Sy Mamabolo appointed IEC CEO

Sy Mamabolo has taken over the reins at the Electoral Commission following his appointment as the commission’s Chief Electoral Officer, with effect from 1 October 2017.

Mamabolo has been appointed for a five-year term, in line with the Electoral Commission’s policy.

“This is not a position for which I applied lightly and I am acutely aware of the awesome responsibility that comes with this position. This is not a role one can do alone. It will require the support of many stakeholders such as the Electoral Commission management and staff, political parties, the media, government, civil society and many other stakeholders – small and large – to cement the democratic gains of the past and build new achievements,” said the newly appointed CEO.

He was appointed acting CEO in April this year following the conclusion of his predecessor Mosotho Moepya’s contract.

“The Electoral Commission is confident Mr Mamabolo’s extensive electoral management experience within the Electoral Commission, as well as a multitude of international assignments, and his strong working relationship with all key stakeholders will ensure the necessary vision, leadership and continuity in meeting the objectives and mandate of the Electoral Commission,” said the Electoral Commission’s spokesperson Kate Bapela.

Mamabolo’s electoral experience spans almost 20 years, including serving as the Electoral Operations Deputy Chief Electoral Officer (DCEO) for the past five years. During his tenure as Deputy CEO, he oversaw operations for the 2014 National and Provincial Elections, as well as the 2016 Municipal Elections.

Prior to this, he served as Provincial Electoral Officer for Gauteng where he oversaw three general elections.

He holds a Master’s degree in Local Government Management from the University of the Witwatersrand.

In his previous roles in the Electoral Commission, Mamabolo chaired the National Political Party Liaison Committee, representing the Electoral Commission on various election structures including state security committees. He has engaged with public sector institutions, government departments, international organisations, civil society groups and the media.

The Electoral Commission wished Mamabolo all the best and called on all stakeholders to give Mamabolo the support as he takes on this responsibility of national importance.

South Africa Today – South Africa News