacks and those who ran away from their countries .
      Issue of BMWS ,2% of families had those luxuries . The articles was written by a person with no info , no facts but speculation . Most of our school did not have basic equipments , labs for science had not equipments while Bantu stand areas were expected have all that. And they did not . I lived in an area next to football feald and tennis court which was never well taken care of . We had to wait for a net from some white area where they were not using it anymore or they had a new one .

      PLEASE STOP GLORIFRYING APARTHEID AS IT WAS GREAT . Go back to Soweto today and see the difference . From entry to school, to recreational areas .

      • so are you better off now or then/?

        • Darryl

          Good question

      • white girl

        I agree, as a white South African I feel that this article is stupid and trying to cause trouble. Anyone who ever lived in SA KNOWS that people of colour were treated unfairly – you have to be a complete moron to think life was better for anyone of colour in those days. It was not. White people had the best of everything, the first time a black person came to my government school I was 14 years old, I don’t know who was more scared – them or us.
        No human with a heart can support apartheid. It was cruel and unfair.
        I’m not saying things are good now, but please don’t glamourize life for people of colour in those days.

        I hope Trevor Noah does a comedy show on this – it would make a great show!

        • Cloured Boy

          Thanks for your reply, because what the writer is implying is that non whites in SA were still doing better than non whites everywhere else in Africa. Um… no… It just shows that there was even more injustice in the rest of Africa than the injustices committed here!!!

          • If there was more injustice in the rest of Africa, presumably those areas controlled by blacks, than under apartheid then by definition that means that blacks under apartheid were doing better than blacks under black rulers.

            Zimbabwe is a prime example of a nation where nobody would want to live.

            How many successful nations are there that have black rule? What black rulers do not govern in favour of their own tribe?

        • David

          White Girl: I too do not glorify apartheid… but I also do not glorify the brutal vigilante murder of thousands of blacks by power crazed run-amoke indoctrinated school kids who were encouraged to be the front-line struggle soldiers and to take the law into their hands…to murder, pillage, burn and rape as just cause for the “struggle”. I have never murdered, necklaced, stoned to death, hacked to death, stabbed or shot another human being, yet merely being a white in days of apartheid seems worse than actual brutal murder??? And if you bother to look past the political rhetoric and propaganda the ANC have always relied on you will discover that more blacks were killed by blacks than the apartheid police…and that most of your Saintly black hero leaders have the blood of innocents on their hands…LITERALY– and I include Mr Mandela in this very large group of criminals against humanity!

          • fouyrijm

            Spot on David. People do not want to hear the truth. The fact that the UN declared apartheid a crime against humanity whilst giving the ok to send in drones to bomb innocent civilians in the mid east just shows how ridilous the so called apartheid issue is. Apartheid is not unique to SA, travel to USA and you will release that the Hispanics do the low class jobs (white America does not associate with them.) , while they put Indians in reservations. Now is that not apartheid? And the world looks the other way. When white people want their own place, it is branded as racist. The media took what the Bsb and police brutality did, and applied it to the whole white population of SA as if all whites are bad. If whites were so bad, then why are so many middle class black families moving into white areas. They are welcome we will not harm them, it is not in our genes to kill people. If whites were so bad, then why are thousands of africans and arabs run to Europe, the land of our ancestors, for protection? I agree with the issue of innocent blood on some anc members’ hands. Murder is murder, I don’t care by whom or under what circumstances. If a land declares war, you know where you stand and can defend your country. But if an organisation like the anc and any other terrorist organisation commits attacks on civilians, it is a cowardly act commited by cowards. We see this ongoing trend – cowardly torturing and murdering old people and children in farm attacks, and that is NOT done by whites.

      • Honestly Themba, What stopped the residence to maintain the football fields and tennis court. Why could the community not come together and do something about it. Why should the white man be responsible for maintaining and upgrading areas. If it was an white are the whites would have maintained and upgraded the area. Be honest, if the white man never came to Africa you still would have lived in shack, the tribes would still be killing each other off. No the White man came and develop the country, then tribes have to come in and destroy what the white man build up. It had nothing to do with apartheid, it all had to do with the white man wanted to live better, they wanted to improve their way off living. The white man was not satisfied to live in a shack, they worked hard to improve lives. Do you really think everything was just given to us, no we worked hard to better the country and so did some blacks but they were the minority who wanted to make improvements.Look at all the areas where there is no white people, look at the way of living, the shack, the schools, the roads the shops, the violence – look at Soweto. Why could the black not develop these places just like the whites. No the black wanted a hand out, where the white man build, improved and maintained, the black wanted it all but did not want to work hard or to improve their way of living. No stop blaming the white man and apartheid. The white man build schools so there kids could learn, why could the black man not also build a school wanting to learn and better there lives. No they expect a handout from the white man.

        • Thank you for pointing this out. My thoughts exactly. I never recall seeing blacks improving their circumstances for themselves. All they do is moan and whinge about how bad things were, while the white person worked their asses off to do well in school, get a good job or start their own business and make wealth for themselves… and the blacks? hell, they sit in groups at the side of the streets smoking tabacco and snuif, gambling and drinking all day… time wasters. then 20 years later they go onto the internet and whinge about how the white man did not build them proper schools and hospitals and green parks… bliksem! the government built those things for people who paid TAX – which the black did not!! and now, after 20 years of ANC rule you can see what the country turned in to. a fokop. the result of those gambling, smoking lazy bastards being empowered except they have zero ability, hence infrastructure and everything else fails. the president is a complete baffoon that cares only for himself, corruption at the highest level. thats the “new south africa”. blacks are NO BETTER OFF. Sure, there are a very very small minority that are, but 99% are not. So, as a white person who left south africa in 1998, I can say good riddance, you reap what you sow, this is what you wanted so live with it. fok die kaffers.

          • canopy

            good riddens. don’t bother to come back racist swine. now go crawl back under the rock you came from nd think of the good old days like a good little racist

          • Peter

            @ Piet
            I’m 21 years old and even I realize that as soon as you make any sort of generalization based on race, gender or religion you are being stupid? You just can’t do that, and you do, to appalling extents?

            (you realize that genetically speaking there is hardly any consistent difference between the two races other than a simple pigment. racism is fucking ignorant. fact.)

        • canopy

          I hate it when people justify racism nd apartheid with more racist statement saying black people had nothing before we came. They had something called freedom lady. freedom from your racist ass. u know who taught the white people there amazing math ? arabs. how about gun powder ? Chinese. .. nd sails was the venetians. don’t come here on your high horse, trying to justify the wrongs you did. that’s like me justifying beating a poor person because I gave him a t shirt… your covering your racism with more racism, because u think justifying it will make it okay. well its only okay in your racist little reading group where no one will challenge your inherent bias… look in the mirror nd truly see yourself and your privilege for what it truly is.

          • canopy, don’t be a doos

          • Camo

            There is only one thing I hate more than racists, and that’s blacks. LOL

        • Sibot

          Lisa, tennis courts and the likes were luxury goods that had no real purpose in the lives of people whose safety and movement was never equal to that of their fellow white citizenry. Remember Marie Antoinette’s little cake incident that led to her being permanently parted with her head? What is cake when people want bread? And what are tennis courts when people want similar and equal treatment?

          You speak of African tribes killing one another as if the accounts of the European settlers could be trusted to hold absolute truth – your level of ignorance astounds. I’m South African by birth and have had the fortune of having lived in many of the world’s developed nations, and also in those less so. With this I have acquired the ability to speak more than a handful European languages and delved into the histories and atrocities of colonial expansion – funny how we South Africans believe that no propaganda existed pre-1994. Also Mr Waller spoke at there being no corruption during the golden Apartheid era – so wrong or so ignorant. I happen to be friends with a grandchild of a former highly-placed and powerful NP politician who after his passing his wife opted to destroy all the files he’d kept on all his fellow nationalist brethren. You see, he held something over each and every one of them just in case he needed to get out of a tight situation.

          Black South Africans did not want handouts from their white counterparts, they sought equality and not be treated like caged animals. The animal that you all see is the one that was created by your forebearers. Why not have a conversation with your relations who watched it go down, or actively participated in Apartheid as to why they would do such things to other humans and also why they didn’t think that their sins would have to be visited upon you? Granted it is not an easy conversation to have with familial relations, but it’s harder having a conversation with a dead grandfather, grandmother, father, uncle, mother or aunt who were killed because of their race and fight for equality in the land of their forefathers. The same continues today and this government will have to answer for their part in this unfolding tale of distrust and historical misrepresentation.

          • Gimack

            so does that give the the right to do the same …. think clearly when to answer that question ? SIBO

        • fouyrijm

          They are too used to receiving without working for it. White schools sold pancakes to finance maintenance work, even built school halls but no, some people sit on their asses and expect that everything just be given to them.

      • Karen

        Exactly, Themba! Fancy glorifying such a despicable era?! The previously advantaged South Africans should be working hard to not draw attention to the “old” SA so as not to remind people how disgusting the times were. I am sickened to read people writing these comments excusing systemic and systematic obliteration of any detractors. And to those “paraat” few who talk about planting bombs and such … what would YOU have done if pushed to the edge of humanity the way every other “non-white” was? What the hell makes white skin so superior? It’s a crap shoot how you’re born. Consider yourself lucky that you never have to be subjected to prejudice, but don’t for A MOMENT think you are superior.

        • Please go to Zimbabwe.

        • Camo

          Actually, white people are more developed. When the first white people came to Africa they did not find churches, schools or hospitals. All they found were stone age people dressed in skins and living in mud huts who sacrificed a goat to the fore fathers before going to do battle against the next tribe over. Whatever is in this country is as a direct result of white development, and as a white person I am proud of my history and of who I am. Even in today’s South Africa I would rather be white than black. If that makes you call me a racist, then all I will say is Thank you for the compliment.

          • I Can

            Shame Man, Camo; You should be ashamed.., because, the way in which your white skinned forefathers contributed to the development of this country is what really matters. -Not just the mere act. How they went about it was and still is disgusting; Being proud of your forefathers actually shows how much you’d enjoy a plate full of faeces so long as the bowl looks amazing on the outside! :-). You actually need psychiatric help.

        • fouyrijm

          When the Boers lost the war against England, their wives and children (26000 of them) died by the hand of the British in concentration camps. Upon arrival at their farms, nothing was left, everything was burnt to the ground,. Even livestock was all killed, And to this day, the British govt. never once said they are sorry. The Boers did not constantly complain and blame the British, they decided to do something with their lives, together they built up the country even if it meant working below living wage in British controlled mines. Their children were embaressed by forcing them to wear “I am a donkey” notice around their necks when refusing to speak English. The Boers did not commit to cowardly acts by bombing civilians, burning civilians alive, nor broke into English homes and murdered them, or set schools and universities alight, or burned trains.
          Yes, whites are not superior, but we value human lives, the vast majority of us do not kill.
          It is time to stop moaning and groaning about apartheid, it is over, we can not change the past. The only way forward is to work together for a better country.
          George Bernard Shaw said: Now that we have learned to fly in the air like birds, and dive into the sea like fish, the only remaining thing to do is to live on the earth like humans.

      • Art

        I’m glad SA is doing so well Themba that is why I left. You don’t need us. We now live in Europe but I see the likes of you popping up like rats on our shores. Strange hey as they are doing seemingly so well in Africa. And my kids are doing fine as well. They work hard and are well behaved and educated. A good idea would be to take a few measurable audits from 1993 every 10 years even pictures will do). That will speak louder than opinions. E.g. the strength of the Rand (please change the name to a Mandela), the quality of service in hospitals, school curricula and standards, crime statistics, You are clever you can think of many more. Squatter camp numbers is also a good one. GDP is another … but real GDP not measured in Rands without a time reference.

      • Beatrix

        To all black people with a chip on their shoulders – go and listen/read what James Manning have to say (black American) about blacks and particular about SA

      • Johan Smit

        Soweto was much better then the fear and cannibalism going on when the whites arrived and Shaka was chasing you lot around i presume.

      • fouyrijm

        Ever heard of fund raising Themba? That is what white schools do, they do not sit and white for a handout from someone who does not need something anymore.

    • MICHAEL

      So the murderous nazi regime and the Holocaust was propaganda and did not happen.
      Wilbert you are an ignorant moron by denying these horrendous events anything else you say is a lie

    • fouyrijm

      Wilbur you can google for
      Auge international Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
      Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
      No. 204 – Feb 1982
      I believe you can buy it online if you google for it.
      Lots of info how the old, prosperous SA operated before being destroyed by the corrupt anc.

    • fouyrijm

      No one will believe it Wilbert Smith, the world has already made Mandela their god.

  • Henry

    You miss the whole point…..it’s better to die on your feet than live on your knees. Get it Mr. White man?

    • Darryl

      What makes you think you on you feet

    • Benito Odendal

      Oh Henry…..YOU missed the point even before you started making your comment….you want to start a racial discussion again….DUH….the no- brainer race card…..it’s outdated and belongs to the intelligence deprived and losers with a lack of intelligent debating skills……the argument is on governance ….Duh Huh…..take a dictionary(if you know how to use it)….look up the words..Terror ,Terrorist ,Terrorism , coerce , coersion…Once you digested the definition thereof….try to make a comment with some hint of intelligent arguing….NOBODY denies the wrongs of apartheid nor condones anything thereof…..look at the facts on governance…the mere fact that black people were better of than anywhere else in Africa and even in the USA and most other countries where they resided in says a lot about good governance in those years….did South Africa work then or is it working now ???….you answer it …then decide for yourself if your white black angle is intelligent or not….and please before you go there, the first no-brainer move… I’m not attacking your person…just your argument !!!

  • s

    All the above comments appear to be coming from personal emotions, yet the post is coming from the position of facts and statistics

    • Themba

      I have read the article . Grew up in Soweto . First point Baragwanath hospital was not build for blacks but it was a military hospital used during world war 2 and it is not and have never been state of the art . A hospital petitioned with boards . Never had privacy , never had proper showers but old system . 2 shacks we’re build during 1986 when more , soldiers from Angola and Mozambique to kill South African blacks and those who ran away from their countries .
      Issue of BMWS ,2% of families had those luxuries . The articles was written by a person with no info , no facts but speculation . Most of our school did not have basic equipments , labs for science had not equipments while Bantu stand areas were expected have all that. And they did not . I lived in an area next to football feald and tennis court which was never well taken care of . We had to wait for a net from some white area where they were not using it anymore or they had a new one .

      PLEASE STOP GLORIFRYING APARTHEID AS IT WAS GREAT . Go back to Soweto today and see the difference . From entry to school, to recreational areas .

      • fouyrijm

        Then why not start selling pancakes to buy tennis net and pay for maintenance of the field like whites did? Everything is not for free, some things you have to work for,. Whites sold pancakes to build a school hall etc,. we did not expect everything for free.

      • fouyrijm

        Why would SA need such a large hospital during ww2? SA soldiers fought in Europe, where the English provided medical services. WW2 never came to SA.

    • john Noble

      this article is not based on facts and statistics, it is neither factual not statiscally correct – it sound like the nationalist propaganda fed to us at school in 1983 – interesting that is when the stats are referenced….many of the facts are incorrect – fact!

  • B Hutchison

    Sheesh. I can’t believe I’m reading this kind of bigoted CRAP in this day and age! Here’s a secret all you old white men out there who couldn’t cut it in the new South Africa – it’s not the government or anyone else that held you back – YOU just weren’t good enough to compete in an open market against women and people of other races. Gone are the days when you always got the job, just because you were the white male. Grow up. And to say there was no corruption is naive in the extreme! The entire system was corrupt! You ever hear of the Broederbond? And saying apartheid and the holocaust was “misinformation?” Okay, this is the first and last time I will ever look at this site. I can’t believe it even found it’s way to my facebook page.

    • Darryl

      Blacks are the most arrogant and self righteous people in the world, until they learn this things won’t change for them, Bafana Bafana, indicative of this, still don’t want to listen

    • George

      B Hutchison, you are mistaken. It is not that the white man could not cut it or compete with other races. You can not compete if you are not allowed to compete. BBBEE and AA, does that ring a bell. Why should people stay in a country where they are not allowed in to the job market. Maybe get your facts straight first before making comments. I am not complaining about AA because I now work for $ that I take back to SA and is worth a lot more than I could ever dream of making in SA. Because of AA a lot of white people have started their own businesses and now the blacks are not happy with that neither although the businesses give jobs to 1000;s of black people, but as usual the blacks are not happy with anything that the white man does.

    • Hannes

      B Hutchinson your incorrect. The same white person that “could not compete” against AA/BEE policies found that after emigration that their skills are values and they thrive in a global competitive market that is not stained by racial policies. I am one of several examples.

    • lindi

      I know the new South Africa is bad but i seriously thought that people this racist didn’t exist anymore, its actually sad, apartheid was wrong full stop, sorry guys but that’s God’s honest truth, nothing good ever comes out of oppressing other people.

    • Johan Smit

      “YOU just weren’t good enough to compete in an open market against women and people of other races.”

      Then why are you lot still crying about white male privilege. Why have BEE against a 3% minority of white males. Dont fool yourself. 20 years and counting.

      I speculate policies against this white male minority of 3% will not be lifted ever because Apartheid and privilege is not the problem but talent and bigger brain capacity which must be constrained to uplift inferior beings so they can feel better about themselves.

    • fouyrijm

      In the words of a former president of SA Reserve Bank – ” I like my Afrikaners, they stay and do the work and become experts.” He referered to Africans always job hunting for the next better job. Whether they could not cope, I do not know.

      • fouyrijm

        Oh, that president of Reserve Bank was Mr Tito Mboweni.

    • fouyrijm

      So if whites couldn’t make it in SA, why are the welcomed overseas for their skills and hard work? Difference is, no affirmative action there, appointments purely on ability, not skin color.

  • LostSheep

    I dont get it, so we should be glad we gave all these trinkets and still treated them like 3rd class citizens.
    So its OK to look back and enjoy the Nice clean beaches, the government that made sure that the whites got the best schools properties and jobs while the rest of the population had to make do and live like animals in a cage

    Perhaps if the old regime stopped all this years ago and accepted everyone in the country without rules or boundaries that RSA would have been a giant instead of everyone making their bellies full and doing a mass exodus

    No its not OK that peoples lives had no value and that even until today, a grown man of 39 years old still cannot cope and behave like a normal person because it was instilled in him from birth that he would never be good enough

    No I am not happy with what is currently happening in RSA, but its better than living like a 3rd class citizen
    I love my country and would never leave it…I will die here come hell or high water, I will do my share and treat people with love, because change start with 1 person at a time.

    To the rest of you that moan how good the old days where…..Open your eyes and see that you part of the problem and not part of the solution.
    It was OK for you and your grandfathers and great grandfathers, to get rich off cheap labor and treating people of color like pets.

    I hope you enjoy living in ignorance.

    • Johan Smit

      You cant just open the gates when you have a people lacking thousands of years behind, they were slicing each other up for muti and had no concept of civilization.

      This had to be done in stages.

    • fouyrijm

      Well I don’t know about cheap labour. When I did a building project, I took in a black contractor who hired his own people and paid them way below living wage. I, the white man, had to pitch in to pay them a decent wage. Be careful; what you say, blacks are being done in ny their own race, not by the white man,

  • hi

  • Themba

    Totally forget about your inhumane treatment of people because you have some good stats. (sarcasm) Ugh. This type of revisionist crap annoys me so much. Refusing to accept what was done in your name by that government doesn’t help you nor us today.

    • how many white people who are commenting know what any of the black people felt like? my goodness Themba is right….move on now there are good statistics on both sides and just as many bad…let us help one another to get things right and the one thing that most people are doing is generalising ….offer solutions that are workable, create a forum here for GOOD ideas,and things can change.No one is denying there is a mess to sort out…we can all do the “if only” line….like if only the new government had had enough trust in the old white gov to allow an old experienced person to work with a new “inexperienced person in a job…teach them the ropes etc…it could happen now IF there was buy in and GOOD attitudes …it all depends on you all ..START something we will be behind you…

      • Johan Smit

        Its always about feelings. I wonder why.

  • Harry Stottle

    LESSON 101 FOR ALL SOUTH AFRICANS!!! THERE WILL NEVER BE PEACE IN SOUTH AFRICA UNTIL AND UNLESS BLACK PEOPLE ACCEPT THAT THEY ARE NOT NATIVE TO THIS AREA! THERE IS AMPLE EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE THAT THEY MIGRATED SOUTH FROM EAST AND WEST CENTRAL AFRICA. YES, THEY MAY HAVE DONE SO A WHILE BEFORE 1652 BUT THEY ARE, LIKE WHITES, SETTLERS…NOT INDIGINOUS NATIVES FROM WHOM ANYTHING WAS STOLEN! FURTHER, AND CONTRARY TO PROPAGANDA, WHITES NEITHER KILLED NOR DISPLACED ANYONE. BLACKS, ON THE OTHER HAND, COMMITTED GENOCIDE AGAINST THE TRUE SOUTHERN AFRICAN NATIVE – THE BUSHMAN, KHOI AND SAN. AND THE CONSTANT CHILDISH REFRAIN THAT BLACKS’ TROUBLES BEGAN IN 1652 BEGS THE RESPONSE ” HOW, WITHOUT OUR ARRIVAL, WOULD YOU HAVE KNOWN WHAT YEAR IT WAS? YOU WERE BOTH PRIMITIVELY INNUMERATE AND ILLITERATE – WE BROUGHT YOU BOTH, ALONG WITH MATHEMATICS, MEDICINE, SCIENCE…IN ONE WORD ‘CIVILIZATION’ “.
    SO….BOTH BLACKS AND WHITES ARE ‘SETTLERS’….THE ONLY DIFFERENCE IS THAT WHITES CREATE AND MAINTAIN JOBS WHILE BLACKS OVERPROCREATE AND EXPECT TO BE SUPPORTED FROM CRADLE TO GRAVE…..BY THE TAXES OF THE WHITES THEY’RE DUPED INTO DESPISING.
    UNLESS THIS LESSON IS GRASPED URGENTLY WE WILL DESCEND INTO JUST ANOTHER FAILED BLACK BEGGING-BOWL STATE. GROW UP SOON COMPATRIOTS….THE CLOCK IS TICKING!

    • Karen

      Oh geez. Next you’ll be screaming about Catholics and English.

  • Khulumani

    You guys are sick to your stomach,why do you say blacks were being taken care of by the past regime,the same regime that never allowed blacks to do what they want and live their own lives without being called criminals, honestly black people are not going back we will repossess anything that our forefathers fought for but we want to do it with with dignity and still be able to live with some “good white” that have always supported humanity. Please feel free to trace your background and go back to your origins if they still accept you, leave Africa for the people that care about humanity not vanity.

    • Karen

      Yes! Good for you and well-said! These “Vaderland volk” should try living under an oppressive regime for a generation or two or three!

      • You mean the current South African government?

      • Alpa

        @Karen and others. See the typifying that you use. Vaderland volk, ag please! On every side of these arguments there are this sterotyping of others. The root of the problem it is. Then there are the perceptions – some based on fact, some on fable 0 that we so hang on to where it suits our agenda. Seemingly from most replies, to fuel our anger whether it be because of loss or being deprived. This to and fro and arguing about perceptions – not the truth, mind you- get us nowhere except expressing emotion. And often not intellect. The perception of the past will never be the same – just as that of the future isn’t. Facts often do not overcome emotion. So, what we should ALL do, is cool down, start afresh with respect for everyone ( do not typify) and be greatful that we have managed to change and create a new start which -if we contribute positive attitude and action – is giving us, South Africa, the chance to be great. Wanted: Love and hard work. And good people.

    • Johan Smit

      So you claim a continent based on skin colour. You are the only race to do so and then you like to call others racist. What hypocrisy.

      1. Africa and Europe was connected before the Suez canal was dug thus making it one continent.
      2. All continents were one continent in the past.

      3. You had no concept of land, borders or property because you were nomadic.

      You trace your background and go back to the Congo. Who gives you the right to claim an entire continent based on race when you do nothing to uplift it. Only consume, consume, consume until the resources are gone then finger pointing.

      You tel me who’s the reel racist?

  • mark-rio

    Excuse my stupidity Henry, but please explain…. ?

  • cliff

    i think the problem is the same problem there has always been, everybody has a complaint about the past, or has a blame game to play,or thinks their way is better than the next guys..oh and of course the colour cards ..Henry and Ed above playing theirs, and this does not solve any problems….i have not yet heard comment on the way forward, the practical solutions, i am like Judith above greatfull that we never went to war, and dont live like the rest of the worlds war torn countries…but really the problem is that we all just want a better SA, but are not prepared to build one…myself included…so where to from here is the question?????

  • Stephan

    Where’s your sources?

  • Steph

    Is there a reference to the German article? I’d like to read it.
    I was briefly seconded to Diepkloof Commando in 1986. Have been inside Baragwranath a number of times. While it wasn’t up to the standard of say, H.F. Verwoerd or Eugene Marais, it was still a damn sight better than H.F. Verwoerd today. I was in White City and all over Soweto, sometimes in my own car. I even bought car parts from a fellow who was restoring a Citroen Pallas. I attended socials in Soweto, and even if I attracted some askance looks, I was never attacked. Today, I will not go within 10 miles of Soweto. Not if you paid me.
    Every time I go back to SA I hear, “it was better under you Boere”.
    It was the ANC’s to screw up. Boy, did they do a good job.

    • fouyrijm

      Steph maybe you can try to get hold of this?
      Auge international Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
      Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
      No. 204 – Feb 1982
      I believe you can buy it online if you google for it.
      Lots of info how the old, prosperous SA operated before being destroyed by the corrupt anc.

  • Wither lies the white race? I used to wonder, until I read Ward Kendall’s seminal novel, “Hold Back This Day”. Since then, I have never been the same.

    • fouyrijm

      What is it about?

    • fouyrijm

      Are you from South Africa, brentmckaskell ?

  • Benito Odendal

    Stephen I would also like to see the resources , but I did not base my argument on that….my argument is on governance…no blame games and no racial undertones….Cliff has the right angle…where to now ??….where do we start ???….Building prisons,train exceptional and proud wardens who would serve their country with pride and distinction….start training a police and military force that is beyond doubt with strict moral and ethical values , accountability their highest priority….????… ONCE that is in place get the trash out of society…no matter their race color or creed or connections ….just remove the bastards, they did not serve and did not earn their keep !!! let them do hard labour in producing food for our citizens who are in real poverty and the real homeless…parliament and government departments will lose 90% of it’s workforce which will pave the way to train and appoint government servants who will serve our citizens with honesty and the respect they deserve..and not themselves , who will work for us and South Africa….If you protest like a barbarian you must be treated as such….gather the thugs up….get them out of society,they don’t deserve to be in normality….jail them…let them work for a living instead of striking and vandalizing for a living ,making our normal citizens lives a living misery…get the criminals of the streets….send the illegals back to their countries , especially those who got citizenship through corruption….they are not our problem…their own countries must take care of them like we will take care of our own….the silent normal , majority in SA have more goodwill among each other than what we anticipated !!!…..our current so called leaders are “bamboozeling” our normal citizens by fuming race issues to ensure their positions and to create screens to hide their REAL devious ways….until we open our eyes these wreckers of society will be safe to create havoc where and whenever they feel the urge to do so…..fact is that we NEED to start NOW !!!

    • Johan Smit

      You can do what ever you want it will not work because the current population growth is not sustainable. Not just in Africa but world wide. Just multiply and check how things will look in a hundred years or 2 hundred or 5 hundred.

      Big shit is coming if we multiply like this.

  • One of the most straight forward unashamed racist articles I have ever read! When ever I read stuff like this about the old apartheid state, I can almost not contain the pure glee I feel that the slave driven economy and state crumbled! What a load of utter worthless rubbish! I am a white South African (49) who grew up under apartheid and suffer the shame every time I encounter sentiment like that expressed in this article! Don’t mistake my disdain for Jacob Zuma and the ANC, I am not open to disrespecting all those who died under the hatred of the apartheid white South Africa by reminiscing about how much the racists miss the things that the Nazi like state bought them. Also, I do get very offended every time a white person thinks that they can just make some random racist comment to me without consequence just because I am also white!? Get lost and get out of my face.

    • john Noble

      well said

    • Karen

      Couldn’t have said it better myself! Thank you.

    • Denise

      I agree with everything you just said! Thank you Shan for standing up for the truth. I also would like to apologize to our black citizens for the ignorance of some of my fellow white citizens. It is time for both sides to stop blaming and start the long journey of healing together.

    • David

      You were here for 49 years? And seems you enjoyed the benefits of apartheid too? I guess in spite of this your higher sense of morality had you joining the ANC… and like the many thousands that signed up for the ANC’s MK to be trained in their death camps in Angola? And as you are so versed in denouncing the crimes of apartheid… conversely you would know how to murder for the ANC’s cause… how to plant bombs in sport stadiums, restuarants, schools, shopping malls, places of work…to target everyday citizens and not the security forces? You would no doubt know how to necklace another human being without a second thought or ounce of remorse? No doubt your ANC masters taught you how to pillage and rape without conscience? Yes Mr Jablonkay you certainly had selective blinkers on when it suited you! You are now suffering from politically correct white guilt…which you will beat yourself up about from within your comfortable home and well paid job…. Well until another truth emerges about the myth of apartheid and the Saintly ANC struggle. One day the truth will be revealed of the utter brutality of black on blacks during that dark time…of the thousands of black deaths blamed on white police! Yes Mr Jablonkay…I agree apartheid in its final execution of discrimination was wrong… I treated all humans the same… my guilt was that I led a law-abiding life as a white SA during apartheid! But I am not a murderer…I do not have the blood of innocents on my hands. I have not plundered or raped… I have not stolen billions. How many of your idol ANC leaders have a clean, moral and ethical slate?…And I include Saint-of Saints…Mr Mandela in that infamous group! Do you really know how many blacks were actually murdered by whites? And how many by blacks? I gues your narrow-minded convenient mind chooses not to dwell on the evil side of the ANC, its lies and methods during their struggle, their lies and methods now. You have not yet realized that the only thing that makes apartheid look as bad (and it was bad) as it was, is a one sided politically correct view. Well until another politically correct view point becomes the flavor of the day!

      • fouyrijm

        Well said David.
        It appears apartheid was not started by the Boere after all.

        Interesting reading on history of SA:

        In the year of 1809 the NATIVE PASS LAW of the BRITISH government at the Cape of Good Hope compelled black people to carry a pass book. (Verwoerd was not even born yet.)
        In 1865 the British born Sir Theophilis Shepstone PROHIBITED blacks in the province of Natalia to have any voting power.(Verwoerd still was not even born yet)
        In 1894 Cecil John Rhodes PREVENTED a colored man- one Krom Hendriks– to join the national cricket tour to England.(Verwoerd was 1 year old.)
        In 1905 Rhodes COMPELLED schools in the Cape Province to SEPARATE white British and black people.(Verwoerd was 12 years old)
        In 1913 the British NATIVE LAND ACT 2 prohibited black people to own land.(Verwoerd was 20 years old and still a student)
        In 1925 British minister HW Sampson promulgated the act on Labor Demarcation to divide whites and blacks.( Verwoerd was 32 and not a politician yet)
        In 1927 the Immorality Act was promulgated in British controlled Natal to prohibit intimacy between black and white.(Verwoerd was 34 and still not into politics)
        In 1936 SEPARATE representation in parliament was promulgated by none other than liberal British minion Genl. Jan Smuts.( Verwoerd was 43 – an editor of a newspaper and not in politics yet)
        In 1945 the Native Urban Area Act prohibited blacks to stay for longer than 72 hours in a white urban area.( Verwoerd only then -at the age of 52- start into politics but had no portfolio to take any decision in parliament yet.)
        Lastly the term “Apartheid” was not even used by Verwoerd first- but factually by Dr. DF Malan.

      • fouyrijm

        I got hold of data taken from a memorial at Bothaville – farm murders since 1959 in SA.
        The graph remains relatively flat untill the anc began their so called “freedom songs”, the kill the farmer kill the boer songs. Imagine if whites should sing such songs about black people – we will be racist in the worst possible sense.
        Feel free to see it here: http://www.advertinator.co.za/osreal/plaasmoorde.pdf

        And many of those murdered on farms are black people.
        When a farmer gets murdered, often the farm becomes unproductive, with workers ending up in squatter camps.

        Black people also get fed up with farm murders:
        http://sa-news.com/black-community-asks-who-will-feed-them-now-in-march-against-farm-murders-15-attackers-fired-over-50-shots-with-ak47s/

    • fouyrijm

      Auge international Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
      Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
      No. 204 – Feb 1982
      I believe you can buy it online if you google for it.
      Lots of info how the old, prosperous SA operated before being destroyed by the corrupt anc.

  • Jaaaaaaaaaaa swaaaaaaaaar can of the best bulll sheeeeeet all round, from the old to the new.Where are all those wonderful leaders of the past???? They sold the poor sorry malungu followers down the drain, took the money and ran.Exactly what the apparant brave new leaders are doing steeling the money but staying around, to steel more. And the sorry bunch all of us commenting about old vs new( malungus and darkies alike) have been and are being taken for a lekker ride to no where. Old South Africa was good and bad, apparant New South Africa is neither more good than more bad. Jaaaaaaaaaaa swaaaaaaar can of the best bull sheeeet pleas???

    • It’s spelled: “steal” you dom fokker. Bliksems soos jy wat die boere n kak naam gee. Fokken Barry.

      • Anna

        Ag nee, sies man. Issie nodig om kômmin te raak nie.

  • Gillian Olivier

    Cliff has got the seed of truth we need to grow. How can we work together for the future. We can’t change the past. There are great people of every race. My white son has married a highly intelligent black girl, who is beautiful, speaks 5 languages, and she is kind and loving, very compassionate and the best wife. I hope that South Africans can find common ground and build a wonderful future for the next generation.

    • fok sorry for your son.

      • PIG.. it’s people with your narrow minded view that will see a proper civil war come to South Africa. Stupid fucking doos.

        • Johan Smit

          Civil war is coming whether you like it or not. Encouraging mongrelism wont protect you from it. Civil war and genocide was here in the most drastic sense of the word before the white man intercepted and it is starting to pop back up now that the white man is out of the way.

          Who is singing about machine guns every day and about killing saying it is cultcha? Must be the racist white. Sure sounds like a violent racist white to me. Must be

  • john Noble

    I believe the stats are drawn without proper allocation of context and reference against other horrific stats, the global economies have shifted beyond recognition since 1984. Interesting year, the year I witnessed crimes against humanity whilst conscripted in to the SADF…..I do not believe in the condescending and paternalistic stance of this writer nor his skewed stats. I have a complete different recollection as a white South Africa and a different set of measurements.

    I believe our countries economy has shifted, we have six of the fastest growing economies in the world in Africa and we might have been one of them if it had not be for nationalism under apartheid and for nationalism under democracy. Neither before or after state is placing enough emphasis on growing our economy, we are all too tied up with emotions like those mentioned above.

    We miss the fundamental, whilst we dehumanise each other and drive deep racially motivated divisions through this nation we will never grow up to be all we can be.

    Please note that these ill informed opinions and ratty stats do not reflect the opinion of all nor the informed.

    • Hey John, Speak the Truth, Brother (Continue Speaking the Truth !)

    • Growth is misleading. Someone with $10 who gains $1 has a 10% growth rate. Someone with $100,000 who gains $1,000 has only a 1% growth, but has still gained more. If you start with nothing then any growth is massive.

    • David

      Congratulations on your morally correct life Mr Nobel…my very best wishes to your black wife and children… odds must be that you would no see color or discrimination in your personal life or religion? I also commend you for taking as many previously disadvantaged blacks into your home…not merely as visitors, but to live there? You mentioned 6 of the fastest growing nations in the world being in Africa? Well open up that very tight frame and tell us from what base has their economies grown? It does not take much for stats to be skewed when starting from rock-bottom poverty to a millimeter higher up! Your stats will no doubt also include other living conditions and the political environment of those countries and lifestyle, the employment stats and wage of their average citizen? Your stats will also no doubt tell us what caused that “phenomenal” growth?…and would reveal how much was attributed to hard work, innovation and committed ethical governance and leadership? was oil a factor? Was it outside assistance from the west or from China? and no doubt your stats will have accurate projections of the economies of those states into the future, and past an unsustainable or temporary jump-start?

    • fouyrijm

      Your opinion on Auge international Publishing Co. on South Africa?

  • They did the same to us as the muslim is doing to America. Wake up and take controll

  • Fran Hayworth

    Shew Judith, I think you should get your facts straight before leaving comments that are a load of bullshit!!!

  • 6 April 1979, Solomon Mahlangu was hanged in a South African Prison, yet you say 1979 – 1980, no one died in prison ? Come on guys, it took me two minutes to refute just one of your “facts”. It throws doubt on the rest, many of which sound incorrect.

    • Jason Lange

      Nick ,you DO need to read the article again ,specifically the part about no-one died in prison this means prisoners didn’t die due to any action of a prison guard or mistreatment by the system those that died .dieddue to ill health and the death sentence..and I submit that there were deaths in prisons ,still are……(I know this firsthand as I work in a prison )

      • Jason, I don’t need to read the article again. There are many things wrong with the new South Africa, but trying to claim that the majority of the population were better off under apartheid, and specifically by using stats, such as comparing deaths in prison, between the UK, and SA, sorry, dude, there is NO truth there.

    • David

      Nick…it took me more than 6 years of witnessing black on black brutality….of hearing a one-sided popular message by the media (I worked for a newspaper) to realize popularly that the “struggle” was not all it seemed…that more blacks…thousands more were being murdered indiscriminately by power-crazed, run-amoke school kids making up the front-line struggle soldiers who were given license to kill and rape by their behind-the-scenes leadership. How many died in their death camps in Angola…and in the bloody streets of the townships?…and yet the media focused on the murders by the police .. and yes they should have… but not at the expense of the full and terrible truth of murder by blacks on blacks and on a horrific scale!

  • All this article shows is that perhaps things were economically much better for the country (in a global sense) back then, but really, the setup was all wrong. If human beings of all races aren’t treated as equals, then it’s never going to be fair to say it was good. At the moment, it is true that the ANC government has the tables turned when rather they should be looking at each individual as equal. The government doesn’t even care about black people, let alone whites or any others. So in the end, the real problem today is the same problem as back then… Government. Corrupt money grabbing politicians, corporations and debt enslaving banks are the real problem.

  • Al Bundy

    Interesting article. I would recommend watching ‘Soviet Strategy for Conquest of South Africa’ it’s on youtube.

  • Wilhelm

    This article is unreferenced and simplistic rubbish.

  • Karen

    The “old” South Africa may have been self-sustaining and economically independent, but it was still a cruel, murderous and unjust government. It marginalized and belittled people’s across the board. It was an embarrassment in the international community and it often stood behind the shroud of being “christly”. It was a barbaric establishment that hid behind indoctrination and fear. NEVER is oppression something to be admired. It WAS going bankrupt because of sanctions. It could not remain in an economic vacuum. You can cry foul and call people idiots and say they’re on crack as much as you like, but I’m not going to resort to childish name calling. If the previous government was so wonderful and fair and economically sound … pray tel: why did they ever release Mr. Mandela, agree to co-operation and finally succumb to a free and fair election, KNOWING they would lose? I’m not saying I care for the AND, but majority rules: whether the majority chooses wisely or not. George Bush, warmonger that he is, is proof of that. Stop living in the past. Get over yourselves and accept that this is the current (not NEW) South Africa. Like it, leave it, or change it. Stop reading German texts and articles that refer to “the Blacks”. It’s a disrespectful way to address a nation. Black people is more appropriate and doesn’t carry superior connotations. It was easy for the NATIONAL government to “hand over” the country when it was broke … and then point fingers at the government that followed. How cowardly.

    • Johan Smit

      Yes it hid behind indoctrination and fear.

      The only problem is that all the fear indoctrination was spot on as we are sitting on the brink of it all.

      Are we not the corruption, murder and rape capital of the world?

      Genocide Watch have placed us on a category 6 level out of 7 where 7 is full scale genocide.

      We have a president who sings about shooting and killing at every opportunity he gets.

      We have a commander in chief who is hinting at an armed regime change also singing about machine guns and killing.

      We showed the international criminal court the middle finger ….. Why would we do this if we are going to behave.

      We have xenophobia.

      We burnt 20 schools in the last month.

      We are going to be downgraded to junk status. The rand is falling.

      Oil collapsed from $120 a barrel to $30 a barrel but yet we pay more for petrol. Do you know why? Because investment have been pulled and the state coffers are empty.

      Eskom is doing better. Do you know why? Because investment have been pulled and the requirements have dropped.

      We have had the worst drought in a hundred years and because of incompetency no planning was made. The effects of the drought, the petrol price, the devaluing of the rand will hit the shelfs at round about election time.

  • vernon

    This article is misleading and glamorizes apartheid. And the two friends I had that shared this article I just unfollowed them.

  • robert in sydney

    yes and sa played themselves in rugby, cricket, hockey everything. banks couldn’t get loans offshore and the country was bankrupt. not much to boast about

  • proudlySA

    If you want change, first change the man in the mirrow! The sad thing is that 90% of South Africans want nothing but a better South Africa for all! These are citizens who understand that the past was wrong, the present is wrong and sadly the future is not looking good! These are South Africans who have matured and have out grown skin color, they are civilized citizens who do not base their arguments on emotions, race creed nor color! Our beautiful country was and still is held back by only 10% of idiots who are full of nothing but hatred, selfish individuals who only care about themselves! These individuals were there in the past and sadly, they are here in the present, HOWEVER, it is for the civilized South Africans to make sure that we do not allow this to the future BECAUSE THIS IS THE PROBLEM.

    NOW THE SOLUTION IS YOUR ATTITUDE, YES IT STARTS WITH YOU! Its the way you handle yourself, the way think, your mindset, the way you communicate with others and most importantly, the solution lies in what we teach our children, the future generation! We can continue with hatred or we can change and start spreading and teaching love! Its up to you BUT WHATEVER YOU CHOSE TO DO FROM NOW ON, REMEMBER THAT IT WILL SHAPE THE FUTURE OF THIS BEAUTIFULL COUNTRY! I am proudly South African!

  • jimmy

    You left out the amount of okes tortured and murdered because they were black. China – please do us a favour and emigrate

  • Dr H.F Verwoerd

    I believe all the people all the people on here who thinks the new south Africa is better.. Go for a stroll in some black areas.. if you really feel feel like you have the rainbow nation love fever.. do it at night, he why not take your family with you.. and let the black brothers embrace with love and you can sit around a camp fire singing together.

  • Andrew

    It is amazing how shaken everyone is…
    Does this article put food on your table?
    Does this article buy you a dream house?
    Does this article change anything?

    You all comment like you think everyone cares.. they don’t
    You comment as if your voice is worth listening to.. it isn’t
    You comment as a so called authority on the subject.. you aren’t

    So rather focus on things that matter… SA winning the World Cup Cricket LOL ( like that’s gonna happen LOL ))

    • Glenn

      Yeah, its a tough one. Yes. My opinion does not matter. But it does provide a bit of insight into the thoughts of where we are all at. How Black people feel, how coloured feel etc. I will say that there is allot of broken telephone knowledge listed above. From both sides. I would say it is worth learning and reading more. I tried as a yoind person growing up in apartheid to educate myself to the realities. Apartheid was bad, but so were so many policies from other countries at that time.. South Africa unfortunately was stubborn and did not move with the global trends. Having said that south Africa was different. White people were a minority. And when you look at every single other African country, there was not a single example for South Africa to refer to with confidence that white peoples interests would be protected. I think it was fear that kept apartheid going for longer than it even should have. However.. I do think there is some argument shown above that where comparing the actual running of the economy and country that the past government were doing a better Job. Was it the right policy, hell no. But looking at it now.. I do not think the ANC’s are any better. Racism is as bad as it ever has been and was. Irony is that more black people die of rape and murder under the ANC then ever under Apartheid. Poverty is worse, and unemployment is worse. The rich poor device as as big as it ever was. As a white person who has immigrated to Australia. I will tell you my biggest reason for leaving. Its simple.. South Africa want the ANC. And I pretty believe the writing is on the wall if the ANC continue’s to govern the country will collapse… I can see by the comments above from some of my Black brothers that this will always be the case. Blame apartheid, blame the Romans, blame the persons.. And what point do we stop blaming. Liberia is 110 yes it independent and a total basket case. Israel is 50 and a model economy.I will always be South African and have a place in my heart for it. However my children will be Australian and will not be worse for my decision to leave. As our forefather came to South Africa to give their children. Better home, so I came to Australia for the same reason.

    • Raasbek

      @ Andrew… Dude you are a typical couch potato idiot. How can thousands of murders not matter? How can the rape of hundreds of babies not matter? Shame on you.

      @ Judith… You are the reason why white ppl can not stand together. Idiots like you will call the police when your neighbor has an illegal gun for self protection purely because you are totally clueless and a shortsighted fool. Its idiots like you that make the statement: “They only steel cause they are hungry” – my apologies if you are retarded, but that would be the ONLY way that your point of view would make any sense.

      @ Wilbert… I would LOVE to know how many businesses have gone BANG after committing to BEE.

      For the rest of us white people… Here are some encouraging facts from the office of the Assistant Minister of Racial Relations: There are more self made millionaires in SA than ever before. There is a larger percentage of the county’s wealth in “white’ bank accounts than ever before. It is evident that BEE is failing,

      it is so shameful that so many people of every race and color has to bleed and die while an uneducated thief like Pres Zuma robs the country blind, just like Mugabe did with Zim.

      When I look at all the countries in the world, I sometimes think that North Korea is better off not being influenced by the Western World.

  • PsyGremlin

    “A German Book”
    A common tactic used by people spreading bullshit is the argument from authority.
    It’s amazing how you have all that data, but neglect to mention the book’s title, or its author. Please provide them, or be relegated to the ranks of the other bullshit pedlars.

    • fouyrijm

      Maybe this one?
      Auge international Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
      Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
      No. 204 – Feb 1982
      I believe you can buy it online if you google for it.
      Lots of info how the old, prosperous SA operated before being destroyed by the corrupt anc.

  • Oomjan

    Bunch of BS! Can you back up any figure with references?

  • Oomjan

    What a bunch of utter BS. Please do share some references to back up your “stats”

  • WhiteBen

    These comments make me just roll my eyes and go pffffft more racists having fun right. This article however makes me think. I say bring back that economical management program minus the oppression of blacks. That system worked. BEE is not good. Incompetent personnel are being raised to a point where their responsibilities are met with resounding incompetence. And before I get threatened with death threats I say bring back a proper compliant skills development program on a large scale. Not a ” buy a certificate system ” almost like the army of past but instead of breeding soldiers there are skills being developed. Provide all with atleast the chance to further themselves in a trade of their choice. And then when that is in place start utilizing unused land. Land that is dry has the potential to give food. I’m done now because I want to go home and buy dinner so I will shorten it. Stop racially labeling everything. Stop the gross misconduct happening by an incompetent sloppy government and give responsibilities to people that has the knowledge, experience and know how to do it. Work it fair. I didn’t oppress you so why hate me. You didn’t kill my aunt in her bed with a panga so I don’t hate you. Stop your comical racially insensitive banteting about horsedung and think further than your own nose and wallet. We need to leave this country for our kids. I am sure trying my very hardest to leave my kids a good legacy

  • lynne harris

    the article is interesting and so are the statistics. Apartheid was a dreadful evil on all levels – for everyone – our birthright and our beings – our truth – is that we are all equal – it is an evil to be forced to regard oneself as either lower or higher than anyone else – so everyone suffered to some degree – some more than others.
    We now have equality and freedom – freedom demands personal responsibility – a slave owner ensures that the slave is fed, clothed, educated and housed as it is to his advantage to have healthy working men and women. Now as free people, all those things are our personal responsibility – not the government, not the system – yes we can use the system to ensure that we obtain those things, but ultimately it is our own responsibility to be both a contributor and a beneficiary of all that the system offers. Let us all be committed to improving both ourselves and our lives and those of all around us, beginning with our families and working outward into our communities and beyond. I love this land with a passion and refuse to be pulled into negative thinking. Be kind to one another. Love is all we need. Grace is our greatest asset.

  • TDC

    Hmmm. No where in this article does it mention that there is a call for going back to an apartheid regime. It is just giving the reader evidence that the current government is sorely mismanaged.
    Mandela never fought for reverse racism, he fought for equal opportunities for all South Africans, regardless of their race, social standing or creed.

    • David

      Yes we are all equal in a democratically correct country…all equal until you are a white and trying for an equal and fair opportunity for a job or University bursary…and then see how equal this democratically equal state really is? See how easy it is for a young Chinese SA citizen who grew up in China during the apartheid years is favored for a bursary or job over a SA born white? Did you know that SA majority driven BEE has been denounced by the UN as an unjust policy? And would favor a white seeking political asylum in another country? Sounds very familiar to racial apartheid discrimination does it not?

  • Al Bundy

    The way I see it is…well actually I don’t have an opinion on the current ‘situation’ in the RSA, I grew up ‘underprivileged’ by most of your standards (Point Road Dbn), never wore shoes, my dad was a machanic for putco and worked with blacks as equals, my mom worked as a shop assistant for crap wages, we couldn’t afford a car, we couldn’t afford a maid so I age 9 each school day I would wash my school shirt, polish my shoes and the do dishes my boet would dry them. Then I would do my homework, I walked to school everyday of my life, rain or shine, we did have electricity but we paid for it, we had running water but we paid for it, my parents worked for the stuff we had, on weekends me and my boet and friend would go out looking for scrap paper to sell for 4cents a kilo, or we would collect unwanted coke bottles for the 20cents each. All my clothes were hand me downs from my boet. I watched how the world changed around me from the 1976 riots in the news to the group areas act being abolished. Living in the poorer neighbourhood the change wasn’t so subtle, yes we were ‘privileged’ living in the city before the group areas act was abolished, but my folks paid big time rent money for that privilege, my folks could never afford to buy their own house, and when they raised the bus fares we paid the increase, luckily the blacks didn’t because they would stone the putco buses which kept my dad in employment, (karma), I pretty much sucked at school, left with a std8, held odd jobs, waiter, like the blacks on the beach front, there’s no shame in knowing your place in the world, worked at a motor spares shop packing shelves, the blacks who were working there seemed to get it, why I was working with them it was 1988, our boss was white the owner was white but both of them were as far away from me as they were to the blacks working there, I then tried to get into the railways as a train driver but didn’t get in because of my std8, worked at a plastic extruding factory surrounded by hard working blacks, I also disconnected electricity in the black townships surrounding Dbn, they sure had nice houses back then also they didn’t give us too many problems when we disconnected them. I think the moral of my tale is the old stories of apartheid are used by both sides of the fence it’s being many many years since those times, don’t make excuses anymore see the reality of your current situation. I reckon it’s about time South Africa prospered My wife tells me stories of how she had blacks in the ‘private’ school she attended in JHB south, some are doctors now some lawyers none still living in the RSA. The article above if you believe it factual or not is a glimpse of what South Africans could achieve, for me I don’t have an opinion on what South Africans find acceptable, I did my time and luckily through all the late night taxi (black taxi that is) rides, township duties, border duties pimps with knifes, drug scores in point road I arrived safely to where I am now. I hope you fix it for future generations because history will judge you not me. Soutie signing off.

    • Al Bundy

      Black taxis sure are different in the UK really spacious…., I wonder if I could catch a black taxi from the randburg waterfront to jozzie city now like I used to back in 1995? Anyone know if it’s safe for a white dude to do this or would I risk a racial attack, (commonly know as ‘a robbery’) ?

  • Most of these comments are emotive, however, the article focuses on facts and figures that have been ignored or forgotten. There are many more unpublicised facts, unpublicised because they do not serve the interests of the fat cats who benefit from destabilised economies that they can manipulate that much easier to suit their own greedy pockets.

    • Excuse me, we can all publish unfounded and baseless fact, these stats are based on black people who had Dom-pass, which was the minority of the people in the apartheid days. Majority of black people lived in starvation and were destitute, with no Land after the apartheid system took land from them and recognized them as in-human. This post is actually insulting to Black people and it sparks hatred from black people because idiots like these could only count baseless stats instead of how they brutally murdered people who refused to conform to apartheid. Revenge shall be gotten one day, we don’t forget. One Bunu, one bullet, you shall taste your own medicine one day and we shall also create stupit stats that you will say: “at least they did this for us”, bloody colonists nxa

  • Hans

    i Fully agree with Justin. The apartheid started when the National party came into control after they won the elections against the Sappe. The problem with the current ruling party is that they dont care about the people and the infrastucture. Our local Municipality is falling apart due the debt they cant pay as a result of fraud and miss management of funds. The Free state local goverment just spent R385milj on parties and functions in the last 5 years. And talk about apartheid, just wonder what it realy means. Whites cant apply for jobs for the comment that one gets – Sorry but we only appoint black people. i Thougt that appartheid was the other way round.

    • David

      Actually only the name “Apartheid” came with the Nationalist Gov… who pronounced it in 1961 with independence of RSA. In reality segregation and separate development (which is in reality what Apartheid is) came into being Centuries before… and legislated by Britain within the Union of SA
      long before the second world war, and as a way of controlling migrant mine labor. SOWETO (South West Township) was established as a township with economic housing for mine laborers. Houses which by the way were bigger and still stand to this day while 15 year old smaller houses crumble at the first bad weather. The Nationalist Gov merely continued with this plan of separate development. And it suited blacks seeking work nearer the city long before there was political disenchantment with blacks looking on at what whites had achieved and at how their lifestyle was far better. At no time before the second world war all the way back before the Anglo Boer war did blacks seek to establish their own development and prosperity. Instead they chose to stream into the growing white towns and cities to be employed by the British Mines and prospering white settlers. At no time after Anglo Boer war history were blacks ever enslaved or forced to work for whites. This so-called black coercion is only a current and politically popular myth.

      • fouyrijm

        Interesting reading on history of SA:

        In the year of 1809 the NATIVE PASS LAW of the BRITISH government at the Cape of Good Hope compelled black people to carry a pass book. (Verwoerd was not even born yet.)
        In 1865 the British born Sir Theophilis Shepstone PROHIBITED blacks in the province of Natalia to have any voting power.(Verwoerd still was not even born yet)
        In 1894 Cecil John Rhodes PREVENTED a colored man- one Krom Hendriks– to join the national cricket tour to England.(Verwoerd was 1 year old.)
        In 1905 Rhodes COMPELLED schools in the Cape Province to SEPARATE white British and black people.(Verwoerd was 12 years old)
        In 1913 the British NATIVE LAND ACT 2 prohibited black people to own land.(Verwoerd was 20 years old and still a student)
        In 1925 British minister HW Sampson promulgated the act on Labor Demarcation to divide whites and blacks.( Verwoerd was 32 and not a politician yet)
        In 1927 the Immorality Act was promulgated in British controlled Natal to prohibit intimacy between black and white.(Verwoerd was 34 and still not into politics)
        In 1936 SEPARATE representation in parliament was promulgated by none other than liberal British minion Genl. Jan Smuts.( Verwoerd was 43 – an editor of a newspaper and not in politics yet)
        In 1945 the Native Urban Area Act prohibited blacks to stay for longer than 72 hours in a white urban area.( Verwoerd only then -at the age of 52- start into politics but had no portfolio to take any decision in parliament yet.)
        Lastly the term “Apartheid” was not even used by Verwoerd first- but factually by Dr. DF Malan.

  • Johan

    In view of the arguments above, and the fact that we are all ‘different’ in terms of language and culture and nature, and also different in terms of many other things, like aptitude, capability, capacity, enthusiasm, drive, intelligence, IQ, qualifications, status etc., in view of all that and many more inter-personal differences, — I often wonder what the difference between ‘differentiation’ and ‘discrimination’ could be? I wonder why do we study in various ‘different’ directions? Why do we perform different in different directions and under different circumstances? The demographics throughout any large country (like internationally through-out the world) are always different and will always remain different from place to place. The world is our stage, and for sure is it clear that we are all different. Try not to bluff yourself. Why do we take cognizance of our marks earned in our final exams, at any stage during our education and training? Why do we have exams in the first place? Why? — Maybe? —To be able to ‘differentiate’ between people in terms of their characteristics and their performance capabilities , so as to best apply each individual more precisely where his or here ability and capability is most needed, remunerated with salaries that often even differs by several magnitudes, base on what the marketplace requires. The purpose of this ‘differentiation’ between people, (based on their performance and environmental capabilities) is to better optimize effective and efficient SERVICE-DELIVERY. (Which we currently do not have). This process of ‘differentiation’ between people actually drives optimization of the utilization of scarce ‘know-how’ and ‘skills’ (different characteristics and qualifications), to ensure better service delivery to all. This ‘differentiation’ is not to be seen as ‘discrimination’ in terms of equality. — In the confusion of the discussions above, we experience the emotional side of ‘discrimination’ and ‘disrespect’ for ‘equality’. However, that does not mean to say that we should not ‘differentiate’ between people with different characteristics and different qualities and different cultures and languages. Differentiation is very-much in support of more application-specific training and utilization of ‘different’ personal aptitudes, capabilities, cultures and languages, all of it in our drive to more effectively ensure better ‘service delivery’, which we currently do not have. Hence we are unfortunately not differentiating enough! Let us ‘differentiate’ between people in terms of their aptitude, capabilities and interests, and based on that, apply everyone’s capabilities to his best ability in the country’s best interest, specialization so to speak. — Without respectful ‘differentiation’, and by trying to say everyone is the ‘same’ (which according to our Creator is not the case), we are doing our beautiful country a dis-service, playing into the hands of mediocrecy. Being ‘equal’ and being the ‘same’ are different things. ‘Differentiating’ between people and ‘discriminating’ between people, are not the same. We have to be ‘equal’ but definitely not the ‘same’. We have to ‘differentiate’ without ‘discriminating’. The general level of development in our beautiful young country seems to fail us in understanding these differences, causing us to become emotional about the wrong things, making it virtually impossible to yet for another 1000 years live in harmony. This is something you can only learn to appreciate in your own mother-tongue in your own culture, until eventually in the work-place, you have to exhibit the maturity to be able to respectfully work ‘side-by-side’ (like the colors in the rainbow), in your country’s interest, without burning down your own cultural- and language-specific schools and libraries. The way forward is. Responsible parenthood, which we do not have, mother-tongue upbringing, which we do not have, training education qualifications, which we do not have, and only then, in the workplace, respectfully working side-by-side with fellow countrymen, which we do not have, taking us into responsible self-sufficiency, which we do not have, and developing leadership, which we do not have, with self-determination, freedom, peace and prosperity, which we do not have, by actually developing it ourselves, not by ‘taking’ it from someone else. You cannot ‘take’ it from anybody. You have to ‘develop’ it ‘yourself’. Until then, you will remain under-developed and act the way people currently demonstrate to be living in disrespect with all and everything that resembles responsibility and development. Instead people are demanding free houses, free electricity free water and free sanitation, so as to expedite an irresponsible self-destructive population explosion in the wake of a crumbling self-supportive infrastructure. It is sad, but the writing is on the wall.

    • Al Bundy

      Well articulated.

  • Jeremy

    Great article however, I make note “In 1988, a German book published how the White giant of Africa actually was” – there is no reference to said book or its publishers, this unfortunately leaves the legitimacy of these stats in question?

    • fouyrijm

      I have a copy of the following book:
      Auge international Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
      Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
      No. 204 – Feb 1982

      I believe you can buy it online if you google for it.
      Lots of info how the old, prosperous SA operated.

  • Tshepo

    I don’t know what’s more disturbing – the fact that we allow some guy from Germany to get between us with some unfounded stats? Or the fact that at this day & age we have so much hatred for each other?? It’s really appalling

    • Boertjie

      I’m with you Tshepo. I’d hoped we’d all be friends by now. But I must say, these kind of articles are food for racist trolls who’s views are not mainstream.

    • Sipho

      Those stats are real.

    • fouyrijm

      Agreed. In my opinion, affirmative action plays a role while actually a failure as it benefits a few only. I see too many squatter huts while millions are jobless. Crime would be less if more people have jobs.

  • Toussaint L’Ouverture

    KOOS ODOENDAL EAT SOME CHEESE AND NAZI WHINE

  • Donavan Marney

    What a wonderful example of the white mentality during apartheid! I think the author should keep this up so that intelligent people can see what apartheid developed and promulgated. It is a model and exemplifies why apartheid had to end.
    The quoted reference may or may not exist; the statistics quoted are out of context and random in their comparisons – I was kinda surprised that he did not compare the black SA income in 1988 with the white greek income of 1050 AD.
    Don

  • Daryl Kriel

    All said and done Apartheid is not a sustainable model. Equal opportunity is. It is a tragedy that so many intelligent black minds were never given an equal opportunity to excel and now so many brilliant white minds are lost. The current model of governance is also not sustainable, BEE and Quota systems only breed mediocrity. The only way to build a truly magnificent nation is to put the best possible foot forward regardless of race. Employ the most visionary leaders, allow the most productive farmers to feed us, let the best sportsman take the field to uplift us. Living in the past does none of us any good. The rest of Africa is in a shambles , fact. We are heading that way, fact. Putting people in positions of power who are both uneducated and incapable of vision will cripple us. Applaud excellence and promote the striving thereof. If our leaders are placed in power because of their abilities be they any of the races or cultures we WILL excel.

  • Greg

    Fellow South Africans…..we are living in the most volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous times that the world has ever seen. We have so many challenges to get South Africa on track in being the country it has the potential to be. We have a combination of such powerful diversity (mineral resources, agriculture, natural beauty, white and blue collars, strong international ties, stability (geographical position away from warring conflict points), fishing.

    This challenge is that it’s gonna take all of our efforts together in the face of corruption (which has always been around), squander, hatred (which a lot of you are demonstrating), classism, racism, crime, poor service delivery, monetary value etc. BUT

    Move the hell on! we have no time for reminiscent racist blah blah blah….it’s over guys! If South Africa was such a wonderful place under apartheid circumstances (i also lived through them), how much more potential do we have if we deal with the rot and find new ways to tackle new issues together.

    Stop wasting your time and breath and get up and do something (black, white, coloured, whatever…sorry Indians…you know what i mean).

    Perhaps i’m the eternal optimist, but damn….it’s more fun being one then being a miserable sod like some of you. If you can’t hack the challenge….leave! I’m proudly a white South African and no ones opinion, politics, bitterness or prejudice can say otherwise! Check my ID and Passport, means the same when i visit any country or when RICA’d the same as any other colour.

    Nkosi Sikelel iAfrika

  • elle

    Fuck you go back to europe,, stinking pigs

    • Sipho

      Go back to central Africa, poop-skins!

      • lol,this idiot, I know you are not Sipho and most probably your are piet or cornelius or some shit Afrikaner name. Never the less, who the hell do you think Jan Van Reibeck was fighting with when he got off the ship smelling like kak? where do you think Shaka Zulu was living? None less I am not gonna waist energy on a white trash colonist like you. elle is right, you need to go back to Europ fuck face

        • Johan Smit

          Jan wasn’t fighting anyone when he climbed of the ship. Where did they teach you that. Must be the Bantu education. In fact the settlers did not meet any Bantu for the first one hundred years because there weren’t any only Bushman.

          Jan was called one day to the beach when an 8 year old boy was ruthlessly murdered by a Bushman. He was absolutely stunned and shocked that a human could do this to an innocent child.

          Later on the liberal Piet Retief learned the African way the nature of the beast of the field by wanting to sit and listen to their songs and dances.

          • fouyrijm

            Fighting is in Briga’s genes. No wonder we have so much violence in SA.

  • Vusi

    I have read through your article Mr Odendaal and I find the facts interesting to say the least. I am sure I can speak for almost all South-Africans colour being kept out of the picture that Apartheid was a failure and we dont want to go back there. We as blacks dont want to be held back as citizens and white people dont want to be bombed to get their attention. That is the best summary I can give for apartheid. So let us leave it there in the past. The problem we face is our future, the past cannot be re-written. No amount of wishing or wanting is going to change that. Our problem is here and now, we have a FAILED government, a FAILED president and a FAILING economy. Our overseas investors are exiting and the voters have spoken, we want a pres. that robs the people of more money than the average shanty town sees in a lifetime. Something fundamentally is wrong with our SOCIETY as a whole and I can do nothing about it. You whoever you are reading this can also do nothing. Till the masses out there dont start looking toward the future and realising what we are doing is ineffective and unsustainable nothing will change, they have cast their votes according to their emotions and not with a clear mind. Why because black people believe if we vote for anything else but the ANC apartheid will come back. Glorifying apratheid here proves nothing for our future. What I would like to see is an unbiased statistician give us all the info for one purpose and I will get to that shortly. I do agree with Mr Odendaal that we were well taken care of by the sate (all other things considered) but it is the same as keeping a dog on a leesh and feeding it, bathing it, taking it for its injections etc. The dog never has a chance to see it’s full potential, never knows how the neighbours yard looks, never knows how fast it can run. I for one do not want to be held back with a leesh being well cared for. It is true that in years gone by that we could visit the clinic and receive A grade medical treatment and today I’d rather see a verterinarian practice than a doctor at a public hospital. Now, to get back to my argument earlier, you can use the statistics of the apartheid goverment who did management well and use those statistics to verify our progress today, not in monetary terms like our current government does, which by the way is stupid, but in the amount of patients it treats and how many successful operations were performed. TO say we have spent so many Billions of rands makes me angry because my tax money for sure has been wasted by someone mismanaging the funds. We want to see measurable results like the statistics seen above, we have done so many heart transplants and so many patients have been cared for. Also Judith, you are in fact incorrect. THe white people left after 1994 which by the way was not the end of apartheid, those laws were already abolished in the mid to late 1980’s. Your way of thinking is not conducive to a a better future. Coloured boy, your sentiment also stinks, we reversed apartheid on the white people and called it BEE. Nowhere do you read of a country having to pass laws to control a minority group. The FACT that we need these laws goes to prove our inability to see the future, we love to hold onto our past and make it our escape goat. We as black people need to let go and see that we are equal to whites and everybody else and that we do not need BEE to help us get into positions we are not equipped for. A management position you are groomed into, not given on a plate to someone fresh out of university. I dont agree with BEE, it forces a mindset on black people that we are inferior and we need the crutch to stand on to be equal. I didnt grow up in a township as others have, i studied and got my education. I worked my way up and hang on to the principles my father taught that there is nothing in life that is for free, it is earned. The anc told us we will inherit the land and it will be good for us and so the story goes on. What they never said was we would have to work for it alongside our fellow citizens to build it up. If you will agree with me, whites, blacks, Indians and coloureds need to stop thinking about apartheid, van riebeek and all those other scape goats and ideologies which hinder our progress as a nation. We need a new president who can lead, we need a future that all can see to be bright. If everyone does not see it, no one will buy into it.

    • Al Bundy

      Well sir I wish someone with your scruples would run for government, I for one would vote for you not because of your ‘colour’ but because of your foresight. PS I re-read your post as it inspired me.

      • Vusi

        Sorry Mr Bundy, I have not been convicted or gone to prison yet. I am thus not presidential material for this country…

    • Zuks

      Well said Vusi. What happened in the past, should be left in the past. We are living in the present and striving for a better future. That is what we should be focusing on.

    • Brad

      Vusi I like your well balanced view and articulation in how to drive SA forward. If the ANC were to disband I think a ton of the voters will be forced to make a more weighted decision as to who can govern without the burden of the current meaningless ANC politics and pressure for their vote.

    • Vusi, your response to this article is top drawer. It is mature, measured, and indicative of someone who is able to see the facts without the lense of prejudice. South Africa needs more guys like you to take us forward. You have my respect, mate.

    • Leonie Booysen

      With all due respect Mandela was a terrorist in its best form. If the previous governments was racist it was only due to culture that is what racist means. Yes the black people have their culture(race/racism and the whites theirs. To be apart was not that bad either. Why do blacks and white want to inter breed by the way. This staying apart was to save guard the different cultures. Well done Johan yes we say enough is enough now. I Can please if it was the whites of SA written it was a different story and yes we are proud that we had given you what was in our means. What more did you wanted at that stage. Our white had les than you looking at the article. The difference was the whites had to work for what they wanted and the black got it all for free from the whites tax base. Yes it was our biggest problem we spoilt the black people and that is why they today don’t know the right from the wrong they now want everything for free like in Apartheid. If I had to apologize for that then I am sorry one does not apologize for something you worked for and give it as a gift to the blacks. Who had the privilege here then? With the attitude of the blacks now a days one would recon the world belong to them never mind only South Africa as I Can is not from SA and still want to poke his nose where it does not belong. Fight your difference on your own soil I Can. It is proofed time and time over the blacks were and still are indoctrinated by the American nigger as SA blacks don’t know the difference fighting like the American blacks or SA blacks. It is time for the blacks to acknowledge this fact and for the whites to admit that the right wing voters were right in 1994. This nonsense must stop from the blacks and they must work together to build the SA they so much had a struggle for power prior 1994. For the whites it is better to have their own Folks state let them begin all over. With this the blacks can’t blame the whites and the whites are happy to start a new beginning.

    • Roy

      Well said, Vusi. It may surprise you to know, than again it may not, but the vast majority of white South Africans agree with you. We may quibble on the details, but we agree on the broad strokes.
      These are, in no particular order:

      1. Apartheid was inhumane, and wrong.
      2. The current system is no better.
      3. One shouldn’t compare how much more wrong the one system was, compared to the other. It’s futile to try, and defeats the purpose. Everyone has their story to tell, they just have no place in a discussion of how to move forward together. Let’s just assume everybody messed up equally.
      4. South Africa can be great again.
      5. Certain groups/people have a vested interest in this never happening. it isn’t a coincidence that certain events have taken place. I refer to the various strikes, protests and what have you. Certain groups will always prosper in a country with abundant natural resources, regardless of the state of affairs of people like you and I. The status quo suits them perfectly.
      6. Until all emotion is removed from the discussion; we will continue, one group blaming the other, for
      every injustice, real or imagined.
      7. Violence is not the solution.
      8. We have a desire to see South Africa, and by extension all South Africans. succeed.

      Roy

    • fouyrijm

      Well said. My only concern is that brain washed voters may not accept election results should anc loose, resulting in violence. I hope that SA can have a peaceful transisition to a non racist govt. in the foreseeable future.

  • Truth

    This is the biggest load of shit I’ve read in some time.

  • Judith is right, you narcissistic bastards are racists and quite frankly you should of left with the apartheid, this post in it’s entirety is just a bunch of baseless fact, these apartheid stats are based on people who had Dom-pass (few-people mind you!), otherwise you weren’t even existing in the system which. I still don’t agree with Mandela’s ideologies and frankly there’s a lot of us who think Mandela sold us out. We should of been worse than Rwanda, i’d of loved to kill these racist bastards while smiling, but the day will come and i will do it smiling for my uncles, my aunt’s, my forefathers.

    • Aryan420

      This will go a long way towards healing the nation and progressive development. I’m sue it will work out amazingly, just as Rwanda turned out easily amazing. Then again I’m not concerned, you blacks are too lazy to mobilize yourselfs for a proper civil war

    • Johan Smit

      So how are you going to know who is a racist and who not. Or are you going to assume the whites are racist? You racist!

  • Jacobus

    Well said Vusi. Hard work by everyone and mutual respect by and for everyone will bring us very far. Dependancy will help nothing. Change and progress start with oneself. Do the best you can, with what you have, where you are.

    • Hazel

      Thank you Jacobus! That is all God requires of any one of us – “Do the best you can with what you have” – But in any country it is best to work with your own people who know how you think and do not mis-judge your motives!

  • Ettiene Tukker

    what are the resources that can support these quotes…would be interesting to see the validity as it would supply stronger support than a summary…

  • Tim Hopwood

    I thought perhaps I should forward this article to my friend Juluan at Africacheck, an NGO of journalists who check the statistics quoted by people like Zuma and Steve Hofmeyr, and correct them.

    But then I realised that this article is perhaps even beneath the bullshit peddled by those two.

  • PW Boeta

    Who gives a fuck about Apartheid? The history os history. Apartheid is not coming back. Trying to justify it or compare it to current SA is of no help to anyone. It seems to me this race war ia between the older generations. As for the mellenials our focus should be on removing the current incompitent leaders. Start an empowerment plan to empower based on socio-economic standing rather than race. If you do better than me regardless pf race who am I to complain? Alas this will never happen, our idiot government doesn’t see that their greed and corruption is just deviding the nation further. The onlu thing we have to compare the current government with (with regard to SA development) is the old one, and in this comparison no one comes off good. Maybe instead pf arguing the past, we should try and revolutionise the future. Ongelukkig weet ek ek staan alleen in my denke. Ek sal ten spyte nog altyd n trotse lojale Afrikaner, boer wees. Ons het baie bereik en ons sal altyd weer opstaan.

  • Johan

    @Vusi & Bundy. I have often wondered, when completing my applications for visas, looking at the questions on criminality, how on earth it is possible for many of our fellow highly respected citizens to still actually get visas and to actually be able to travel overseas? If this is allowed, then statistics can also be allowed I think?

  • Johan

    @Alpa. OK. Let us start again. Next elections still to come. What should the new modern constitutional ground-rules be? Who should lay down these rules? Let us focus on ‘responsibilities’ and forget about ‘rights’? In a mature democratic system, should we not vote for a political party, ‘based on principles’, rather than ‘based on the power of numbers to be allowed to dictate’. We need a multiple-political-party democracy, which yes we already have, but please NOTE: WITH all political parties ‘less’ than 35%, with no political party having an out-right majority, forcing these political parties in and orderly parliament with all checks and balances and rules and regulations in place, to respectfully debate principles and to respectfully formulate and enact a new constitution, not containing any discrimination, but simultaneously allowing for regional differentiation in order to induce responsible regional service delivery effectiveness to the best of our ability? We will need to know and understand the differences between ‘discrimination’ on the negative side, and ‘differentiation’ on the positive side, with the purpose to optimize resources in everyone’s interest, without anything for ‘free’ for anybody, but with everybody having a RESPONSIBILITY to positively contribute.

  • Most of you were not old enough in 1970 to have seen how badly blacks were treated every day of their lives, I don’t believe you will find one black who will ever agree that they were better off then. Freedom is by far better that any of the above facts any day.

    • fouyrijm

      I grew up on a farm, supposedly the worst place for a black person to be. Were they treated badly? Absolutely not. I do not agree about the bad treatment, not where I came from. The media has a way to take an exception, and yes there were exceptions, and make it the rule, as if it were wide spread. I once worked with a colleague from Scotland who told me what they have learned about SA farmers, supposedly the scum of the earth. How surprised he was when a farmer helped him when his car broke,down – invited him and his family for lunch, then overnight stay, while his car got fixed with a part taken out of the farmer’s same model car. This is the treatment you can expect from so called “Afrikaners”, we call it “gasvryheid”, it is in our blood, Compare that with hi-jacking and robbing if one’s car should break down. My people are no robbers, nor bad treating of fellow human beings.
      Were blacks better off? That I can not answer but I know they were not ill treated, not where I came from. Maybe police brutality, but deffinately NOT by white SA citizens. What I do know, is that there were almost no squatter camps, so maybe they were better off.

      • George Tyler

        I think there must be 2 countries called South Africa

  • What I see here is white old people missing the good old days of apartheid,let me remind you shame apartheid is dead and was birried 21 years ago.I think there is only skeletons left now in his grave,he will never return.sorry neh

    • fouyrijm

      I disagree. Apartheid is alive and well, but in reverse – black on white neh.

  • Eth
  • Johan

    Thanks David. Excellent. And in addition. Having lived through it all, pre 94 since 44, and after 94 until now. I often wonder how can the generally younger liberal generation claim to judge and compare the intensity of racism pre and after 94, without having lived through both terms? Do the following approximate and simple calculation in order to experience a factual retrospective picture. If on average the pre 94 intensity of racism (which was wrong) was 1W-over-10B in those days, and if on average the post 94 intensity of racism (which is wrong) is 10B-over-1W currently, it stands to reason that one can quite comfortably say that current-day racism (which is wrong) is 100x more intense than what it previously was prior to 94. Why? because 10-over-1 divided by 1-over-10 is in fact a factor 100? The younger generally liberal generation, disrespectfully putting the older generally wiser generation in their graves, for apparently not knowing and not having experienced what happened in the past or present, (in several of the comments above), shows loss of cultural integrity, possibly due shortcomings in unplanned parenting/upbringing, the very reason for the demise of the nation and population explosion currently demonstrated in the streets and in parliament. It is one thing to say the infrastructure is inadequate. Evenly so we seems to be to many mouths for to little food? The corrective action would be for all cultures and languages (11) to immediately pursue A) ‘responsible’ parenthood and ‘responsible’ upbringing for their “planned” offspring, so as to ensure cultural integrity with a firm identity, in order to maintain the eleven colors of the rainbow which we are striving for. — B) to simultaneously ensure the absolute most effective mother-tongue training and study for qualifications adhering to international standards, as essential preparations to be able to enter the RSA-multi-cultural workplace. And only then C) entering the multi-cultural workplace, to then enthusiastically, without quotas, work side-by-side with you fellow countrymen, respecting each other’s differences, so as to maintain the individual colors in our well-respected rainbow. Please do not mix the 11 colors of the rainbow. Educate and develop yourself to the maximum of your ability in your mother-tongue, and only THEN, enthusiastically jump into the multi-cultural work-place, and work side-by-side in a multi-cultural environment, and maintain the cultural definition in the rainbow, so as to ensure the rainbow will not go grey and disappear down the drain. The writing is on the wall.

  • Johan

    Ja David. Dit is so. Mense verstaan nie die verskil tussen diskriminasie en differensiasie nie. Differensiasie is nodig omdat mense verskil, (ons is almal verskillend geskape en het verskillende voorkeure en smake) en mens kan aan al die verskillende mense n beter diens lewer indien mens hul verskille in byvoorbeeld voorkeure in ag neem. Daarom is daar n spyskaart in n restaurant. In die proses diskrimineer mens nie tussen jou kliente nie, maar jy neem juis hulle verskille in ag om aan elkeen van hulle n beter diens te kan lewer. (Ons sukkel deesdae klaarblyklik met dienslewering, waarskynlik omdat ons nie weet hoe om te differensieer nie. Ons is te bang om te differensieer, want ons is bang iemand sien differensiasie as diskriminasie). Maar ons bly almal gelyk. Ons is almal gelyk voor die reg maar insgelyks ook verskillend, en daarom moet n mens tussen mense differensieer om vir elkeen n beter meer toepaslike diens te kan lewer.

  • Johan

    Yes David. Separate Development was at least designed to be application-specific differentiated EDUCATION AND DEVELOPMENT, successful to the extent that the numbers of beneficiaries grew exponentially to the extent that it really did. How many schools were built in those days. The graphs and verified stats are there for all to see. The figures are self-explanatory. In all other countries the figures diminished exponentially? I am not sure who is pointing fingers at who? In a way we are all pointing fingers at ourselves? Should we not have maintained the balance rather? Responsible parenthood based on prior planning and mother-tongue upbringing, training and education seems to have been neglected, by introducing conflict, perpetuated by forced integration. It should have been left to take its natural course. Forced mixing or destruction of the cultural rainbow seems to be detrimental to combined effectiveness and efficiency of the combined team. We all need to work side-by-side without disrespecting or destroying the very real cultural differences, so as to allow us to be a cultural colorful more efficient nation, with strength in differentiated diversity.

  • Observer

    So easy to paint a rosy picture when you only show half the stats.
    “SA blacks owned 360,000 vehicles”. with a population of around 11 million SA Blacks. only 3%.of blacks owned a vehicle.
    1988 Black Monthly income = R352/ca – hmm lets compare that to countries experiencing civil war at the same time. Why not show what the avg monthly income for white South African were at the time.
    Black workers earned 25% of the wages. but they were 67.5% of the population. To put this into perspective, 3.1 million whites, earned 3 times more than 11 million blacks combined. Ja thanks – great argument right there.
    $1 for heart surgery vs $15,000… yep. tells you exactly what the conditions were like.

    • vanessa

      Just one thing I want to add…….I was in grade 11 when apartheid was taken away. We walked to school before that! We walked to cafe’s! Our home was open, no fences, my mother left our back door open for me and I was’nt afraid to go inside. Now tell me? My kids can’t walk to school, there’s no parks to play in anymore. Almost all of the houses are closed with walls, picket fences, electrical wires and burglar proof on all the windows. I grew up and enjoyed my childhood, free of fright and don’t get me wrong, I WAS NOT EDUCATED TO HATE BLACKS!!! We had a maid in our home, she ate 3 meals a day for free, she stayed in the outside room, my dad bought her a nice decent bed, cupboard, painted the room, bought her a tv,she had her own seperate bathroom with a shower and she was paid a decent amount every month. We grew up with her and was friendly with her and respected her as a human being. We didn’t grow up rich, but there were always food on the table. We had a good upbringing and we lived in a peacefull environment. Suddenly, everything changed!!!! Crime increased with the years, my beautiful town (I was born and still lives here) has deteriorated so badly. Show me one thing that is better after 1994…………. tell me what happened to the tankers that use to water the trees? Tell me what happened to the beautiful circles? What happened to our parks? What happened to children playing freely and peacefully in the roads? What happened? What happened????? If any one can answer me without trying to say that i am a racist or I am blind, then please, feel free to educate me and tell me why I’m not seeying increased work opportunities? Why is even Eskom in havock? Why is our Municipality millions in dept? Why did the petrol price increase so rapidly? Why dit crime more than multiply? Why is jails fuller? Why are people (black,whites and coloured) living in fear? Why is so many people (black, whites and coloured) living under the bread line??? Why???? Why, if there is so many people living on the streets, going hungry to bed, dying because of illness, because they can’t afford medical aid, why is our president building himself a twohundredmillion home instead of building houses for the poor? Why is everybody blind not to see that this country was far far far better when it was run by people, who was there for his people and not for himself, people who was more than capable to do the job, to do it right the first time. Not by people who hire outside people to educate people in high posts, who are only there because they are friends with people with high posts!!!!! People who have no clue whats going on!!!!!! Rather employ people who are right for the job and not people who are the right colour. Lastly, but most important, I believe in God and I know that everything is the way it is because people have turned there backs on HIM. People are only living for themselves and trying to rich themselves. The rich are only getting richer and the poor is getting more poor!!!

      • fouyrijm

        Daar is net een rede vir die gemors – anc.

      • George Tyler

        I tell you why, because the Afrikaaner was really good at running the country, but laced the forethought to know early what was coming. If they had treated black people better and educated and groomed some to take over it may have been better. SA is stuck in the past, it needs a radical change. there is not reason why we can’t have the good things of the old government without the bad. When Verwoed coined the term “apartheid” and announced the plan (1948), he said the aim was to not educate black people, we now pay the price…..

  • Johan

    You are so right Hazel. If one really want to focus on effectiveness and efficiency, you at least have to try, on the interface between service-delivery and the client, to have and present the client with the language and culture of the client who pays in Rands, so as to ensure client-orientation and so as to reduce misunderstandings at the very rock-face of service-delivery.

    In the RSA-however it seems to have become the culture to always make sure that on the interface between service delivery and the client there will always be the largest amount of cultural and language-difference that can possibly be obtained, by actually forcing the national demography onto all clients, and by disrespecting the regional demography where often the client’s demography will be differing from the national demography. No wonder service-delivery is constantly being attacked by the clients. It is actually killing all effectiveness and efficiency with huge mis-understandings at the very rock-face of business.

    No wonder there are more client-demonstrations in our streets than ever before in history, and they are actually contesting the national and municipal service delivery in no uncertain terms, — and yet, —- comes the elections, —- they still vote for the very service delivery they are complaining about?

    I don’t have the answers, but it seems to me democracy requires a certain level of intelligence and maturity in at least 80% of the population, and that this percentage, (our current maturity), currently seems to be much to low for our democracy to work properly. Hence the current demise, even after ’22’ years of maturity.

  • Johan

    Part of the answer Vanessa is the following. We have lost our principles for instance;

    Currently everyone votes for the political party who they think is going to win, irregardless of what that political party’s principles and convictions may be. THAT IS ABSOLUTELY WRONG. You should vote for the party who supports the PRINCIPLES that represents your own PRINCIPLES, and only then will righteous righteousness prevails.

    In the mono-cultural domain the focus should be on:
    Responsible parenthood, mother-tongue upbringing, education, training, study, qualifications.

    In the multi-cultural work environment domain the focus should be on:
    Mutual respect, working side-by-side, maintaining the multi-cultural rainbow, in national interest, based on qualifications know-how and skills. (Without racial quotas which is in fact perpetuating racism in the RSA).

  • I Can

    .So what is the writer here aiming at – what are you saying…? Are you stating that blacks were well off in apartheid than now? if you are you are very confused. Also note, you’re not doing anybody a favor by posting this, you’re only causing maniacs like that Camo to disgrace and pride themselves over the most worthless things. I understand SA is not in a great place socially and economically but don’t try use that to glorify a past system that is not worthy of commemorating… Simply choose a better angle for your stats. Also be aware: you are only creating more racial tension; maybe that was your intention but, you’re certainly not helping this country you “love so much.” I’m up to my head full of the ANC and its President, J Zuma (black as I am) but, that in no way is an invitation to bring out the apartheid card. Moreover, I don’t care what good the apartheid regime may have done, I will never say “THANK YOU” to that, simply because of the cost that was paid to achieve that (black wage labor and black blood) Whites had their cake and ate it so please don’t blame us (non whites) for not jumping up, down and coming to the party for the contribution whites made to this country; They ruined their own heritage. It’s not our fault whites have nothing to be proud of it is theirs. On the other hand we’ve got a lot of struggles heroes to be proud of which are too many to be named, although, I’m not sure of Mandela anymore though. Yet, we non- whites and whites have a future we need to build, together. That is the reality that we are faced with.

    • George Tyler

      I actua

  • Johan

    Somewhere Stuart commented to David that in broad terms BEE since 1994 ‘was’ and ‘still’ is a response to redress approximately 300 years of Apartheid. Please allow me, with all due respect to all and everyone, to try and make some kind of simplistic approximate calculation as to how many years of BEE (since 1994) would be required to equal and redress approximately 300 years of Apartheid that is said to have taken place prior to 1994. Interesting scientific mathematical stuff?

    Stuart’s and David’s figures above contains some approximations, and we will have to add some further approximations such as: Let us assume that the ‘intensity’ of racism during Apartheid before 1994 was 1-over-10, as implied by ‘minority-rule’? And let us assume that the intensity of racism during BEE after 1994 was and still is 10-over-1, as implied by ‘majority-rule’?

    Now let us calculate the size of the 300 year Apartheid-Racism-‘sin’, by actually multiplying the period with the intensity before 1994, and we get (300years x 1/10) = 30 years of effective Apartheid-racial-‘sin’ on a per capita basis.

    Now let is calculate the size of (since 1994) the 20 year BEE-Racism-‘sin’ by multiplying the period with the intensity after 1994, and we get (20years x 10/1) = 200 years of effective BEE-racial-‘sin’on a per capita basis

    Now then Stuart and David; as you can see. That is why millions of people are already crying: “Enough is Enough”!!!! The pendulum has therefore swung much too far!!! And few in our population have the insight and means to at least approximately calculate and realize and understand that the pendulum has swung to far?

    Now let us calculate the size of the BEE-Racism-‘sin’ at a stage only 3 years after 1994 (let us say by the end of 1997), by multiplying the period with the intensity after 1994, and we get (3 years x 10/1) = 30 years of effective BEE-racial-‘sin’ on a per capita basis.

    What does this mean? It means that 300 years of Apartheid-Racial-‘sin’ before 1994, has already been countered and cancelled and redressed, by the swing of the pendulum, by the end of 1997, with only 3 years of BEE-racial-‘sin’, which is about 17 years ago?

    And yet, people (generally on the liberal side) are still shouting that the current BEE-racial-‘sin’ after 1994 is there to ad-infinitum counter (or balance out or redress) the 300-year-Apartheid-racial-‘sin’ prior to 1994? I think that that definitely was not the purpose of the BEE-redress in the first place.

    Therefore. Please Wake-up all. This so-called ‘redress’ already happened and was completed by the end of 1997??? And nobody seems to realize that since the end of 1997 a new BEE-racial-‘sin’ of already 17 years (17 x 10/1) = (170 years of effective BEE-racial-‘sin’) has already been introduced by the majority and effectively already under racial stress been absorbed and ‘condoned’ by the minorities in this country.

    That’s why the feeling currently is: “Enough is Enough”? I was only trying to calculate the approximate size of the “Enough-is-Enough-feeling”.

    Fact of the matter is, (by approximate calculation, taking cognizance of both the respective intensities and the respective periods), BEE has already been time-ex by the end of 1997 and nobody seems to be prepared to admit it? Why??? Don’t they understand what racial-intensity means in terms of numbers of years and in terms of ethnic ratios? Can they not at least ‘approximately’ calculate the respective ‘racial-impacts’ both ways?? What exactly is the problem?

    Let us assume we have now made a calculation error of a factor two. That would still imply that we are supposed to have been ‘even’ (redress completed) by the end of the year 2000? —- Meaning the minorities should now demand at least 14 years preferential treatment as from the end of 2014?

    I am not sure whether Africa would understand and accept reasoning this way? Africa is only ‘power-play’ with no room for reasoning to arrive at a fair BEE-redress-expiry date. I have heard the majority saying outright in municipal meetings that the discriminatory BEE-redress in our constitution is not expected to have been completed before within several million years?

    My point is: What is the point and purpose of redressing then in the first place? Is the constitution still internationally valid. Has it ever been? We need to start from scratch I think?

    By the end of 2000 according to these approximate calculations forgiveness (redress) in both directions have been completed and balanced. Since 2000 the majority’s over-reaction by means of post-time-ex BEE, has already been condoned by the minorities. Let us retrospectively to the year 2000 scrap BEE so as to retrospectively renew our constitution and carry on with our lives and stop farm-murders and rape and corruption and nepotism.

  • Judy, you have to except that on most things you have it wrong – Listen to people that speaks the truth! especially the ones that knows you!

  • danny

    1979 19 youths were killed in soweto by police (white and black police)doing riot control they called it racist action and apartheid? few years back at marikana 34 blacks were guned down by police (black police) doing riot control now what do we call that?????? we need to have a marikana day??? no thats what happens if u are a policeman and thousands of people armed with pangas and knobkieries storm at u with the intent to kill u !!!! u shoot to save your own ass!! its got nothing to do with race or apartheid!!!

  • Righard

    Vraagie…Wat is die naam van die duitse book wat in 1988 gepubliseer is?

    • fouyrijm

      Weet nie of dieselfde nie, ek het kopie v/d volgende.
      Auge international Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
      Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
      No. 204 – Feb 1982

      I believe you can buy it online if you google for it.
      Lots of info how the old, prosperous SA operated before being destroyed by the corrupt anc.

  • Douglas Moll

    Excuse my language, but bullshit!!! There is a huge amount in this article that I believe are just plain lies. One I can PROVE is nonsense, is the claim that the average wage of Blacks in SA in 1974 was $127 vs the average American wage of $140. Not so. The average US wage was $12,893.70. If the “author” can make such an egregious error, I call bullshit on 90% of what he has written!

  • Douglas Moll

    By the way, should anyone wish to check my numbers, here is a link:
    http://www2.census.gov/prod2/popscan/p60-100.pdf

  • Pingback: Great Deeds Of The "Bad" Apartheid Government()

  • Joe

    This country is going down and all citizens will suffer, thats it. We should stop focusing and wondering how we are going to fix this country and start focusing on what we as whites are going to do because it cannot be fixed and never will be fixed! Its time we stop walking on eggs and say our say and do our thing. We have known since 1994 that this country would end up in a fuckup and fortunately for some wake up folks they made contingency plans have gotten their asses outta here.

  • nigerian

    What was apartheid other than racist laws??

    Today there are still racist laws, eg affirmative action and bee.

    Are these laws constitutional.

    Can the current government be called not be called a racist regime, without a mandate to rule constitutionally…??

    • See now dear person, before categorizing laws as either “racist laws” or “non-racist laws” we ought to look at the purpose of those laws and what it is that they are really about. The laws of racial segregation were racist laws because their purpose was to separate races with the aim of allocating whites to developed, larger areas, light skin coloured to semi-developed areas and the dark skinned to under-developed and non-developed areas.

      The affirmative actions laws on the other hand, do not seek to prejudice anyone but to help those that were prejudiced and disadvantaged by the apartheid “racist laws”. The affirmative action laws seek to elevate the previously disadvantaged groups to the same level as those that disadvantaged them before. The same may be said for BEE laws.

      Educated yet? Do now you see the difference between the two?

      Also, it is worth mentioning that affirmative laws do not just seek to affirm people based on their races but on other factors like gender as well.

    • fouyrijm

      Bee & affirmative action is racist, as it discriminates against white peopole of SA. Someone mentioned the UN calling apartheid a crime against humanity. Is it because it is racist? The same UN gave the OK to send in the drones. a very cowardly act, to bomb innocent civilians in the mid east, so I will not take the UN seriously as the keepers of humanity of this world.

  • Tdog

    Interesting, but no sources cited therefore it could all be made up gibberish. Please publish your sources.

    • fouyrijm

      Auge international Publishing Co. – South Africa strength through diversity
      Founder and Chairman J Garcia Lourdes
      No. 204 – Feb 1982

  • Gert

    Ha, ha, ha! Good comedy. Should send this to Trevor Noah!

  • Carla

    Logic prevails over ethics and emotion when it comes to running a country. Doing what works to make the country flourish is prime. The pre-apartheid government made things work. We were a powerful country and many black and colored people feel the same way. They had what they needed. Now everyone is losing.

    • fouyrijm

      Nou slaan jy die spyker op die kop.

      • fouyrijm

        And normally, the libbies have a lot to say about SA, but are the first to run away when things get bad.

  • Stokemon

    And that my friends makes up for apartheid.

  • Johannes

    My Africa mentor taught me. He was going to be president if an African country . But outside sources financed and mercinaries were employed to do a military coup.. He stated that apartheid were only 10% of their political problem. 90 % motivation for placing their most capable ambassadors here was to do joint ventures with the group of whites who had relationship with blacks to build the strongest economy in Africa. It was the Afrikaner who worked on floor level with blacks. What I tell visitors to SA. We got angry when blacks did not want to improve while industrialised econonies got annoyed when blacks want to improve. Because it is easier to take resources cheap from uneducated people. Financing dictators into power keep the grip on supply. The afrikaner did not finance apartheid. Perhaps those who wanted economic oposition out finance politics to keep international compitition out. 4 corporations controlled about 60 % of the economy. What if these afrikaners took Angola when we could from the russians when we could and build a strong southern africa with our relationships we had. Now blacks tell me that they were better of during the previous government. Only the word apartheid had to go.

    • fouyrijm

      Totally agree. Remember that apartheid has been declared a “crime against humanity” by the UN, the same organisation who gave the ok for USa to send in drones to bomb innocent civilians in the mid east and then they complain that the arabs hate them.
      There once lived a wise old man, pres. Paul Kruger. His motto, take the good from the past and build the future on it.
      What the anc did, they took the good from the past, (massive infrastructure) destroyed it, and now there is nothing left to build a future upon. All the anc can do, is keep making promises to voters for a better life, that never came and never will. for as long as anc is in power, and keep on stealing tax payers money while bullshitting everyone that all of this crime, corruption, stealing, is apartheid’s fault.

  • Martin

    And so we can rant an rave onward till the sky turns green. Our ranting and raving will NOT change anything. The only thing that will work is if we as a nation (and I only talk about the ethically minded people in this country) really stop the talk and actually do the walk. In other words, we MUST ensure that all these gravy train riders and their followers are removed from power and power be handed to intelligent and trustworthy people whom are vested in this country and it’s nation. The first to go MUST be this excuse for a president that we have – who does not even have any formal schooling, mind you. Not to even talk about at least 70% of the parliament’s criminal backgrounds. No wonder we are a third world country and the rest of the worl are laughing their a$$3s off behind our backs for allowing this farce to continue. We pay and they stay……..

    • Do you need me to point out why we have people like our “excuse for a president”; who do not have any formal schooling?

      • fouyrijm

        In my opinion, Zuma was elected to calm the situation in Kzn as there were huge fighting between IFP and Anc supporters, they killed each other at an alarming rate. There are others who could easily have taken his place, also amongst the Indian population. Several opponents of apartheid studied at Fort Hare univ, – Nelson Mandela, Oliver Tambo, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Robert Sobukwe, Desmond Tutu, Kenneth Kaunda, Julius Nyerere, Robert Mugabe, Joshua Nkomo, And they were not the only black people who studied there, Fort Hare had thousands of black students. So, I do not think apartheid again, is to blame for a bad president. Way back in previous century, some Afrikaner leaders studied at Oxford, not is SA. as there were no opportuties in SA for them.

      • David

        LOL,HAHAHAHA, No excuses, he was running for his miserable life in exile because the ANC wanted Communist rule and we were fighting it ! He had plenty of opportunities to learn, but he was/is too arrogant. This also does not say much about the intelligence of the electorate who put him there. Ignorance is bliss !

  • Martin

    Oh!!.. and if I may add. Is everyone in this country blind, or just plain ignorant. Look around you, NO, actually look around you and see the reverse racism that is eating this country and nation like a cancer. Do yourselves a favour and visit the WHITE squatter camps outside of Pretoria and surrounds, and come tell us again that the current regime is doing good in South Africa. Whoever makes and stands by this statement needs to remove their blindfolds and start realising that South Africa is busy seeing it’s a$$, sweet and solid!!

    • Wait, wait wait, so are you saying that by virtue of there being a white squatter camp just outside of Pretoria we now have reverse racism? How is this so? If anything this shows that we are getting somewhere in terms of race, it cant just be non-white races that are in squatter camps. What this in fact shows is that the country is failing its people as a whole ECONOMICALLY, not that some form of reserve racism is occurring.

      Also, when a non-white person express their hatred towards a white person it is still not reverse racism. That person’s anger is somewhat justified by past injustices done to them by the white race. We cannot expect everyone to be all merry and happy. We all need to give each other all the time we need to heal. Just because a black person does not like you it does not mean they are being racist towards you, it could just be that the sight of you and other white people is a constant reminder of the past and is like adding salt to a wound every damn time.

      • fouyrijm

        When the Boers lost the war against England, their wives and children (26000 of them) died in British concentration camps. Upon arrival at their farms, nothing was left, everything was burnt to the ground,. Even livestock was all killed, They did not constantly complain and blame the British, they decided to do something with their lives, together they built up the country even if it meant working below living wage for British controlled mines.
        It is time to stop moaning and groaning about apartheid, it is over, we can do nothing to change the past. The only way forward is to work together for a better country.

        • Matt

          Someone should tell Hollywood that, because the quantity of shit coming out of that garbage can these days that blames apartheid for something or other, 22 years after the end of apartheid, makes me just want to shit in my pants! And they cannot even get their facts right. One example: Mayday – Aircrash Investigations S05E04, which dealt with the crash of SAA Flight 295, the Helderberg November 28 1987. One of the children of crash victims interviewed stated that her parents went to the Far East to secure cellphone technology for the future in South Africa. In 1987, South Africa was at the height of it’s bush war against the ANC, MPLA and Cubans. NO-ONE in South Africa had the faintest clue that the white government would capitulate and agree to democratic elections in 1994.
          Just another example of media spreading b-s news wherever they can!

      • MASTERARTGOD

        So should white people hate black people for how you act now. If so expect the backlash

      • George Tyler

        depends if it is BECAUSE they are white…. same as in the old apartheid days, some white people would say they hate “blacks” (substitute some other racist term). People everywhere are the same.

  • scot

    how can people praise a guy that killed men women and children, and then still make him president, That on its own goes to show how lost this country really is,

    I doesnt matter what he might have done that people praise him for, HE KILLED INNOCENT PEOPLE!!!!!! out of his own choice!!!!!

    How could we elect that as president, Even let the party be in power??

    • fouyrijm

      That is how African dermocracy works – through the barrel of a gun.

      • Matt

        Exactly. Just take a look at the flag of Mozambique!

  • Jan van Plan

    What a huge collections of inaccurate crap to try twist half truths into a bitter tasting koeksister!! My word! Do this -grab a few figures from the pile of lies above and feed them into Google….hope the penny drops that this is written by some Afrikaans hick sitting behind a PC in Perth hating himself and longing for home but can’t come back because he told the Gemeenskap en die dominee that it’s overs and now he’s unwanted at home and nobody wants them bloody Saffas in Oz either! A note to all our departed brothers and sisters – make your new life wherever you are and stop clogging up comments sections on line with your hate filed diatribe. It’s not your problem anymore. Your input is no longer desired or required as you chose to leave in our lands time of need but that’s fine. We forgive you so long as you actually get on with your new lives and stay out of the way while we progress with African paced progress!

    • MASTERARTGOD

      African paced progress you mean heading backwards into hell. At your current progress you will be stick wielding barbarians by 2060

  • Mzimba “Mandingo” Zuma

    Oh hey I remember using a coin just like the one pictured to play those video games, My favourite was “Teenage mutant ninja turtles”

  • no no no…none of this is plausible..there is a lot of misinformation, inaccuracy and some lies..for example, it wasnt just 37 people who died in prisons between 1977 and 1988..those were only the recorded deaths. Most people were killed in the prisons and accused to have run off. Most people were killed and buried in dingy places without their families knowing. During the amnesty and reconciliation period, most police officers confessed to have killed numerous people..others took the families to where they had buried the bodies..there is just too much that is wrong in this article..

  • fouyrijm

    Maybe not accurate, but also not accurate the thousands of both blacks and whites murdered on farms. Those old enough will remember that the beginning of talks with the anc started when the Berlin wall fell, the so called fall of communism. The then national party have seen this as a window of opportunity, seeing that “communisim”, (the “rooi gevaar”) will now cease to exist. They saw moonshine and roses for the new SA under Mandela, unfortunately many things went wrong over the past 21 years. SA president is a laughing stock, his blunders cost SA billions, parliament is a circus. schools are burnt down down which cost the tax payer billions to rebuild, services, roads, infrastructure are falling apart, murder and rape amongst the highest in the world. And now SA is on the brink of being declared junk status which will have devastating effects for our economy.
    Whites are being accused as racist, but the DA has many white supporters, if all whites were racists, they would never have voted for them.

    On the history of apartheid, it was first given a name by a former prime minister, DF Malan, it actually means separateness.
    In my opinion, apartheid is not unique to SA. When visiting USA one will realise that Hispanic people are the servants, and white USA does not associate with them – in my opinion, “apartheid”. And one must not forget the Indian reservations. Why do they keep them apart? In SA it would have been branded as “apartheid”

    There will always be wrong doing on either side, but I think what happened in SA, is that foreign news media has blown so called “apartheid” out op proportion. Not that I say it was not bad, but I got the impression that the media sometimes take the exception, and make it the norm, as if widely practised. My parents treated black workers with respect and dignity which makes me wonder what is all the fuss about? Furthering of political careers by foreign politicians? I don’t know. I know about police brutality in SA but was USA not in the news for the same thing?

    I look forward to a new post anc SA, as in my opinion, 21 years is a long time to have tried and failed. The anc was handed a country with world class infrastructure on a silver platter, and all I see is corruption, a country going down the drain. . I do not believe that “apartheid” is to blame for SA’s problems. No one should blame someone or something else for one’s own inadequicies. It is time for a change, time for a non racist government.

    • Apostle Gideon Prinsloo

      What we have seen since the ANC took power is the destruction of South Africa through Socialism. But the left will rather divert the focus away to the past, in this case the apartheid system just so that the populous will not pick up that socialism has failed like everywhere else in the world and that socialism never has worked, nor is working now and never will work. As long as the ANC/EFF/DA/Black First Land First organizations keep diverting the focus of the failures in South Africa to the Apartheid, they still maintain their control over the populous through Socialism, which is what it is all about. Poverty is their best weapon to control the populous. This is what it is all about. They hate capitalism because Capitalism is based on individual and collective freedom without government interference where government is limited and we as the people are self government and where more people are lifted out of poverty through capitalism

  • Johan

    Typically the RSA?

  • What’s happening now in South Africa is pretty typical of an Big City in America or the Caribbean. There is a high murder rate– most of it black on black, a high crime rate again most of it black on black, the local black lead governments are corrupt and incompetent. The cities are being run into the ground. Businesses are run out of town.

    • Apostle Gideon Prinsloo

      Chester, most of the violent crime is not black on black but black on white in South Africa through the ANC sponsored Genocide of whites, more than 4000 white farmers brutally murdered, more than 90’000 white people brutally murdered by anti-white radical black people and more than 600’000 white people brutally attacked by anti-white black thugs of the ANC, which of course the media will never report on it at all

  • You are pretty delusional in thinking that it is better now, most of you have no idea, more is the pity, good luck with that, you are going to need it ! Wake up and smell the coffee, nothing will beat hard work, honour, manners, respect, ability, and experience, especially that history is certainly against you , if you were all reasonably honest, total honesty will never happen in the corrupt SA, believe that, money has become your god and humanity must take a back seat !

  • Sda

    Many blacks blame afrikaners for apartheid but in reality afrikaners were treated as slaves by the british goverment before 1961.if blacks realy open their eyes they must not hate afrikaners for afrikaners and the black people were slaves of the british colonial goverment.the british people must be chased

    • ceonwulf

      What was wrong with apartheid?

      • The so called Apartheid Government made it their mission to uplift the black population of South Africa. The Nat’s were warned by the Liberals of the time that educating the Black people would result in them becoming unruly. I suppose that was the one thing that I can put my finger on where the Liberals were right. It was also this that brought about the initial fight against Apartheid, a system that was originally implemented by the British and then kept in place by the liberals.

        So if I can give you my 2 cents it would be educating the Black people was the biggest mistake the Nationalist Party done.

        • Apostle Gideon Prinsloo

          Proof my point that the liberals are the biggest racist and the Liberals prefer a dumb populous who they can control with their failing system. The School system now is failing because the ANC prefer a dumb and illiterate populous that they can easily manipulate

    • Sibusiso

      And what gave those Afrikaaners the right to appoint themselves as the black peoples God? This article is nothing but nonsense written by a biased Afrikaaner who wishes his/her people were innocent of the otrocious deeds which were dealt black people in SA. This insensitive individual is saying that black south Africans should be greatful for the lives people lead during apartheid, a government that benefited only the white minority. If we (afrikaaner and black people) were slaves of british rule, the author of This article should erge his fellow afrikaaners to share the land and wealth of their theiving forefathers with the black people who were fellow slaves of british rule. This article is an insult to any black persons intelligence whether South African or not.

      • George Tyler

        No Sibusiso, it is basically true, but misleading. I think you are right, they did “appoint themselves as black people’s God”. They did lots FOR black people when what black people wanted was to be treated the same as whites… But there was an element of wanting to chase the whites into the sea right from the time of Dingane?

        • Apostle Gideon Prinsloo

          George Tyler, for your information, it was the British who invented apartheid in South Africa and not the Afrikaners you so much hates. The Afrikaners did build up South Africa, but off course you will claim that this article is deceiving due to your hatred to the Afrikaner people

      • Apostle Gideon Prinsloo

        Sibusiso, you are being lied to by the ANC politicians and through your school curriculum and being brainwashed that the whites have stolen land from you. That is absolutely false and it is clear that you have a hatred and racial bias towards whites. The Afrikaners never appointed themselves as gods over you instead in many parts of South Africa allowed you to govern yourselves. You think it is paradise now in South Africa because your Jacob Zuma and the ANC makes you to believe their lies. Poverty increased through the ANC due to corruption and nepotism and socialism, which means you are not better off as the ANC made you believe.

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm
  • Jan

    Stop living in the past. The past will bring us no where.we must work for a better future, not a better past.

  • Craig Henry

    The Old South African government was friends with Israel. The New South African government is friends with Israel’s Arab enemies. The majority Christian whites treated the majority Satanist witch doctor serving blacks as they deserved (by keeping separate from them as God says we must do from evil people). The blacks that were serving God were friends and equals with white Christians. Even Mr Mandela was a suit wearing God fearing lawyer.

    And today so many white and black satanists calling themselves Christians. Stealing the money and sending it to Israel’s enemies.

    Even Anc freedom fighters were trained in communist (Satanic) Russia. Legalising prostitution, legalising abortion (which thing God hates). Opening shops on the Sabbath day. Old South Africa had all shops closed on Sunday for Church.

    The same satanic illuminati that sent the British empire to conquer these lands, is the same satanic illuminati that is in government right NOW.

    This Country will not Go down! But all the people of South Africa will wake up and fight the real fight for the truth of the Son of God.

    You’ve had your fun.. NOW WAKE UP!

  • 00-Blind

    What is the title pf the book, and author?

  • Dougpta

    My Friends .. Please believe me the word FACT has become totally Irrelevant in the Society that we live in today. The new word is PERCEPTION and All the facts in the world that are 100 percent True will not Overcome Perception. Political Parties, Social Media, Trash News, Fake News all contribute to the neediest and most vulnerable people in this country that live in shacks believing all sorts of Rubbish !!! THEY never created the current Nightmare AND they are the first to Suffer. With Correct Funding and Compassion running this Country there should NEVER be a Shack in existence. Incompetent lying Stealing Corrupt and Uncaring Greedy people did this ! Can it be turned around.. Oh Yes with Gods help and all of South Africa saying we WILL NEVER give up hope NEVER..

  • Apostle Gideon Prinsloo

    Today South Africa is a cesspool of crime and poverty thanks to Socialism. Now also we see the same effect in Cuba and Venezuela and many other nations including Vietnam and North Korea and even China and India, also East Germany how Socialism does not work and only the Capitalistic system that is working and lifting most of the people out of poverty compared to socialism that plunges the masses into poverty. Since 1994 South Africa operating through Socialism with big government and statism which have plunge most south Africans into poverty with huge corruption and nepotism that is going hand in hand plus also the Black on white Crime