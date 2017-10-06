Springboks must wear white against farm attacks

Farm attacks are a matter of national importance, and the FF Plus has therefore called on the South African Rugby Union (SARU) the national team to carry a white ribbon of solidarity with the agricultural community on Saturday during the rugby test against New Zealand, said Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

In his request to SARU, Dr. Groenewald noted that farm attacks and murders were debated in parliament earlier this year as a matter of urgent public interest which put food security at risk and therefore had a direct impact on all the inhabitants of the country.

According to Dr. Groenewald available statistics shows that more than sixty people have been killed on farms in more than 277 attacks since January. That’s a lot more than the fifty people who were killed in 457 attacks last year, as it’s just beginning October.

“No one in the country can deny the desperate situation of the agricultural community. Even the minister of police, Fikile Mbalula, who happened to be the former sports minister, recently said rural security should be prioritized to protect farmers.”

“The FF Plus, therefore, asks that everyone in the country, regardless of their political conviction, wears a white ribbon on Saturday.”

“This is to show that this campaign has nothing to do with politics but recognizing a group of people who are indispensable for the successful survival of the country and its people who are under siege and need everyone’s support,” says Dr. Groenewald.

SARU has not responded to the request yet.

Meanwhile, the DA is busy with a “fact-finding mission” in Northern Transvaal to get information on what pressure they need to exercise in parliament at organized agriculture and community police forums. Meetings are planned for Warmbath, Nylstroom, and Naboomspruit where Annette Steyn and Dianne Kohler-Barnard will meet with the community. The party’s leader will also visit the province next week. However, it is seen as a publicity stunt, as previous DA promises on this matter came to nothing.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

