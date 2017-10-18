Taxi march suspended

The leadership of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has agreed to suspend the proposed protest action that was planned for Thursday.

“The Transport Minister would like to express gratitude to the leadership of the NTA for resolving to suspend the protest march and allow an engagement process to unfold in order to attend to the challenges facing the industry,” the Department of Transport and the NTA said in a joint statement.

On Tuesday, the department as well as the leadership of the NTA held a media briefing about the outcomes of a meeting that was held last with the Minister of Transport Joe Maswanganyi.

“The Minister would like to assure the taxi industry and the public that the department is fully committed to the provision of a safe, secure, reliable and quality public transport system.

“Taxis are by far the biggest mode of choice among the majority of South African commuter,” the statement said.

The taxi industry accounts for over 68% of passengers transported daily. The industry contributes R40 billion to the national economy each year and produces more than 300 000 direct and indirect jobs.

“As a result, the department will make all efforts to attend to current challenges facing the entire public transport sector and in particular the taxi industry,” the statement said. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News