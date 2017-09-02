Southern Africa talks migration

Countries in Southern Africa will hold talks around migration in order to come up with ways to improve the manner in which the movement of people is handled in the region.

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize will participate in the Ministerial Migration Dialogue for Southern Africa (MIDSA), which will be held in the Kingdom of Swaziland from 2 – 4 September 2017.

“The overall objective of the event is to foster dialogue among SADC member states to improve migration governance in the region. Issues to be explored include statelessness, migration, border management and labour migration,” Cabinet said in a statement on Friday.

The MIDSA conference was last year held in Gaborone, Botswana. Participants, mostly senior government officials responsible for home affairs and labour in the 15 SADC member states, deliberated on regional efforts to improve the region’s coordinated response to mixed and irregular migration.

South Africa Today – South Africa News