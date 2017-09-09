The house is coming down

Just outside of my hometown a man built a house some years ago. It was a very beautiful house, but the man ignored the advice of the older residents in town telling him that he was building on a marshy piece of swampland. The consequence was that the house started cracking and constant, expensive fixing was required. The very foundation of the building was sagging – the problem started there.

Eventually the man sold the house at quite a loss. The new owner spent a bundle in trying to secure the foundation, but that worked only for a while before the walls started cracking, the roof started leaking, the floorboards pulled up. The new owner eventually left and put the house up for sale, but nobody was interested. In due time a group of homeless people moved in there.

They never owned a house before and had no idea that a house needed maintenance; that water and electricity had to be paid for. So when the water and power supply was cut, they simply started making a fire on the kitchen floor and used the cupboard doors and ceiling boards for that purpose.

Needless to say that the house caught fire some weeks ago. This morning I drove past and I saw that the squatters from a camp nearby were dragging away all the left-over roof tiles, corrugated iron, bricks and building materials which they could probably use.

And I realised, suddenly, that I was looking at the history of South Africa. But not only that, I was also looking at the direction which is given to us by the nature of human existence.

You see, in forming the Union of South Africa in 1910 two independent republics and two British colonies were forced into one state swallowing up a significant bit of native land as well. All of that at the whim of three men: Jan Smuts, John X Merriman and MT Steyn. That was the building of a house on a swampland.

The Union could not last, because the irreconcilables of a Western state with an African population and a diversity of cultures, customs, religions and beliefs, made the Union a house which was cracking all the time.

In 1961 the house was sold to the Republic of Verwoerd. He did his very best to secure the foundations of the State with the policies of separate development – keep the irreconcilables apart and see if that would work. It purchased time only. The very state of unity was the problem – the composition of South Africa was the problem – it was, and still is, by nature an ungovernable state.

In 1994 the owner of the House moved out. The formerly homeless ANC moved in. They had no experience of home-ownership and the responsibilities that went with it. They did not think of maintenance or of paying their dues; to the point where the people living in the house had no more electricity and only polluted water from the stream nearby, where the cattle also drank.

We are now at the point just before the house catches fire. It is inevitable. The New South Africa has become too derelict to survive much longer.

Inevitably we need to be prepared to take from the ruins what we can and built a shelter after the fire. That is why Front National proposes that we share those materials equally and create self-determined states for every ethnic and cultural and nationalist group living in this old House. Let us sit down at a table, look at demographical and historical ownership and claims and let us divide. And then let us decide how we are going to work together in a dispensation where no black man will ever be governed by a white man again, and no white man ever be subjected to being governed by a black man and where no man will ever have to be ashamed of his skin colour, custom, culture, religion or values ever again. That is the only long-term solution for this country and its people.

Read the original article by Daniel Lötter on Front Nasionaal SA – blad

