South Africa moves in the direction of anarchy

Together with the violent protest action, it appears that certain crimes flare-up, which can cause the country to plunge into total anarchy.

Thre has been a massive increase in transit robberies recently, while farm attacks and murders also show a marked increase.

However, in the Western Cape, where people thought it was still relatively safe and quiet, a different trend was observed, and that is the increase in bombings. During last month there were no less than seven bombings in various locations in the Western Cape. Most of the threats are sent by email.

The Minister of Finance’s adviser has already threatened to start a war to progress the radical economic transformation changes and has not yet been reprimanded by his minister or the country’s president, which increases the possibility of war in the country.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

