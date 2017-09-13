South Africa: Replacing Zuma does not help

Jacob Zuma

The ANC will no longer get support or recover lost support by replacing Jacob Zuma as president.

This is the view of former president Thabo Mbeki in response to the ANC Secretary General Mantashe’s opinion that the national executive committee should be blamed for the declining support for the party.

Mbeki says it will not help to replace Zuma because Zuma makes no decisions alone, and the entire national executive committee must be blamed for the collapse of the leadership crises.

Mbeki said the entire national executive committee would have to be replaced if changes were to be effective.

Earlier, the “Mandela Foundation” said in a statement that Jacob Zuma failed in the test he was subjected to.

Meanwhile, a well-known anthropologist said that the struggle to acquire power will become more severe, and peoples differences will play a significant role in the power struggle.

