Stay Away Action: 10 October 2017

ToekomsVonk in collarboration with Volks Vryheids Beweging (VVB), VONKmedia, Boere en Bikers, Miljoen Stemme vir Steve (MSVS), PRAAG and the Vryheidsryers commando will encourage whites of South Africa to support a stay away action on the 10th of October 2017.

The stay away action is in solidarity with the total attack of the ANC government and race-driven institutions on whites of South Africa. The ANC government is more than willing to demand tax money from us, but are not willing to use this money for the safety of white citizens in South Africa.

We are encouraging people to support the action to show disapproval with respect to:

Farm Murders

Torture and murder of elderly whites

Torture and murder of whites in town and city areas

Disregard of our language, culture and heritage

The application of discriminatory legislation on whites in general

The application of quotas in sports and work environments

The inequalities in the legal system against whites

The issue of land and property rights

The boycott of our banks

The boycott of “volksvreemde” radio and television stations

We will request our people to support “volks eie” businesses and rather invest their hard earned money in institutions like “Oranje Kas”

This is just the beginning of our resistance, and will include future resignation and resistance action, even the boycott or retention of taxes. It is time for whites to be regarded as righteous citizens, unless that can be done, we demand the immediate implementation of a sovereign state for our people.

“Dis taamlik duidelik dat Afrikaanses, Afrikaners, Boere en Blankes net goed genoeg is vir hulle geld. Vir die res kan ons maar vermoor word, verkrag word, vermin word en as ons gelukkig is, ontken word. As ons enigste waarde dan ekonomies is, is dit presies wat ons wapen moet word. Gebruik jou wapen op 10 Oktober. Wat moet jy doen? Absoluut niks!” – Steve Hofmeyr

Enough is enough!

We will not be bullied by a black Nazi governtment anymore!

ToekomsVonk

