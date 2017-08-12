South Africa Whites Only Oppression Is a Great Injustice

South Africa is a country known for deliberate acts of violence, yet the oppression directed at whites only is a great injustice. There is no end to the racial hatred actions and slow genocide of the white minority group. Genocide is a nasty word, and the meaning is the deliberate killing of a particular ethnic group or a large nation of people.

The white minority group of South Africa has been victims of attacks for years. Not only are lives threatened, but there is also the continual implementation of new laws plotting to destroy the whites in South Africa.

Officially there will be no more bursaries for white only students. Discriminatory bursaries bequeathed to white only students violate the Constitution of South Africa, the Western Cape High Court declared. Several bequeaths stipulated that white only students may qualify for bursaries. The courts found this to be racist and not constitutional.

Equality and prevention of unfair discrimination must be considered according to Universities benefiting from the funds bequeathed. Several universities do not associate itself with bursaries or loans that unfairly discriminate against individuals.

The Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) implemented to address restrictions existing within South Africa for black individuals to participate equitably in the economy is a mess. The BEE implementation is unconstitutional and racist. The BEE legislation is to secure the riches of South Africa for the majority. BEE perceives a person who has a job, a house, a car and a tertiary education as a previously advantaged person. The entire BEE legislation is about white and black and reverse apartheid. The status of BEE is often updated to ensure that whites have difficulty in obtaining work, eliminated from the economy and be placed in a disadvantaged position.

There are simply not enough white people in South Africa to take from and make a meaningful difference.The government presumes that if all white-owned assets were moved to the majority of South Africa, it would eliminate poverty. There are not enough white-owned assets in South Africa to defuse the poverty problem. Politicians use color to gain votes instead of solving problems of poverty. Only a small percentage of blacks have benefited from BEE deals, and the majority still live in poverty and worse conditions than under the Apartheid government. The African National Congress (ANC) government are introducing laws to eliminate whites in the workplace, stop bursaries, donations, and force the minority into obliteration.

The attempt to destroy the spirit of the white minority group does not end with changing laws and implementing acts that discriminate against the minority group. Perhaps it is the horrific murders that silently claim the lives of innocent victims. Genocide is wrong and to kill people based on what ancestors did is immoral.

Farmers, the people that feed the nation, are brutally murdered because they are white. The murders are never without acts of heartless actions, like the rape of elderly people, children and torturing the victims before killing. Barbaric acts against the minority have not stopped, and international groups carefully consider awareness of the slow genocide.

U.S. Army veteran Jinger Jarrett has connected with people of South Africa and sharing stories of brutality in an attempt to bring awareness of the genocide and racial discrimination. Jarrett believes the economic failure of the current ANC government is blamed on apartheid that ended more than 20 years ago. According to Jarrett, the government should not create economic disparity.

Resolving the racial tension in South Africa is challenging when educated activist students try to abolish part of history by destroying statues, rioting, and xenophobia. It might be said that historically no black was ever dispossessed of land and today remains under the control of the tribal chief. The loss of lives during the latest spate of violence and the political instability to resolve issues do not give rise to solidarity. South Africa is a country filled with bitterness, hatred, and blame.

The paper value Constitution will not protect the white minority forever, internal terror is as much dangerous as external terror. The racial oppression and genocide of the minority are crimes against humanity. The white minority group in South Africa are the most oppressed people in the world.

By Laura Oneale

South Africa Today – South Africa News