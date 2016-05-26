South Africa is oppressed – Donald Trump

411
Trump to send Alt-Right to South Africa

According to Donald Trump, “African leaders oppress their people without anyone asking them a question”. Does this sound like South Africa? Trump went on to say African leaders are all greedy and do not care about the people. Leaders cannot lead by example and are only interested in accumulating wealth from the poor taxpayers. Trump’s criticism of African leaders was direct and truthful considering the state of many African countries.

It is true African leaders are selfish. Unfortunately, it is going to take a long time before there is real change in Africa. Trump believes Africans are still under slavery yet claim to be independent. With leaders who change constitutions in their favor so that they can be life presidents and keep Africa a dark continent.

People are being slaughtered in South Africa and other African countries. Nobody cares about the high death toll or believe that the country is in a critical state. South Africa was built up from nothing and considered a first world country. Now the world watches as it is torn down and destroyed. Senior citizens are abused, babies are killed, women are raped, and farmers are murdered. Buildings are destroyed, universities and schools are burned, and chaos erupts into violence in and around townships.

The sense of entitlement is real, and government treats state resources as if they were the sole owners, giving no thought for the poor.  Every day we read about the abuse of state resources by ministers and government officials. Recently the Minister of Defense used the Defense Force resources at a cost of millions to the taxpayers to airlift a young lady out of the DRC. When questioned the minister said she did nothing wrong.

How often do we hear those words, “we did n’t do anything wrong.” President Jacob Zuma and members of the African National Congress (ANC) say it all the time.  As usual, the ANC’s bandits rally around and exonerate exposed members from any crime or responsibility.

What does Africa and South Africa want? Striving for African unity or black supremacy. With the aim of ousting all white people and to some degree, the Indian people as well. There is the firm belief that white people are destroying the country economically, socially culturally and politically.  The endeavor to exclude whites from everything, by passing laws and restricting white people from participating in economic growth. Forcing unemployment of whites to escalate due to affirmative action and thereby destroying the minority group.

When Trump calls Africans oppressors, he is telling the truth. When we see the oppression of their people, how can we not believe Trump? What government will demolish homes and leave their people stranded because the shacks were illegally erected on land earmarked for some development? Throw the people into the cold, let them starve and turn to crime in a battle of survival. If the government and leaders stopped stripping state resources and used the money to develop the land, we would say Trump was wrong. But alas, Africa is an oppressed continent with leaders who are like hyenas charging forth as scavengers, turning the land into a desolate place.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

  • Carolyn Dewrance

    never a more truer word spoken thank you Donald Trump

    • Simon

      Dont be fooled! None of this came from Trump. He has never commented on Africa whatsoever. The writer is using the Trump name to write his own views.

      • Tony

        The writer be it Donald Trump or not, is not stating his own view”s. Having lived for over 30yrs in SA I sadly left some 8 yrs ago. I visit SA every year and and have witnessed the deterioration and the downright thievery the politicians and people in positions of trust employ as a matter of entitlement. Thankfully the last remnants of my family will say goodbye to SA in a month or two and move into the real world.

      • Paul

        Never the less every word is true, don’t try and deflect the issue.

      • Ina WOLMARANS

        Who ever wrote it, it is exactly just how it is.

      • Jennifer Regnani

        Bull this is so true , and Obama has voiced much the same sentiment, the world is not blind Mr Zuma

  • Bart

    Donald Trump, THANKS for noticing!!

  • elize

    I am a white South-African and I want to thank everyone overseas for seeing, hearing and believing in what is actually happening in our country!!! Our country is being driven by a lot of circus clowns!!! I’m a farmers wife and was armed robbed at gunpoint by 3 black men of all our electric belongings on the 13th of November 2015. The tied us down and hold us hostage for 2 hours and then fled with my daughters bakkie!!! That day was too long and fearsome!!! My two 7 year old grandchildren underwent a great trauma!!!!!! After that there was about 15 armed home robberies in our area and it is still in progress!!! People we beg for help to our neighbouring countries to assist us, the good, respectable and honorable white and black people citizens of South-Africa!!! After Madiba has past on this country is falling apart, the government is greedy and has no mercy whatsoever!!!!

    • Mzimba “Mandingo” Zuma

      Elize I would like to help you with comprehensive car and household insurance. I also know the sadness and reality of looking down the barrel of a gun it is never pretty, but all we can do is prepare for the worst.

      • where do you come from..she will buy nothing from you….your brothers wants to kill her and you want to make a pretty penny out of her…go blow yourself.

        • Lea

          Mzimba … We need more whom are willing to help one another, no matter your race. We need to all stand together and fight for equality. Your kind gesture is a step in the right direction.

          Theunis you go blow yourself… You cant blame every black person for whats going on in South Africa.

          • CP

            Too true!

          • Dion

            Lea, you tell Theunis. It is because of his type that we battle to unite. Sorry Mzimba for my fellow white persons remarks.

      • bryan ridley

        shit there you go trying to make money out of peoples grieve. take after your leader

      • Herman

        HAhaha…funny, very funny

    • Tokkie Reinecke

      Thank you for seeing what we go thru! We are constantly being threatened and attacked!We are being accused of stealing land ect.

    • Innocent

      I am sorry that you and mostly the young ones had to go through all of this, its sad that in the name of freedom we turn to get blinded by leaders who are more interested in their own lifes. I am sorry that you community is going through a rough time, I am sorry that you feel unsafe in your country, I am sorry that People like the fool for tried salling you something while you and many need help.

      You see evil when people turn to want to make money at a cost of human life. I am sorry to the country and those living in it, I am sorry to black people who themselves are living among such people who breath death. I am sorry for a white or black child who has to face such acts. I call on everyone to pray

      • Jack

        Thank You Innocent… Good and Kind words:)

    • Jack Wilson

      I’m sorry for what you went through, but I would advise all white people to get out of South Africa. The country is lost and it’s only going to continue to get worse for those who stay.

      • Good Jack. You’re making sense. Please pack up. I’ll help you with your baggage up to the airport. Then I’ll go relax in a cave and drink umqombothi, hunt and wear animal skins. Nice.

      • Mollie

        Wish we all could leave, but have no money to do so. But I love South Africa and it’s people. The Coloureds with their sense of humour and the way they are expressing themselves. And I feel so sorry for the African Women. They always had the very worst of treatment through the ages. They are strong and resourceful, bringing their children up on their own after been left by the men in their lives. Sorry, you African guys, you treated your wives like slaves all these years. They deserved better, but they became stronger. I hope there is light for us all in the future

    • Go overseas you stupid Elize, before we drive you out together with those of your ilk!

      • Jay Naidoo

        So much hatred in that comment. You need to put petty indifferences aside for the greater good of the country. Stop blaming everybody for all problems and take some ownership in moving the country forward in a better way for all people of all colour.

      • Joe

        To bad I’m no where near you, so I could string you up and slit your gut to watch your innards fall out as you can finally see how nasty and hateful you are inside. You’re the prime example of what’s wrong with you and your people. Rodents have more compassion and care for each other then you filthy vermin…

        • MLL.

          Oh come on Joe, easy now Joe man. Don’t take these matters personally. We are just venting our feelings so that we can harbour less hatred in our hearts. You know hatred weakens the soul and warps the mind. So come on now, ease up and relax. I was just kidding Joe man. How about you give me your wife for a night so that she’ll tall you the next morning how actually nice a man I am. Try it. YOU WONT REGRET IT.

          • Ena Diedericks

            Coward!

        • MLL.

          SOW, WHAT EPITHETS YOU UTTER. yOUR MOTHER MUST BE A FINE ROLE MODEL! tO HAVE YOU SAY SUCH NICE WORDS ABOUT OTHER HUMAN BEINGS AND CALL YOURSELF CIVILISED. SHAME ON YOU, YOU sob!

      • Paul

        People like you are the very reason this country is burning you pathetic prick.

      • Sda

        Ml.leboko.who do you call studip?rather shut your mouth.

    • MLL.

      wHAT IS A WHITE SOUTH AFRICAN? You’re either South African or not. What is this passion about race? Race has nothing to do with the actions of the people of this country. It is how we were socialised that we think an behave the way we do. Colour is like a space suit warn by astruanauts. The real person is under the space suit. Otherwise, we shall miss the whole plot.

      • WRONG! South Africans are White! blacks are just plain Africans! citizens of the Transkei, Lesotho, Ciskie, Botswana, Swaziland, KwaZulu etc etc!

        • MLL.

          yOU MUST BE MAD. hOW ABOUT INTRODUCING ME TO YOUR MOTHER SO i CAN SPEND ONE NIGHT WITH HER. pERHAPS she’ll be more understanding after I have given her that special massage, if you know what I mean. Women are more sensible and less hateful like you. Maybe she can be more helpful to you after I have given her that special African massage as you rightly intimate. Come on old Morton, ease the hatred in your heart, before it kills you by raising your blood pressure. Hatred is not good for you.

          • Irrie

            You disgusting, disrespectful piece of shit. You’re mother failed you in treating people with respect. When you get mad you swear a blue streak, and then you make unwanted sexual suggestions. Is this how you measure manhood?

          • Listen little booi, you are the hate filled one, i am merely going to the opposite extreme to counter your madness! And to show you just how bad things could get for you if you piss the white man off too much!
            You want everything for nothing! your people have brought nothing to this civilisation party. You arrived at the party empty handed, and yet you expect and demand to be fed and watered! no contribution but demand 100% benefit.
            By the way my mother is 86 years old, but could still use her sjambok on you if you push that lawnmower to slowly for her liking!

          • Mollie

            You sound frustrated. No nice ladies around interested in you?

          • Sda

            Blacks are brave now but wait.whites will stand up again and reclaim their freedom.ons vir jou suid afrika

          • MOnkey

        • remona

          dude, seriously???

      • remona

        it seems to me like you are literally the only person here with a brain, judging by most of the other comments. thank you.

    • Mart Nemukula

      Donald Trump, the racist Ku Klux Klan’s loud mouth’s voice was nowhere to be heard when blacks in South Africa were trampled upon by the racist white regime and he is not qualified to bash any African leader because America is a mess itself which again he is not qualified to fix. To be honest Donald Dumb does not even know where South Africa is in the world. Only “whites” will share his views about South Africa; it was OK for white South Africans to treat black people the way they did, mind you that was even legislated through their votes. Now that the playing field is being leveled, these whites feel they’re loosing their so called superiority they claim to be marginalised. I think if that’s true, blacks must have learned that from them. You constantly hear them saying blacks are stupid to vote for the ANC I wonder if they were clever to vote Nationalist Party fir almost three decades.

      • Nemukula, go back to your grass hut and put your animal hides back on and throw your shoes away! When your people invent something of use to mankind, come back and join this conversation.
        ”now that the playing field is level” What a joke! if its so level, as you claim??? then please explain affirmative action, BEE, the black lawyers association, the black business forum etc, that serve the interests of blacks only! but that cant be racist now can it!
        And tell me why do blacks, who are 80% of the countries population, and hold all the political and economic power and control the state and all its resources 100%, Why do you still fear the White Man so much???? is it because you know you have never invented anything of any use to man, and that you are in fact incapable of creating anything.

  • Give that man a bells!!!!

  • Salutations from Europe TO ALL WHITE PEOPLE IN SOUTH AFRICA now entire western world knows about your oppressed lives! I’m not supporting Trump but He was right!

    • June Reyneke

      Thank you! He is right, but only scratching the surface…..it is far worse than people know….

    • african

      Get ready to flee europe! lslamic revolution if full swing over there stupid racist woman i wonder where u will flee to?

    • To say that there is corruption and trouble in South Africa is all true. But for the whites to talk about the crime that is happening in this country is hypocritical. Apartheid was a crime that was made into law by the white government. Whites killed and did alls sorts of horrible things against blacks and the rest of the whites kept mum. Of course it suited them because they benefited economically. Even today it is no secret that the wealth of this country is still controlled and taken out of the country by the whites. If you want to talk about greed, then it better not be white people. They are the greediest and most heartless people I’ve ever known. I lived under apartheid until I was almost fourty and the crimes committed by whites against the black can never be atoned for in this lifetime. As for Donald Trump, he got rich not by any honest means. Rich people like him in America and the rest of the western world are thieves who continue stealing from the rest of the world even from their own white people. Donald Trump cannot change America or anyone of the people contesting to go into the white house. America is controlled and owned by thieves in smart suits. What the Zumas and Mugabes of this world are doing has got nothing to do with their pigmentation. They are doing what their masters in the western world have taught them to do. Of course Africa cant do well because it is not controlled by Africans . It is controlled from London and New York City, as the rest of the world is. Why are the white in Latin America having so much troubles in their countries. America is a country of murderers. The crime rate there is simply horrible compare to what is taking place in Africa. The crimes they have committed in Vietnam, Afghanistan and other parts of the world are simply sickening. No white person or any other person can tell me anything about crime. THE CRIMES OF THE WESTERN COUNTRIES AGAINST THEIR PEOPLES AND THE REST OF THE WORLD ARE LEGION. THEY ARE NO BETTER THAT THE AFRICANS OR OTHER LEADERS AROUND THE WORLD. DONALD TRUMP GO SCREW YOURSELF.

      • Vuil

        OK – then give us back the wheel and reading and writing and modern civilization.

        Give us back laws and education and clothing and the modern world and go back to your stone age culture where the greatest technological achievement was the mud hut with construction not much better than the Hammerkop bird.

        Reject immediately your cell phone, medicine, electricity, cars and go back to the bush. It will be the only way to show you are serious in what you say. Go back to show the low IQ Africa with not an invention in the race’s entire history. No Shakespeare or Mozart or Darwin or Einstein of Beethoven. Just ignorance and stupidity. Go for it. We are waiting.

        • Go back to school and learn the true history of the world and not the crap you’re taught in your schools and universities. Don’t you know that writing, mathematics, astrology and a legion of other inventions began in Africa, long before the whites knew how to scrub their butt properly? Classical music was create in Africa you block head and the white simply stole it from here and claimed the honour for themselves. Your museums in Europe attest to that. Go back to school, you hole in the head numskull.

          • Nothing began in sub-Saharan Africa! you have lived in west Africa and Congo basin for millions of years (note, not in southern Africa, here you are recent arrivals) and all you can show for millions of years of living on this planet is a sharpened stick! that is it! your total contribution to mankind is a sharpened stick!

          • Vuil

            I think this link explains the nonsense you spout more eloquently than anything a poster can say

            https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/7/7e/IQ_by_Country.png/1024px-IQ_by_Country.png

            As you see the real problem is that the people of Africa are stupid. Plain and simple. The nonsense you write to make yourself and other blacks feel good is a fine example of true stupidity.

            Remember this is not people here saying it. It is globally recognized that blacks on average have lower IQs. You can see it everywhere.

            Sad, but true. Leboko you are dumb as a box of rocks as is your race. QED.

          • Vuil

            One of the funniest things around is watching someone who is so dumb they don’t know they are dumb.

            As Kipling said, “He that knows not and knows not that he knows not is a child”. Or perhaps a Leboko.

            Only good thing about you Leboko is that you are well balanced: you have a chip on both shoulders.

          • Jaco

            Leboko of what are you so proud? Burning of goverment property, public busses and schools…that’s what I call stupid!

          • Jaco

            Leboko….after reading your comment’s….I can see now that you don’t just look stupid you are stupid

          • U r another Satan just worse. Go worship ur hero, ul meet him one day and burn slowly. sick little boy

      • You need to do some fact finding! ” Whites killed and did alls (sic) sorts of horrible things against blacks” ???? Really!!!! Between 1948 and 1994 the south African Security Forces killed 518 blacks (within the RSA borders) over 52 0000 people were killed in political related violence over this same period, 92% of those were killed by the anc and its affiliates.
        Educate yourself Mr Leboko please!!!

        • How many people did Hitler, Stalin, Lenin kill Mr. Morton? How many people did the Roman Catholic Church kill in Europe during the so called Holy Inquisition? Millions upon millions. In 1976 I saw white policemen shooting seven year old children from HELICOPTERS BECAUSE THEY WERE PICKING APPLES FROM THE GROUND AFTER A MARKET WAS BURNED DOWN BY RIOTERS. And don’t lie with your false statistics. The number of blacks killed by whites sine they came to South Africa cannot be quantified. In Soweto where I come from, white policemen killed black “criminals’ with impunity, and these crimes never appeared in the papers. The crimes of the white people in this world against their own white people and other races are simply too many and sickening. Murder is murder Mr. Morton, whether by blacks against blacks or white against white or whatever race. We are all human beings. Lets not look at a person’s colour. Wrong is wrong. But if you want to paint blacks as murderers, then I can tell you that their crimes pale in comparison to what the white race has done and continue doing throughout recorded history. You cant run away from that Mr. Morton. Just look at what happened at Hiroshima and Ngasaki in Japan in the second world war. The Japanese had already surrendered when the atomic bomb was dropped on their cities to make an example to the world about what the nuclear bomb can do. Then after the dropping of the bombs, the Americans accepted the very terms of surrender the Japanese had accepted before the bombs were dropped. Read the Autobiography of the son in law of President Roosevelt and learn all the true facts of that fateful period fro th JAPANESE PEOPLE. i CANNOT BE TOLD ABOUT CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY BY WHITE PEOPLE. because they have been the worst perpertrators of the most abominable crimes in the world in recorded history. Please Mr. Morton. Read your history, by researching. You’re the ones who invented the internet, but you don’t use it effectively. You’re very selective in your fact. Thank you very much, you cannot begin to lecture me about morals, especially with your blood dripping history of innocent souls..

          • Nothing compared to what mandela did and that to his own black people!
            I was a Policeman in the South African Police FORCE. and i never witnessed all this shit you talk! i saw the murder victims of mk and udf. I saw the necklacing of innocent people by mandela and his wife. i saw the murder of Policemen and other government workers and officials and their families by anc thugs! The looting of shops, the burning of schools! you leboko can tell me nothing about the murderous, thieving and thuggery of mandela and his anc! i saw it with my own eyes! phanse khongolase phanse!

          • Six million killed by Hitler in his death camps, and more than 80 million died as a result of the war he unleashed on the world, not counting more than hundred million killed by Lenin, and Stalin in Russia. Come on Morton. You surely cant compare what happened in the eighties in South Africa to what happened in Europe during the First and Second world wars. What about your gutter religion Christianity that killed millions in the Holy Inquisition? Morton, pleas go back to school. These facts are written by white historians. Why are you so defensive about the criminality of the white race/Come on, my dear countryman. Be honest.

          • And how many black people did you shoot Morton, sorry “moroto”? (Urine) in Sesotho

          • To answer you question, obviously not enough!!!

          • By the the way, i am NO countryman of yours, you are a Sotho go back to lesotho where you belong! You kwrekwere, nxuthu mbuzi, musnu enja!

          • Jacques

            As you are such a researcher yourself MLL, then you should know that Japan only surrenderd AFTER the bombs were dropped. The first bomb was dropped on 6 August 1945! Japan only announced their surrender on 15 August. The second bomb fell on Nagasaki on 9 August. Japan officialy signed the surrender agreement on 2 September 1945.

      • Riana

        It shows you Leboko….. you only read part of what the letter said. Put your brainwashed thoughts aside and look again. It says blacks can not govern and they break everything down.
        I am pretty sure most white people do not mind the colour of their county’s ruler.. …. but we certainly very much mourn an incapable ruler.
        We are not sad about blacks ruling the country. We are sad sad sad about what they are doing to that which was once so abselutely beautiful. It can still be…. if only you can come to your senses.
        Can I ask you a question? ……. are you proud of what your people are doing?

        • MLL.

          Not I’m not proud at all Morton. We should have strung you up by your balls so that you die a slow, painful death you wretched SOB.

      • Guy

        Theres no denying that the west is trying to destroy every non white country out there. Try behaving and stop interfering in other countries.

        The 9th fleet is ammassing on chinas doorstep. The 5th busy destroying the middle east. Bases surrounding russia? And now you want to add SA to the list of african countries france and the usa destroyed in the last decade? Why dont you leave the non western world alone for a change?

      • Reghard

        May i please ask you one question! If the black people were so much better why did they create affirmative action which is actually far worse than apartheid. And when i look at south africa these days i can actually understand why there was apartheid. Now look how the black people is breaking down what was build up by the white people and it was handed to you for free. I would love to have you reply to this.

      • Sda

        Donald trump is right.robert mugabe fucked zimbabwe up now that the country are destroyed he want to run.shame

      • Rob

        So what is worse – forced separation(apartheid) or forced integration???

        • Vuil

          Obviously enforced separation is preferable. The New Black Panthers in the US, just yesterday, argued for having a separate area in the US for blacks. Even they see that separation is best. The blacks can’t keep up and it is embarrassing. This way at least they are not embarrassed by comparisons.

          See, when you mix shite and ice cream even a tiny bit of shite ruins the ice cream completely. So it is best to keep the shite away from the ice cream.

      • Ena Diedericks

        You need to give an ear to the teachings and wisdom of pastor Africa Mlophe (I hope I got the spelling correct) He is an African with a beautiful heart. He is an example to us all because as he says – and I too believe – there is a higher law we need to abide to. Perhaps Whites were previously guilty of oppressing, but that stopped more than two decades ago, right? And presently? – the wheel has turned and you have become the oppressor. So then, we are all the same mean and evil human beings forever oppressing our neighbour. But the inhumane crimes now being committed in SA against all races are atrocious – unspeakable cruelty to little girls (to “heal” HIV), boys and the elderly. Townships have become unsafe because of your own people. You have lost your village culture of respect and humility towards your neighbour yourselves. It seems you are more “Western” than you give yourself credit for. And just for your information: the Nationalist Party did not win with a 100% vote. As I can recall it was something like a 54% when Verwoerd was elected. The rest of the population had to fall in step or were marked and/or harassed by the security police. The older generation I grew up with never spoke disparaging about the Black folk. They were treated with respect and kindness and did not allow their children to be disrespectful towards people of colour. But the fact that Mandela and kind turned to acts of terrorism brought suspicion into the equation and things went downhill from there. We need to turn our backs on the past and seek justice and righteousness for all and move forward together in our beautiful country. You know the government has turned sour and you know your ANC leader is a humiliation. Surely, if you want to stay in control, the ANC can come up with something better!! Are you happy with present conditions? With the corruption? The poverty and joblessness? And by the way, you have it wrong about the “wealth” of the Whites. We also had some “White Diamonds” who had inside information and made use of it, who helped each other while the rest had to work hard for a living. And yes, it did help if you belonged to the “right” political party. I can go on and on and on. And you young man, need to learn some respect. Like a real traditional African. I am not condoning the derogatory comments of some White folk on this feed though. They are just as bad as you are and with you lot, we will get nowhere.

  • Terry Abrahams

    Mr. Trump,
    Well said . Please arrange to swop all those unhappy afro- americans , with a white South African family.
    We would love to leave Africa to the AFricans and let them have the freedom to do as they want, so then they can’t blame whites for their problems. We don’t want to stay where we are not wanted !! .

    • Des

      No need to swap, its a free country, just leave. Ask them to accept u !

      • Herman

        So why does all the blacks protest about salaries, they can just go, find another job, its a free country!! I have a right to be here and be fed up with the Bull Shit!!!

  • Jan

    Thank You Mr Trump.

    Im sick and tired of these bastards that stole the land since they cane from they noth and never invented anything. Theyd be beter of left alone munching bananas and doing f..ol. This country SA was a great country

    Regards
    Jan Glas

    • Ha ha Jan, even the banana was brought to South Africa by the White man. in fact every edible fruit and vegetable cultivated in this country was introduced by the ”settlers”.

    • Des

      Jan Pierewit Who do you think you are ? Highest levels of stupidity is seen by your level of intellect and or views.

  • Jan

    Spot on Mr Trump

  • Krn

    I fervently hope when Mr. Trump becomes President of the United States he allows white South Africans to enter America as ‘refugees’ so that they too can gain the same full array of benefits the current crop of non-white Muslims get.

  • Ivh

    I am with Terry on this. We are prisoners in our own Country. After more than twenty years everything is still blamed on apartheid. Poverty and unemployment is worse than ever. Given thd opertunity today to leave South Africa we will do it in a heartbeat.

  • Mike

    TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • How easy we forget we the people of the so called democratic countries. Whenever it is time to elect a new president or political party, politicians promise all kinds of things, insult other people and say some of the most rediculous things. Does Donald Trump want us to believe that he can do away with the scourge of people eating from trash cans in America amid the abundance of world in that country. I travelled extensively in Africa and the idea that the people of Africa cannot feed themselves is simply ludicrous. The truth of the matter is that Africa can be compared to a person walking in a alley in a city and is robbed of all his possession by a thug or thugs pointing a gun at him or her. For as long as we have the economic socio-economic system prevailing in the world today, the wealth of the world will gradually come into the hands of the few bit by bit. It is a long term plan. To take the wealth of the world and have it controlled by maybe less than a 3000 hundred families or less. This world is controlled by gangsters, murderers, thieves and black magicians who practice some of the most abominable things behind the facade of Christianity. Donald Trump is a mere nincompoop trying to get to the white house to serve his masters who perhaps made him so rich in the first palce. Crime/ America, Western Europe- thats where you’ll find the true criminals, clad in smart suits, and hobnobbing with those arch criminals in frocks and rediculous collars in the Vatican. Donald Trump, you can’t deceive we who have become awake to your sinister motives and plans. Donald Trump, go fly a kite together with those of your ilk.

      • Mollie

        You know the white man’s history quite well. Do you also study your people’s own shameful history. The murder, the bloodshed and the cruelty against their own people. As we cannot throw stones at each other please leave the blame gaming and move forward. I am appalled at the hatred and vile comments on this page. Seems a very frustrated person on this page likes white women. He is really disgusting

        • The only reason he can study White history so well is due to the fact we have recorded our history! he can’t study his own history as they only learned to read and write from the White man. Camp fire stories grow long tails, and become fairy tales after a few generations. At least our history is written down for all to see. Sometimes this plays against us! Much like making a statement to the police in stead of refusing and rather making your statement to the court! We have basically been responsible for our own downfall. Mainly because we a such nice civilised God fearing people! unlike the savage!

      • U r another Satan just worse. Go worship ur hero, ul meet him one day and burn slowly. sick little boy. Trump is a success, you on the other could only wish for IQ above 13

  • Johan

    So thrue show me just one thing in South Africa that was build up by them except for the black population that’s booming i will not run away the day will come that they push us to far that’s the day we take back our country

    • Jan Botha

      I am with you on that

    • Jacques

      Not far away!

    • How easy we forget we the people of the so called democratic countries. Whenever it is time to elect a new president or political party, politicians promise all kinds of things, insult other people and say some of the most rediculous things. Does Donald Trump want us to believe that he can do away with the scourge of people eating from trash cans in America amid the abundance of world in that country. I travelled extensively in Africa and the idea that the people of Africa cannot feed themselves is simply ludicrous. The truth of the matter is that Africa can be compared to a person walking in a alley in a city and is robbed of all his possession by a thug or thugs pointing a gun at him or her. For as long as we have the economic socio-economic system prevailing in the world today, the wealth of the world will gradually come into the hands of the few bit by bit. It is a long term plan. To take the wealth of the world and have it controlled by maybe less than a 3000 hundred families or less. This world is controlled by gangsters, murderers, thieves and black magicians who practice some of the most abominable things behind the facade of Christianity. Donald Trump is a mere nincompoop trying to get to the white house to serve his masters who perhaps made him so rich in the first pae. Crime/ America, Western Europe- thats where you’ll find the true criminals, clad in smart suits, and hobnobbing with those arch criminals in frocks and rediculous collars in the Vatican. Donald Trump, you can’t deceive we who have become awake to your sinister motives and plans. Donald Trump, go fly a kite together with those of your ilk.

      • Mollie

        Do you feel he is like a white Zuma

    • MLL.

      Are you proud of the thousands of people your people murdered during apartheid? Why don’t you talk about the thousands of Afrikaaner people the British murdered after the Anglo BOER WAR IN THE CONCENTRATION CAMPS. mURDER IS MURDER, HAS GOT NOTHING TO DO WITH THE COLOUR OF A PERSON’S SKIN. You’re a kwerekwere. Why don’t you fuck off to Holland where you come from. Lesotho is part of SOUTH aFRICA, YOU STUPID FOOL, DON’T YOU KNOW, You motherfucking white trash.

      • Aries

        Thousands really? You and your ANC gets te credit for that hey. Catch a wake up!!! Your ANC gets the credit for the brutal murders you are.

      • Sda

        Who you calling white trash.look in the mirror and you will see what is trash

      • Noel

        By your use of foul language you evidently are a graduate of some university. I wonder which university that was ? By admitting your age it was evidently pre 1994.
        Your extreme interest in white women perplexes me especially your interest shown in someone’s wife or someone’s mother. As you do not approve of Christianity do you approve of the bum sniffers ? Are you perhaps one of them ? By the way Donald Trump has got nothing to do with you and he wouldn’t give a rat’s arse about your opinion.

    • MLL.

      What about the black labour in the mines and the farms. Almost free labour. Without that South Africa would not be where it is today, you stupid fool!

  • Vivienne

    There is nothing that the ANC has not destroyed.

    • You’re right. It also destroyed the idea of having the heads of whites lopped off for their crimes in this country, you buffoon! You should thank the ANC for letting people like me castrate you and chop off your head and putting your wife and children in ovens like Hitler did to the hapless Jews, who owed him nothing.

      • Your tribe has tried that many ties and have lost every time! Your mk were nothing but garden boys with AK’s who attacked defenceless women and children and the elderly! big brave warriors they were and are not! mk were defeated and destroyed by the OLD SA forces! well those few that were brave enough to leave tanzania and angola and elsewhere where they hid out raping, looting and stealing from the local population of their host countries. Bring it on! this time we will decimate you!

  • Thabiso heccius

    Kwaaaaaaaaaaaaa just here for comments only:

    • And you’re here because the white man invented the computer and the internet! were it not for that we would not even know about you!

      • You’re talking through your balls.Go and do that in Europe, not here. This country belongs to us, not you white scumbags. You have to leave, and very soon before we put you in ovens like hITLER DID TO THE jews, you scumbag, morto, or whatever shit you call yourself. What did you personally invent, Morto. You’re a lost soul.

  • Naseema

    Is this post for real?
    Of course South Africa has serious problems of corruption and maladministration, but so do many western countries, America included. Panama Papers just verified what we all suspected, only worse.
    I’m a South African, one who has NOT fled. Yes we have terrible troubles, no doubt.
    But Trump is a racist opportunist, and his comments have less to do with interest in the complex and subtle understanding of South Africa’s socioeconomic history, and more to do with winning the vote of the equally prejudiced and morally ambivalent in the US electorate.
    It suits him to paint black African leaders as greedy, and African populace as stupid, unthinking, gutless monkeys. This is the mindset he is appealing toward.

    What an unscrupulous dishonest “leader”. Shame on America for enabling him.

    • UMMMMM, please provide at least one example of Trump being racist! This is your typical liberal responds. When you dont like the content, you label it racist! but you never provide a shred of evidence! when somebody calls it like it is, ie the truth! its racist! much like ” I’m an uneducated mexican labourer with a criminal record and Trump wont let me stay, even though i entered the US illegally, Trump is a racist!” You see we all just getting way too tired of liberals and the pc brigade. Its time for a change, its time for TRUMP!!!

      • Nina

        Naseema, You are clearly following the mainstream media who are degrading Trump from day one. Especially CNN. The world is upside down, he wants to correct what is wrong. He is not a racist, listen to his speeches with an open mind. How come so many people of other races support him.? Look it up for yourself. What he says about SA is absolutely true and we cannot deny it. Thanks to Trump for taking notice of the sutuation in SA.

        • D Thomas

          You are clearly following nothing at all. You don’t need to read or watch any commentary on Trump to see this, you just need to watch a speech of his. All the ones I have watched are filled with racism, bigotry, misogyny, anti-intellectualism, contain broad sweeping statements, and pie-in-the-sky solutions with no clear plan on how to achieve them.

          He is clearly taking advantage of the fact that USA has one of the worst education systems in the 1st world and saying things that will inflame the uneducated…

          Now that I have written that I see that he is basically an orange version of Zuma.

          • Wrong! he tells it like it is! and that scratches your silly liberal arse. well you had better get used to that itch, because he is here to stay!and it is about time somebody put an end to liberal madness and pc bullshit.

      • Des

        “Yeah STUPID ! “

      • American? Trumps Forefathers came to America and forcefully annihilated Tribes of rightful true Americans, who lived there for centuries, way before the arrival of any White man. The Sioux, Cheyenne, Arapaho, Blackfoot, Shoshone, Comanche, Navajo, Apache, Nez perce and many others. These People were the original Americans, instead their cultures and way of life was exterminated by the White Man, Land taken by force, Bison which sustained their way of existence exterminated to near extinction to make way for the invading White man with his dangerous diseases. These People were forced onto Reservations to this day. And you want to stand here and vent your frustration about how the White way of life is being short changed. Why didn t Trumps Forefathers remain in Europe? The real Americans never asked Europeans to come to America, they were very content in the manner they lived. Now Trump wants to shout from the highest building as to how patriotic American Whites are. They are nothing but thieves who stole from the true Americans and they have the audacity of calling themselves Americans. No wonder they get planes crashing into their buildings. And as for Africa you are a minority in the land of a Black majority, irrespective of how advanced you maybe in technology, and so called progress. If You can t take it here, leave these shores for Europe or Australia (By the way another country Australia stolen from its original inhabitants by so called honest and hard working White People).

        • Andrew, where do you live? other than on another planet! i mean on this one…..

        • Vuil

          You sound hysterical. Are you alright? Perhaps you are just Virtue Signaling….regardless you seem to be extremely sanctimonious. I certainly hope you have given all your belongings to the blacks to expiate the guilt you must feel. Me? I think the blacks were lucky we brought them the wheel and reading and writing.

          How do you process the fact that the Bantu tribes did the same to the Khoisan peoples who lived right across Southern Africa before the Bantu arrived. See for example Bushmen cave paintings in Lesotho, but alas no Bushmen remain in Lesotho or the Free State of Natal or Gauteng. All were slaughtered by the blacks. Not the whites. The blacks.

          • I’m trying to call him out! How far back should we go? what do Britain have to to thank the Romans for? Who occupied Britain first? followed by the Celts, the picts, Angles, Saxons, Bretons, Normans???? should we hang them all? Then what of all the Africans, Indians etc etc. living in Britain today, should they all be returned home?

          • Vuil

            Just to be clear Morton my post was aimed at Andrew Lathame just in case you thought I was responding to you. You are absolutely correct on this silly guilt ridden idiot.

          • Very clear Vuil. I too am trying to get this stupid libtard to respond to his ridiculous claims.

    • ExSAdownUnder

      I couldn’t agree with you more Naseema. Trump is simply trying to win votes by playing the moral card. The whole world is corrupt and the problem is the human specie when in a position of power. Its just that some are much worse than others.

      • Is this how you sooth your conscience i.e. that you ran away rather than deal with the new South Africa…liberal outpourings are merely a smokescreen for your deeper disquiet with yourself..! Save us,still here, from your attempts to justify yourself it is excruciating
        to have to deal with.Trump is merely honest as he has no hidden agenda he has to follow but then seeing and acknowledging the truth is hard for you isn’t it?

        • Well said Duncan, you beat me to it! i love some of the comments i often see from EX South Africans living abroad.

          • Thanks it helps to have support from reasonably minded people!

    • Bruce

      The truth sometimes really hurts Naseema, and I feel sorry for you, but Trump says it as it is. The fact that you don’t like it, doesn’t make it wrong. So get used to it. South Africa is a great country and worth fighting for. There are a great many changes coming, and I want to be here, to enjoy a new South Africa. Donald Trump has my vote.

    • Gloria

      Thank you Thank you Naseema for your exact impression of this “cry baby”….I’m a SA expatriate living in the USA…and the donald is being mocked here for his insane behavior. He is an insult and embarrassment to this country. When he does not get his own way the only way he knows how to responds is with his bombastic callous name-calling. He is really unbalanced. He has to be stopped.
      BTW….enjoyed your perfect grammar along with your impressive attitude…because I know what is going on over there even though I no longer live there. Bless you and all the rest of those who are suffering.

      • Gloria, dream on! I wont even get into why you left SA! But i’ll tell you this…..you had better vote for Trump or those very same reasons that you left SA will be the same reasons you will have to leave the USA eventually. So catch a wake-up! because after the USA falls, there is nowhere left to run!

    • Vuil

      Why should we believe you claim that Trump is a racist?

      He is simply saying what is fact: Africa is a dangerous mess with law and order breaking down everywhere especially in SA. Blacks have displayed breathtaking incompetence across the continent.

      I am sick and tired of seeing everyone labeled as racist when they are simply stating the truth. Blacks seem not able to run a modern country. Calling someone a racist simply because they state the facts is a ploy that is not going to work anymore.

      “It suits him to paint black African leaders as greedy, and African populace as stupid, unthinking, gutless monkeys.” You words not his, they indeed reflect the truth. And if you are truly honest (even if you are black) you have to agree.

      • MLL.

        Hello Jou Vuill gat, All whites of Dutch origin have black genes in them, according to some white paleontologists. I always marvel at how the English speaking community speak ill of the Afrikaaner behind their backs, how stupid they are and dumb, according to them. Can you explain why they hate you so much? Vuil, you’re a Christian I suppose, so why so much hatred in your heart. Its no good for you, you know. Take it easy man. How about I give you a black prostitute, who can relax you., if you know what I mean. I know you like black cunt, don’t you boerseun? Come on now, be honest. Your forefathers came without women from holland. Who did they screw here in Mzansi boerseun! of course , the Khoisan, to produce the coloureds, you dumbhead.

        • Hey Fuckhead! only liberal English speakers with UK passports speak badly of the Afrikaners! the rest of us are Engelse Boere jou fokken houtkop!

          • Boerseun

            HAHAHAHAHA!!! So well said Morton. And Leboko, my ancestors came from Germany you idiot, not Holland.

            This will be my last comment, I stated the facts that needed to be stated. I don’t argue with fools.

          • MLL.

            What’s the difference you coward., Germany, holland. france, Austria- all the same. Go there too you fuck kop of a whoring white mother.

          • VandagseGlimlagMoreseGeluk

            Guys. MLL is playing you all on this page. Your words really don’t even reach his brain. He is enjoying every single frustration you and the others show. He is a typical sociopath who enjoys watching other people feel discomfort and his aim is not to prove a point, but to cause an uproar of anger and confusion. It’s a psychological game he is very much enjoying – just like his leaders are enjoying every moment of pain and despair inflicted to our beautiful nation and its good people (be they white, black, brown or green).

            There is absolutely no power in your words, and it’s not you, it is MLL, he simply cannot reason, nor argue in a healthy manner and you should not waste your intelligence on this.

            He drains the energy out of those around him, he’s not loved and he satisfies himself by doing the same on internet. His heart beats faster with excitement every time he sees an exclamation mark or swear word, his pores open up and the sweat of ambition to ambush and warp the words and facts of people start to build up on his upper lip. That’s all he wants, adrenaline and sleep. By his comments, you can just imagine what’s going on in that head of his, raging loneliness and absolutely no harmony. At least you know you are loved and that you can in return love back. He can’t, let him lick his own wounds in a dark corner and go and enjoy your day.

        • Vuil

          Look I understand how you feel. The angst you must suffer. Being from such and inferior crowd, thick as dog shite and the colour of excrement to match who have never invented anything ever and had no civilization: nothing, niks, nada. You must be a troubled soul.

          So you make things up and come out with all sorts of nonsense that any half educated person knows is not true. Look I understand you have to do it. How else can you live with yourselves. Blame other people for your uselessness because the truth would drive in you insane.

          As James Watson the co-discoverer of the structure of DNA and winner of the Nobel prize said, “I am inherently gloomy” about Africa’s future because all our social policies are based on the fact that their intelligence is the same as ours, whereas all the testing says not really”.

          “Regarding the hope that all are created equal”, he added, “People who have to deal with black employees find this not true.”

          And sadly you epitomize what Watson was talking about. As my grandmother in Uitenhage used to say: the poor devils they are so useless.

          • VandagseGlimlagMoreseGuluk, No he definitely is not! I am having such fun tearing the arse out this uneducated dickhead! it keeps me entertained, all while schooling him. I love arguing with liberals and other idiots as they have no argument! when presented with the facts and the truth, they either run off or scream racist!

        • Please read the poem ”The White mans burden” by Rudyard Kipling.
          And please, do not fondly imagine for even one minute that all blacks in Africa are one big happy black family! Each Tribe despises the other and even sub tribes within tribes hate each other! I often hear Zulu speakers, when taking to each other, ask the question ” That man, is he a muntu (ie person) or a Xhosa?” The Zulu don’t even regard the Xhosa as being human beings! Your mandela was ”king’ of the Tembu, a Xhosa tribe. The the Tembu are in fact an offshoot of the Zulu tribe called Mthembu. mandela’s grandfather was chased out of Zululand for cannibalism! yes your madiba was a amazimzim! U’hla aBantu! mZimo! And even mandela was not his proper name. The Xhosa do not have ”IsiBongo” and ”Isithahazelo’s” at all! they have ”isdukhko” and ”eVan”. In Xhosa culture a child is given his grandfathers name as surname and does not take his fathers surname. So mandela’s grandchildren should have the surname of Nelson. mandela’s children should have the surname of what ever mandela’s fathers name was? Try and correct me, I dare you!

      • Wow this is sad. You know I just want to say that some of you people have alot of hatred towards black people and I don’t understand why. Yes our government is a bit crapy and I will admit that but that is because of the individual who runs it I mean his race has nothing to do with his actions and how he behaves or how he chooses to handle things that all has to do with the person he is and his personality and the rest of the “black citizens” in the country also have nothing to do with how HE the individual runs the country. So please if you want to get angry and blame someone , blame the individual himself don’t tag the race he belongs to along with him. And please stop making it sound like you guys are the better race to run the country at the end of the day a race is nothing but the colour of your skin, a race doesn’t determine your success, a race dosent determine your ability to do well, a race doesn’t determine your intelligence, the individual does the race determines nothing but the COLOUR OF YOUR SKIN. And on that individal note what have you as an individual actually done for the country, since you think you are all that and a packet of chips what have YOU done for the country that has actually made a difference, man stop claiming and hiding behind the success of other individuals and make something of yourself at the end of the day we were all born on South African soil so at the end of the day we should all come together to make the country better as South Africans not as a race. So stop with the ignorance and arrogance.

        From
        A 15yr old.

    • SaffaLad

      #CommentOfTheYear #2016 #NeverForget

    • Aadil

      Thank you Naseema. I stumbled upon this post and went to the comments, expecting to find a slew of comments denouncing the article’s Racism and bigotry. As I read, I just got sadder and sadder… The comments are worse than the article itself! I’m so glad I found yours… It’s the first balanced comment I’ve seen.

      • You and naseema should pull your heads out of your respective arses! or maybe your heads are up each others arses? either way you need to catch a wake up!

    • Ena Diedericks

      I’ve been listening to Trump and friends. He is not a racist. He comes from a working guy background. He has enough “power” and doesn’t “need” the White House. He is for the man in the street – be it immigrant, Black or White, man or woman. This post on SA today is not a direct quote from mr Trump, but a generalised commentary by the writer. The greatest plus for mr Trump is the testimony of his successful and hard working adult children and his employees and friends. CNN poses him as a user and abuser because they are the mouth piece of a corrupt system.

  • Naseema

    http://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/donald-trump-racist-examples_us_56d47177e4b03260bf777e83

    BTW, it’s not cool to be tired of being “liberal” and PC. It’s just offensive. And worrying.
    Like Trump.
    And Trump is not only racist, he is many other nasty things way worse than just racist. Not much better than the “Africans” he slates… Maybe even worse. That’s why we keep reading here in the other side of the world how much even his own party hate him.

    • Are you that stupid to believe an article in the huffington post! my your’re dumber than i first thought. Funny that he is leading…..so most of America must be racist then, right? and yes, to hell with liberalism and pc….we have had enough!!!! and phansi khongolasa phansi!

    • It is amazing how Trump is hated by certain liberals and non Whites..maybe cause he says it like it is and refuses to know tow to liberal agendas.It makes me love him even more as he must be on the right track:-)

  • willie

    Donald Trump, my hero the best – True legend with knowledge

  • Arlene Nelson

    Talk is cheap, America and others “think” they know whats going on in South Africa, they dont have a clue and do they care?

  • Victoria

    Western nations (America is top of the list) is trying to make another Arab Spring happen in SA. My guess is to finally get hold of all our resources. America helped end Apartheid & presidents (yes even American ones) have no real power so your hero The Donald won’t make anything better. Ffs, Trump has mob connections & is friends with pedo Epstein. Find yourselves a better hero.
    http://www.mintpressnews.com/brics-attack-empires-destabilizing-hand-reaches-south-africa/215126/ & http://sanews247.blogspot.co.za/2015/11/malema-leaked-pictures-expose-his-links.html & http://vaandel.co.za/nuwe-wereldorde-se-plan-vir-suid-afrika/#more-4042

  • Nazeema wake up buddie as a white south african we have lost more than 80000 white people in 20 years more than 4000 of those where mutelated so please everything in this article is stating facts “ps I’m not rasist I just want to live and stop being oppressed
    (Thank you trump for speaking the truth please help us we are being oppressed and slaughtered and the police are targeting us when we defend ourself )
    Went to the police station to report a man that tried to broke into my house when I caught the perpetrator the police officers came to my house and said because I assaulted the guy and I did not(cable tied him live 2 streets from police and drove for assistance while my black friend witch live down the round watched over the robber ) then I was told they will arreste him but they then have to arrest me as well and put me in the same cells with 20 black people and as he stated we all know what will happen that’s your political police )

    • Des

      Go learn how to spell when wanting to air your “rasist” views and be factual, identifying your sources dont know where you got your hogwash data from ?

      • Google stop white genocide there is your data all stating facts (you rasist views wow ok buddie enjoy your bubble ) .

  • D Thomas

    F*ck him. The same can be said about any other political leader bar a meagre few (to have ever existed throughout history) He will be no different.

    Noah was correct, if the Yanks vote Trump in, they will have their first African leader. The commonality being that like the typical bad African leader Trump makes sweeping statements based not on fact, but on how much the statements can rile up a crowd.

  • Des

    Mr your talking rubbish, what facts ?

    • You’re the one talking bullshit..Thomas is spot on,you numskull!

  • OK. Donald Trump.
    what are you going to do about it!!!!!!

  • TheGreatControversy

    The devil in pink; The devil in blue…at the end of the day, what does it matter to you…

  • Luthando

    Here’s my view of South Africa…or just the world in general. There are the ignorant-irrational people, and then there are the rational people, the ones who can reason properly without letting emotion get involved. The ones who can see beyond the current situation and see the true reason to conflict. The world is unfortunately filled with the irrational type. In South Africa, most of our leaders and the citizens are irrational, there are black people who would terrorise a foreigner’s shop because they feel the foreigner is at their mercy because they’re not in their country and thus cannot display any form of opposition or attitude towards their black customers, and then there are white people who go through one, maybe a few negative experiences with a black person and then label all black people as “clowns”, “monkeys” or “unintelligent”. As humans, it’s easy to label, criticize and blame or create a general opinion about certain groups of people as it relieves you from the pressure of having to choose sides and finding your individuality, and gives one ease of mind…but you see, that’s called ignorance. Not everyone is the same. One group of people’s actions doesn’t mean their entire community is like them, black people can’t say all white people are racist just as white people can’t say all black people are criminals. This is the talk of ignorant people. They ignore the little things, the facts that contradict their beliefs and continue with their one track mind. It took some real balls, and also thinking for Mandela and De Klerk to end apartheid, they were both going through enormous opposition. The ignorant white people didn’t like the decision that their leader took, and the ignorant black people also didn’t feel that “talking it out” would settle their anger towards white people. You see, ignorant people like Trump would label African leaders as corrupt, but ignore the fact that they’re leaders are destroying entire countries just because those countries don’t want to be exploited. My philosophy in life is to first straighten my facts, and find out the reason why people take certain actions, then I can fully express my opinions because my opinions are based on facts! REAL FACTS. The truth is, no group of people is different from another group of people. We might be different physically, but we’re all the same intellectually. The only way we can distinguish people is by their character and not by anything else. As much as I would love it to be, we won’t live in a conflictless society, and if there is to be conflict between us, let it not be because of external factors, such as poverty, wealth, race..let it be because of character. Let us strive for a society where we are not judged because of our race, but because of character. Please, take this advice to serious consideration. Before you respond, think where your response is coming from, and if it is right.

    • Well firstly i challenge you to find at least one occasion where Trump has referred to blacks as being clowns or monkeys or even unintelligent. As this debate is about Trump.
      Then to move on to the mandela/de clerk issue. look how that experiment worked out for the country! We ended up with someone worse than both of them! Everything the anc has touched has turned to shit!
      Then lets move onto this black/white thing! now i understand that blacks comprise about 80% of the population and that there are many black victims of crime, not only whites are victims….BUT, every victim i know or know of, the perpetrator has been black. Then why must the crime be so violent? a hungry person steals a loaf of bread, not 20 or 30 million Rand! and there is no need to wait for your victims to return home before you strike. OK, break in if you must and steal my TV and what ever else, because you’re hungry? but why rape and torture young children and women and some cases even the men? to death! I challenge you to name one indecent where white criminals have invaded a black families home and raped and tortured the occupants. Or where a white criminal has hijacked a black man. The crime committed by blacks far outweigh their population percentage. and its mostly extremely violent in nature. Prove me wrong.

    • Cape Town lover

      I couldnt have said it better. I salute you

  • To move forward and progress as human beings we first have to take responsibility for our shortcomings thereby take ownership of our deficiencies!Once we take ownership we move forward compelled to change for the better!No philosophical meanderings will change this truth.In Africa we have to many African governments who will not accept they need to improve how they govern their countries and are more apt to enrich themselves as is befitting a leader and power broker! In the developed word there are many cases of such corruption and abuse of power to profit but in the developed world there are basic concepts of the need to provide what the people want and need and only after such duties have been carried out do those in power then manipulate their secret agendas. In other words developed countries governments at least attempt to serve their people before serving themselves.In African governed countries their is only an enduring inability to deal with social stresses and to top it all this is after over 50 years of independence from colonial rulers,who still get blamed for the mess African societies find themselves in.This is in contrast to many developed countries who suffered mightily from war but do not hark back to the time of war as a reason for whatever the problems these countries face!For example ,does Russia blame Germany for the time it took for the end of communism, to arrive?Does France blame England for the British empire and claim that it was due to the British Empire that France has such a struggling economy today and for that matter every other country effected by the British Empire!So please it would really help if African leaders could own up, be men and take responsibility for their own shortcomings, because failing to do this will result in an ever increasing dire consequence for African countries and their people.No one expects people in power to be perfect they are human after all,but people in power must at least take responsibility for their own problems and not blame other races or powers for their enduring plight!Donald Trump merely is stating the obvious so as Greece has to live under extreme financial austerity because of the debt situation then to should African societies live under hardship until they can become masters of their own fate!

  • joe soap

    I’m a black South African. The rural areas of this country are the best places to be. No racist people, blacks and whites are living happily and are working together in small towns, farming and businesses steadily growing and I wish it would remain this way.

    • And i agree with you Joe Soap. As a farm boy and a person who has lived and worked in rural areas most of my life. Rural people are way better than township people. They are respectful and pleasant, and speak proper Zulu and not that horrible township ”tsotsie taal”. Mutual respect is all i ask for. Treat me correctly and i will return the favour. The reason why i have supported Dr Buthelezi since 1984 and not those township dwelling ”amajitha”from that criminal ”khongolose” party of mandela.

  • Luthando

    Morton,
    I can’t prove that Trump said that but if you would read the comments above, you’ll find “clowns” in one of the comments, and the insinuation that Black people -or African leaders, are “monkeys” and “unintelligent”. And also, the debate is not about Trump, but about what he said.

    And sure, you said it right there. Here’s an example:
    You are given a bag. This bag is filled with 10 balls of two colors: black and white-in which 80% of the balls (that’s 8) are black, and 20% of the balls are white (that’s 2). Let’s personify the balls and say that all the balls in the bag are criminals. Now, if you were asked to randomly select a ball, what are the chances that you would pull out a black ball? What are the chances that you would pull out a white ball? The chances of pulling out a black ball is much greater than that of pulling out a white one, meaning that in a bag of criminals (balls) where 80% of the criminals (balls) are black, you’ll have a higher chance of pulling out a black criminal (ball) than you would a white criminal (ball). What I’m saying is that crime happens in every country, this means that in a country where 80% of the population is Black, who do you think would most likely end up committing a crime? Blacks! Just as you would find in a country where the population is predominantly White. Most of the rapists, robbers, murderers would be White because there are more white people there, therefore there are more White criminals. Now, violent crimes (from what I can tell), comes from a deep seated hate. What they do to the rapists and murderers in the townships is really violent, this comes from the anger they have towards these people and is just retaliation for the crimes they’ve committed. White people who’ve been victims of violent crimes are also are victim of the deep seated hate these criminals have against you. In their ignorant pursuit they let their past experience of Apartheid blind them, and therefore do the things they do because they’re ignorant, and don’t care about the examples set by the enders of Apartheid. To forgive, and resolve all of the issues-internally especially. Which brings me back to my conclusion, that the only two kinds of people that are currently in South Africa, are the irrational and rational-with the irrational dominating the population. They ignore any sign of good reasoning and will always find anything to oppose that reasoning and just to protect their pride and beliefs.

    Duncan,
    very good points, I agree with what you are saying and that is exactly what I’m trying to point out to you guys. Most of our leaders are irrational and ignorant, that is why they would do such things and avoid any blame for it. But to move forward, we should start with ourselves. If we are always seeing and pointing out the negative, it means we are negative ourselves. And by clearing our minds from thoughts of anger and injustice, will make us make rational decisions and comments. We would understand why people behave in certain ways and then can we find a true solution to the problem that has plagued-not only South Africans, but the human race in general. We then get to the root of the problem which is always pride, and ego. Again, before you respond, I prompt you to think at what you’re going to type, then see why you are saying this, what the real reason is, and why it makes you feel this way. Find the true cause, and you will therefore see the consequences of whatever action you were about to take. Remember, a country is not made by the government that runs it, or the leaders that head it, it is made by the people that live in it. If there weren’t people in this country, there would be no point in making dams and houses if there are no people to hydrate and give shelter to. This means that really the people make the government, and bring about whatever laws need to be put in place for a clear and orderly country, therefore, if we start with ourselves, and educate those around us, we can really make South Africa, the South Africa the world thought it was, free, equal, and united.
    Again, the things you should take out of this is that, there are two types of people: the rational and irrational and ignorant, where the irrational are the most dominant. And they’re only irrational because they want to protect their beliefs, their pride, and ego, and will find anything to oppose whatever good reasoning there is, totally ignoring the whole point of the reason. Please, remember this.

    • Man you talk a lot in trying to justify your point! waffle really!
      Blacks are violent because of Apartheid? Really…..so prior to Apartheid blacks were all calm and peaceful then???? well explains the actions of a certain Mr Shaka then does it not? AND most of today’s violent criminals were not even born during Apartheid. So that theory goes out the window!
      Then why is that 80% of the population commit 99.9999% of the crime? Don’t believe me? lets look at Mr Trumps country then…..blacks comprise only 13% of the US population that they comprise about 80% of the US prison population. That must be due to Apartheid then right? To add to this lets not forget how the country has literally fallen apart since the anc has taken over. I mean, which other country has their kids school books delivered at the END of the school year, if delivered at all? and lets not get to the all the other government departments….that would take me years of typing and don’t think it would even fit on this page. The bottom line is the anc inherited a fully functional working country with 1st world infrastructure, and its taken them a mere 21 years to turn it into shit! FACT!

      • You know the meaning of morton in Sesotho? It means “piss”. Yes, you’re simply pissing through your mouth. Your hatred is making you mad! I’m Sorry for you ,really.

    • Vuil

      The real reason blacks are violent right across the continent:
      IQ world map of indigenous people. As you see they are very stupid in Africa

      http://www.sabahan.com/2007/01/18/worlds-average-iq-distribution-map/

  • joe soap

    Im from the Eastern rural side Morton. And everybody works! ..equally! If it wasn’t for educational purposes. I wouldn’t be in the cities. There’s alot to do at home than to be here experiencing all of this black and white nonsense.

  • Trump is so right, these African presidents are no good. And the poor white people are bearing the brunt of it all. My helper comes late every day because these black people are told by the government not to listen to us. She claims that she wakes up at 3.30 to catch a taxi at 4.30am so she can catch a train by 6am and be at work by 7.30am. I know she is lying, she is lazy – like the South African government and that uneducated president of theirs. When I threaten to fire her – I mean, she should consider herself lucky that I pay her so much – R3000 per month is a lot of money – she says she will take me to CCMA. It is that culture of laziness. My ancestors came here more than 400 years ago and we built this country from scratch. They did not even have clothes these uncivilised blacks. And this is how they repay them – by complaining everytime we liken them to animals and turning on us by killing us. Yes, I know that even more of their own kind die everyday because of the socioeconomic conditions that come with poverty, displacement and lack of education, but we were doing them favour when we sent them to the homelands and making them work in the cities as though they were foreigners. Look at them now…disgusted that they even dare to blame apartheid!

    • CP

      Racist much?! LEAVE SA IF YOU DON’T LIKE IT SO MUCH! LEARN LABOUR LAW ALSO! THERE ARE LEGAL PROCESURES TO FIRE SOMEONE IF FOLLOWED CORRECTLY SHE CAN STAND ON HER HEAD AND WHISLE THROUGH HER ARSE, SHE HAS BEEN FIRED AND CCMA CAN DO JACK! You are like everyone else who complains and does JACK! You pay someone to work for you! WOW what a wonderful person you are! You don’t enslave her for free, that’s great….. NOT! people add value for money! If they are not performing, following the correct procedures and fire them and don’t blame all black people for the acts of a few and don’t say all are lazy because they have lived a different life to you that you do not understand. I am a white South African and proud to be a part of this diverse land – do you even speak an African language? Have you even attempted to learn one?!? Probably not and you LIVE IN AFRICA! WE LIVE IN AFRICA YET WHITE PEOPLE WANT TO ACT AS I THIS IS A EUROPEAN COUNTRY BEING TAKEN OVER BY AFRICANS?!?!? CRAZY!!!! Yes the Government is up to shit, but it will only be so long before it changes for the better, when people start focusing on the positive instead of all the negative crap! Your negative attitudes contribute directly to the negative sentiment in the markets which also affects our economy too…. yes BEEE has made free trade very difficult in SA, BUT NOT IMPOSSIBLE! But I strongly believe change is coming, not sure if it is for the better or worse yet, depending who takes over from the ANC, but it is coming NO DOUBT! BLACK SOUTH AFRICANS ARE NOT FOOLS, THEY ARE OPENING THEIR EYES TO THE DISGRACEFUL CONDUCT OF THE CURRENT ANC CABINET!

      • Do you listen to zuma? when he makes statements like he and his anc will rule till the second coming of Jesus, he means it! Even if the anc were to lose the next general election, they will not leave! we are eventually going to have to physically remove them. Like it not, that is a fact! They have manipulated themselves into a position where they can never be ousted. They have between 11 to 15 million voters on social welfare alone. They have created employment for their support base by swelling the civil service to one of the largest in the world. All loyal lazy voters with jobs for life! They claim to have ”sangoma’s” who can tell them who you voted for. That along with other forms of intimidation will ensure they stay in power forever! They develop only anc held wards in every municipality, thereby ensuring that the rest will vote for them next time around. They offer citizens of other counties SA citizenship and benefits, on the proviso they vote for them. Don’t believe me? come take a trip around KZN with me and i will show you Mozambicans with Zulu names and surnames that can’t speak a word of the language. The systematic murder of almost every IFP supporting Tribal Chief and most of the IFP leadership in KZN has ensured that the anc will take over every ward in the province eventually. Then the manipulation of ward boundaries have ensured that every opposition stronghold is carved up and included into anc strongholds. Then lets not forget the so-called IEC that is anc owned, and i very much doubt the counting of votes is fair and true. They count and recount until the right party wins! So if you believe the anc can be beaten at the polls then you are very much delusional.

    • african

      Thea u are sick, if u think u better than a black person repent or rot in hell cos of r hatred torwads black ppl u showing reproach to their Maker!

      • It is not hatred towards black people it is hatred towards ignorant and stupid people.When will Black people stop seeing the color of their skin because it is your inability to see anything but your own skin color that creates all the confusion.White people don’t see themselves as white or better but only recognize ignorance or stupidity.White people are not better but maybe more advanced when it comes to building a modern society.Maybe if Black people could get over being black then whites would find it easier to live among and share all aspects of life with Black people without fear of losing anything or sacrificing anything!Black people are forever saying that they will only be free when they have got rid of white people!This is wrong and seeing as we are all human it is easy for us to choose the wrong path.When you have a government who blames all their failures on the White people then it serves only to polarize society and create more racial division in our society. Do we have to see alien life from another planet before we realize we are all of the same human family?We have such potential but also we have the ability to destroy ourselves and the current leadership in South Africa is only about destroying not building something positive and better.In this they have failed and the voters who vote for them also fail and destroy us election after election!it is easy to burn down a school but try building one and see how much longer it takes!There are 4.5 million white people in this country,you cannot kill us all and get away with it the world will make sure of this,so why cannot the ANC leadership work with us whites why are we the problem and why does this country go backwards.These are the questions we should be asking ourselves and only these questions!I s this possible if not we are all doomed!Simple like it don’t like it but know the truth at least in your life!

        • Duncan, Again 100% on the nail! A wise old man once told me that he only disliked rude, stupid, ignorant people. And that is was not fault that most of the people who fell into this category happened to be black. That can also be attributed to demographics. Be that as it may. As an ardent IFP supporter and voter of more than 30 years and a person who has spent most of his life in rural KZN, I know for a fact that not all blacks are bad. In fact most just want on get on with their lives, own a home. Feed, cloth and educate their children and have decent paying job. This of course is all ruined by the anc/eff/azapo/pac factions. Who go to great lengths to point out that all countries problems are caused by the poor old mlungu. Thankfully most see through this rhetoric.

          • MLL.

            You vote for IFP, but you have no respect for the race to which Prince Gatsha Buthelezi belongs. How so, Morton?

  • One could even say that the massive growth in South Africa’s Black population is down to European infrastructure and work creating activities since the end of the 19th century.This country is as much ours as anyone else who lives here and the time should come that if you don’t make a meaningful contribution then you should be cast out like all the so called refugees going to Europe!

    • True, we stopped the tribal wars, stopped them from killing and eating each other. We improved their healthcare, built hospitals, reduced the infant mortally rate to such an extend that the average life expectancy of a South African black was not only the highest in Africa but even higher than the USSR and China! but we forgot to tell them that there is now no need to have 20 kids each, as most will reach adulthood. The SA black population has increased 1000% in 100 years! let that sink in…. ONE THOUSAND PERCENT in ONE HUNDRED YEARS !!! No wonder there is so much unemployment and so much crime! the anc don’t care because its more potential voters in their camp. Same reason why they allow prisoners to vote, because most of their supporters are in prison! they are a party of criminals for criminals.

  • George

    Trump you beauty.
    Trump for president
    Now we just hope that the rest of the world can see what Trump are seeing and start sanctions against us… Or even better …stand together and declare S.A. A DISASTER A COUNTRY AND START SENDING IN THE UN. to aid us against this white zenofobia caused and feuled by the ANC and EFF

  • Love

    You guys are excellent in pointing out the problems in our country, it reminds of what Trevor Noah said when he said White people are great at complaining haha! You guys seem so passionate in finding the problems in other people but have no interest in solving them. Nor taking true initiative in helping this country go back to the glory days in which your heart solely desires. Keep in mind though that I’m not denying any of the points that you have pointed out, because they’re axioms, but your approach to them is of hate, which is really not a good way to look at anything. It’s so frustrating trying to make you guys see my point, but is also revealing as to who are the real South Africans. Here’s a fact, most South Africans are ignorant pessimists with irrational behavior. We will burn schools because we’re angry, vandalize public facilities, and not own up to our actions. We also complain of the state of our country, and only look at the negatives of EVERYTHING in the country while ignoring any of the good, and not making any serious effort to change the situation. I understand why Boshof left civilization and fled to the middle of nowhere because all he wanted was peace from the hate. I feel like starting my own Orania too and only invite people with a real understanding of how humanity is, that way we can show South Africans and the entire world what a true society is. Anyway, I will not engage in any debate though, ’cause it will be a pointless battle as we will go on forever trying to prove each other wrong. There’s a quote that says, “Do not argue with a fool, for he will drag you to his level and beat you by experience.”. And also, just remember that nothing is ever going to change for us in this country, everything will stay the same, because people like you refuse to change.
    I just hope that you actually see what I was trying to make you see. Good day.

  • Anyway, I will not engage in any debate though, ’cause it will be a pointless battle as we will go on forever trying to prove each other wrong. There’s a quote that says, “Do not argue with a fool, for he will drag you to his level and beat you by experience.”. And also, just remember that nothing is ever going to change for us in this country, everything will stay the same, because people like you refuse to change.

    Well well! You don’t wish to engage in any debate and yet you wish to have your say…..very strange.
    I have no intention of arguing with you, as I too have a policy of not arguing with fools…..
    Save to say you wish to see us change, as we refuse to????….May i ask what it is that you wish me to change into? or do mean that i should let go and simply go with flow? surrender in other words.
    Or drop my standards down to level of the anc? get with the program and hop on the gravy train?
    So i ask again……What is it exactly that you want me to change into????
    BTW, trevor noah is a complete arse and i am glad we are shot of him! lets hope the Americans don’t ever send him back!

  • IF Racists Whites colonizers left Africa alone,,we wont have this confused world,,,Racists Whites are to blame it has proven we cant leave together they hate us ,,,Now we are on this situation because of Racists whites …if at least black people didn’t have minds or that one equal to animals maybe you guys could ve controlled us forever but now I can face only racist white that u are stupid and you wont change nothing..

    • Now is that what a call and intelligent responds!
      Funny Julius how hate the white man, but don’t you just love his cars, and suits and whiskey and watches and shoes and and and…..oh and lets not forget his computer and internet. Without which you would even feature here! now fuck off!!! clever people are talking!

      • MLL.

        I’m beginning to like you Morton, especially your diatribes! Come on, give us more of your hate. It helps me to understand some of the mentality of white follks. Mind you, some, not all. I used to have a white girlfriend during apartheid days, I learnt very little from her. But from you, I think I’ll grow to be a genius. Come On Morty Boy, come on . I like you.

  • live

    • Live what? woodwork? ha ha

  • Omar

    It is really sad to see that we as South Africans are still using race to divide ourselves as human beings. If anybody in this country think that the ANC is governing this country they should seriously wakeup.

    SA Government AND The Republic of South Africa are both listed as Corporations on the US Securities Exchange
    http://www.ubuntuparty.org.za/2012/08/evidence-that-sa-government-and.html

    South Africa is no longer a country it is a corporation controlled by Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer, according to Forbes they have wealth equal to the poorest 50 percent i.e. 26.5-million people. Add in a few other names you will find that around fifteen people controls more than 85% of the South African wealth.
    http://www.702.co.za/articles/634/south-africa-s-two-richest-people-have-wealth-equal-to-the-poorest-26-5-million

    Banks are robbing us blind and 99,9% of us are unaware of this fact.

    Our justice system inherited from way back in day is just as corrupt. And it is controlled by the elite that control our Country and our government. So Zuma is just a puppet in this game.

    That makes all of us SLAVES, be it black white or any other label you wish to stick on people. They who control us have us right where they want us, fighting amongst ourselves to divert attention from them.

    So the questions remains when Donald Trump referred to African leaders was he referring to government or was he referring to Business leaders that control this Corporation called South Africa?

    The author with NO NAME therefore could have purposely misled the public. These are the same tactics they used to divide and rule us during Apartheid.

    Does not matter if ANC or DA become the government of the day, they will be ruled by the invisible government. The Corporate that control Corporate South Africa

    As for the USA and the elections held in that country it should be evident that every single election is rigged. http://whatreallyhappened.com/WRHARTICLES/rigvote.html
    The USA the United Kingdom amongst many other countries are also corporations controlled by an invisible government. They have committed fraud beyond the imagination of man. Resulting in great pain and suffering by ordinary people like you and me.
    This invisible force controls global currency the media, institutions, religions and many facets of life. But DO NOT believe a word I say. Start doing your research and discover TRUTH
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VjCkk1nkig
    We have millions of great men and women from all over the world united to bring about peace and prosperity to all of creation. Why not use your energy toward a worthy cause that will rid you of SLAVERY?

  • South Africans should do the right thing and vote during 2016 Local Government Elections in SA. Vote Congress of the People. Reliable, Accountable, Incorruptable

  • Joubert

    Not all African leaders is bad, I want to say that Namibian president Hage Geinkopf, Kaptein Hendrik Witbooi, Botswana president IAN Khama, they have build up countries from nothing, you must see the good quality roads, almost all the informal settlements in Namibia is gone, Namibia and Botswana was rated the safest countries in Africa, sitizens of these countries enjoy 6 months visa Free travel to the UK (only countries in Africa with that status) and economy is growing by almost 6% each year with a population just over 2 million each and very little resources, I think we should give a hand to these countries, but yet I do agree the rest of Africa needs serious help

    • You are correct. Any African country that has one ethnic group that totally dominates the others numerically is rather stable. Look at Swaziland and Lesotho for other examples. And you correctly mention the small population numbers. We need to return to precolonial borders, not only in South Africa but in all of Africa. We need to return to having a Zululand, a Xhosaland (the Transkei) a Cape of Good Hope (Cape Republic) a Freestate Republic and a ZAR. Only then will there be relative peace and stability in southern Africa. The only thing worse than forced segregation is forced integration. There is no such thing as a South African! we are Brit, Boer, Zulu, Xhosa, Sotho, Tswana, Venda etc etc. This social experiment called South Africa is a failure and the quicker we all go our own way the better.

  • Biaren

    Mr Trump

    I am so glad that someone in the know from a foreign country, especially the USA, knows what the situation is in SA. In the early 80’s, the USA was one of the nations, that enforced sactions against SA, to change. They never imagined what the result would be in the long run. Now WE are sitting with the result.

    The BIG question is – and I would so dearly like to have an answer – “What are YOU going to do about our situation in SA. It doesn’t matter if you become the new president of the US or not. (If I could, I would have voted for you, based on what you said about SA.) You are a man the world is listening to and – dare I say – I wonder if the result would be positive, should sanctions be enforced on the present ANC government, to (at least) change their policies on affirmative action and BEE. A start would be to get rid of president Zuma and his government.

  • Willem Frost

    During the early 1990’s some of us warned that you cannot just hand over power to a terrorist organisation and expect everything to be OK. These warnings were dismissed by the media as “right wing scare tactics” and the left repeatedly told us that heaven would descend upon us if we could only get rid of the white government. Now that our worst fears have realised, nobody is talking about “right wing scare tactics” anymore. And we are still waiting for heaven to arrive whilst we are sinking deeper and deeper into a black racist hell. Two things have gone terribly wrong since 1994: (i) mismangement, theft, fraud and corruption has become the culture of the ruling elite. Everybody seems to steal, from old ‘numba one’ to the lowest clerk in the smallest municipality; (ii) the ANC regime has adopted a racist ideology in terms of which they are now dispossessing the white people of everything they have. It started with jobs of white people. All appointments are to be based on race, not merit. Sports teams, from primary school to the national team, are to based on racial quotas rather than merit. The land owned by white people are taken away from them, especially farm land. It will not stop here. White people should realise that eventually all their property (including pensions) will be taken away from them in order to keep illiterate masses happy. The hatred towards whites reminds one of Nazism and Hitler, but what we dealing with is a terrible form of communism. And the liberals of the free west could not care less.

  • Willem you are 100% correct. There had to be some sort of compromise eventually, that is a given. What has always concerned me was the total capitulation of the nats. There were many decent moderate black parties, organisations and leaders that we could have reached a compromise with, but instead fw decided to hand the lot over to mandela on a plate, without even a fight! especially when you consider that the anc were a spent and defeated force by the late 1980’s. fw then assisted the anc in rebuilding and allowed them to intimidate and murder their way into a majority, hence fw had to wait until 1994 before he called elections. The reason was financial. mandela mortgaged the country to the chinese, then used some of that to bribe fw and his band of merry followers including pik. This has had massive ramifications on the country, right down to the poaching of our Rhinos, our oceans, the drug trade and even human trafficking. Anybody with even the slightest amount of intelligence, or who has read the anc’s ”freedom charter” would know they are are a party of thieves and criminals. They are interested in nothing but enriching themselves. The goings on today are proof of this.

  • Lee

    Apartheid happened for a reason and right now the reason is as clear as daylight. Racism is there for a reason too. No point sugar coating the facts any longer. There are huge differences between races and cultures. Us superior humans should take our own land and give the filthy, lazy, dumb, aggressive, over breeding hoards their own land. Let them regress back to where they belong and let us progress without having to baby the weaklings. Life is for the strong, to be lived by the strong, if needs be taken by the strong. I am strong, why should I not use my gift? Why should I be dragged down by worthless hoards of scum? No thanks. The world is getting wise to this bs again and soon there will be no big daddy white man to take all the blame and do all the providing anymore. The whites must leave SA so it can fall into disease and chaos. It will be the best shitshow on the planet. I am an elitist because I AM better. Whether you like it or not.

    • Spoken like a true Realist! to believe that we all the same, the difference being only a bit of pigment, is not only incorrect and false but is extremely naive! There are vast differences in culture, attitudes, approach, life styles, diet, religion, development, evolution etc etc. that vary way too much to simply state that every biped in the world is the same person. In fact i don’t even believe we are all the same species of hominid. We could however have learnt to live in peace if we learnt to respect each others differences and opinions etc etc. BUT this is not made possible due to the attitude of the anc and others who want to deprive us whites of everything we own and have created, under the guise of addressing the injustices of the past!!!! They cannot create their own therefor they feel the need to take from those who can! The same reason why half the 3rd world is trying to get to Europe and the USA. How many Europeans are clambering onto rickety old boats trying to get to Africa????? How many Americans illegally cross the border into Mexico??? We have become the victims of our own success. We developed the the civilised world as it is known today. Through sheer determination, hard work, planning and execution. Others never bothered, and yet now wish to benefit! We need to prevent this or we will dragged down into the abyss with with them. To say that all humans are the same is as ridiculous as saying that all fish are the same simply because they all live under the sea!

      • Lee

        The fact is, there is a lot of land. We do not have to live beside inferior races and cultures. However, because all they can achieve is chaos, murder, disease and filth, they naturally want to overrun the great places we have created thinking that by taking what we have created, they can own it. But filth eventually infects everything around it. Communism is dragging the elite groups down to the level of the unevolved barbaric groups so communism must be stopped and its supporters must be destroyed. It’s happening all over the world where we are being forced to have tolerance for scum. Islam is scum too and we are being forced to tolerate them. No more. Trump is a start, a good one. Now is the time for the superior people of the world to have more children, multiply and start standing up against this Marxist agenda that is polluting the world. Blacks (thee majority, admittedly not all. See “Allen West Republic”) will forever use excuses for their pathetic lives and behaviour. slavery and apartheid are a God sent to them because without it, they would save no excuses for the pollution their area to society. Blacks took more black slaves than whites ever did, but history is conveniently skewed to fit the Marxist agenda. In this world, weakness is praised and strength is demonised, the criminals are protected and the good people are oppressed, but I say celebrate strength and let’s USE it. We should not tolerate this any longer. One good brain is worth a score of them so we do have a big fighting chance, people just have to find good leaders, like Trump, who are brave, brutal , intolerant and strong.

      • Lee

        What you are saying is the truth and its plain to see, but the truth has become illegal and racist in most countries. Political correctness is the most vile attack on common sense, freedom of speech and our basic human liberties. Of course no one wants to go to the countries of these human pollutants, not even they themselves so they are driving us into smaller and smaller spaces, like a cancer they spread and destroy all health, all that we hold dear, all that’s beautiful.

    • Please Lee, leave immediately. Don’t threaten you’ll leave. Simply leave. Well, you’re a liar,you know, because you are having it good in this country. cheap labour of the blacks, and the continued exploitation of their labour and the stealing of the resources of this country by whites and your black friends. You’re lucky we did not lop off your head for the crimes committed by your previous apartheid governmnet. If you never lived under apartheid or are not black in this country, you’ll never ever know the crimes of apartheid and the continued arrogance of the whites in this country. Of course they still control the country, 80 percent. Please Lee, fuck off to Europe, aUSTRALIA, New Zealand Canada or wherever the hell you want to go to, and I’ll be happy to go back to my cave and wear animal skins. Sick and tired of whites like you with a criminal record that you can never atone for. Fuck off and leave us alone with our low IQ and black skins and stupidity and backwardness and any negative thing you can call us.Please fuck off. Not tomorrow, now!

      • I know what? why don’t you fuck off back to the congo! or where ever the loboko people came from north of us? leave now! not tomorrow but NOW! Take your mangy cattle and goats with you! leave in only your animal skins, bear foot, like you arrived here 200 years ago!

        • I am South African and my ancestors are South African. You’re the one who’s going to leave, and in a haste as well, and back to Germany,Russia or wherever your ancestors come from and join scumbags like Hitler , Stalin, and the other savages you’re related to, you piece of shit. You’d better do it quickly before you get your head lopped off or castrated. What Hitler did to your Jews will be like a picnic, you piece of white trash, when the time comes.

          • Well i’m waiting……..Remember the Battle of Blood River? well part TWO is coming up! and this time NO more Mr Nice Guy! Your ancestors are South African???? prove it! I can prove over TWO THOUSAND years of WRITTEN history. You only learned to read and write from the White man! You fucking ignoramus! Sitting around the fire telling stories does not count! i want to see written proof of when the leboko tribe crossed the Limpopo river into South Africa from the congo!

    • You must be a relative of Adolf HITLER, Vladimir Illiych Lenin and Joseph Stalin, the arch criminals of the twentieth century, and they were whites murdering millions upon millions of their own white people in Europe. I guess Hitler and Stalin were better, as you claim, for killing innocent people of their own race. How do you expalin this, Lee?. Sure, as a white person you must know why these said leaders were annihilating millions of their own race or people. So I’m not surprised that you can say what you say about people of a different race from yours. Black people who rant about the attitude of the white towards blacks should only look at what the whites did in Europe throughout history. Europe is awash with the blood of innocent people. If you read the history of the Roman Inquisiton, you’ll be appalled at the bahaviour of these so called civilized people. I’m not at all surprised by the attitude of people like Lee. The First and the Second world wars are a classical example of what these people are capable of. Did you know , for example that the Rostchilds and other people known to be Jews were the ones who helped Hitler built his Wermacht and the ovens in which the Jewish people were roasted to death? These were the deeds of the most so called civilized people, strong people as Lee puts it. So the sooner you live South Africa, the better. I can do better without people with your criminal mentality. You talk about scum? It takes a scum to know another, especially with what people of your race has been doing in Europe throughout history. Lee, I don’t want people like you next to my children. You’re a monster and you’d better leave or kill us all we the blacks as Hitler did and STALIN SO THAT you can enjoy yourself together with those of your ilk. You’re not human, but a savage, as plainly say. Go screw yourself you piece of SCUMBAG.

  • Lee

    The entire world is being pushed towards a Marxist agenda, Communism is rife all over the world and it must be destroyed and all communists/socialists should be elliminated. The world needs total cleansing from this filth.

    • Lee, you’re a mental case. You must be admitted to a mental hospital.

  • Lee

    And let me make this clear, when I speak of human pollutants and inferiors, I speak of anyone who is pathetic and weak with socialist or communist ideals. I dispise left wing and socialist anything. It must be cleansed from the world. Black, white, pink, whatever the colour. However,There are a small minority of very realistic and strong blacks who do not want to be treated like little weak babies and who are not worthless barbaric scum, I believe they are superior just like me. For example Allen West from Allen West Republic. However, no one with Islamic ideals should be allowed anywhere outside of their own Arabic or middle Eastern countries, no Muslims should be tolerated anywhere because as long as they follow their scriptures, they have intentions to overtake the world and force us into their religion.

  • Jolene

    Ok yes it is good that other people see what is happening in South Africa but so far all comments on here have been rasist even the ones not intended to be , we live in a society where race is held high instead of integrity and Morrell, i have been robed by white people i have been robed by black people, yes the ANC has tried to push the “white man ” out of thr land but we cannot hold and entire race accountable for one groups idiocy, the same as not all white people are to blame for apartheid, what many forget is that in that time there where many white people who fought to end it as well, in conclusion there are white racists there are black racists, there are white uneducated people and there are black uneducated peoples , the only difference between us is colour and that means nothing, instead of fighting for one race to have equality we need to stand together as one race the African race not meaning black white Indian or coloured , and together we should fight for our country and get rid of leader’s that use the system not for the good of the people but for their own gain, our country is a beautiful one but we are allowing some outdated argument over shit destroy it . And yes trump may have called it out but he was also the one who wants to build a wall , that is pure hypocrisy and people need to see that to. And for me as a 19 year old to see such stupidity from our elder generation ,it is highly disappointing in actual fact , yes we need to stop the farm murders but the only way to do so is by educating those who believe the liars running our country and opening their eyes to see that it will not change anything and only create more violence and hate.

    • Astor

      I can see you are only 19. You will still learn that colour is not the reason for racism, it’s what’s beneath the skin. The skin colour and look is only an indication of the nature of the human. You see it everywhere in nature. Yes, some tigers are tamed and nice but they are the minority. you will never approach an untamed tiger because you know, from the way that it looks, that it is a tiger and it will kill you. Because it is it’s NATURE. Same with humans. Yes, there are a few good black ones and a few good Muslims, but those are the exception and not the rule. The peaceful majority /minority does not count. The apartheid scapegoat will never ever leave, just look at America… So long after slavery, it’s still being blamed for everything, even recently when two black men raped a pregnant white woman and shot her execution style. No remorse. Barbaric. Savagery. Long before apartheid, almost my entire family of ancestors where murderded in one night by Zulus. They do not kill like us either, they rape and torture in the most savages way… Babies, women… No matter to them, but I guess you know nothing of farm murders. The boy who was drowned in boiling water by those savaged? THATS WHY THERE WAS APARTHEID. We are not the same, no matter how hard the socialists and the communists try and brainwash the youth and no matter how much you try and be an apologist for their savagery, the fact remains, you are a hundred times more likely to be Raped, robbed and murderded by a black person than a white. It’s math and it can be seen world wide. There will always be an evolutionary gap between us. Some can be trained to be civilised, but the hoards are the problem.

    • Astor

      Just to add, the way you feel about black people, they do not feel the same about you, even the nicest ones hate you. I have never seen Blacks fighting for white rights and I do not thinks Ill ever see it in my lifetime.

      • Why should I fight for white rights when it is they who have all the rights? Are You running mad?

    • You are only 19. You are a child! wait another 20 years before you call older, wiser, people stupid. You are the very reason why a person should be at least 40 before being allowed to vote! I hear your mommy calling……..

    • Jolene, Allow me to explain this to you like i would to a child. You see there are many types of human in the world and we are NOT all the same! some types sell their daughters or trade them for cattle. And worship their dead ancestors. Some believe that crocodile fat can ward off evil spirits! Or that if a frog bites you, you change gender! Some even believe that Rhino horn is an aphrodisiac. And that the gall bladder of a bear can cure all ailments. These people will also eat your pet dog or cat and add it him to their snake soup! So please don’t be so naive! It goes way beyond skin deep.
      Your skin and outward appearance are like your uniform. Your team colours at it were. Much like if you see an England soccer supporter in his England jersey. You know England supporters are known as being football hooligans, but you also know that not all England supporters are hooligans. BUT at least you know who he is by his ”uniform” so you can prepare yourself and your defence accordingly. Not to suggest that all black people are bad, just as not all white people are are good. But the statistics, and my life experiences (something you obviously severely lack) tell me that i stand a 99% chance of being attacked, robbed, mugged, raped, burgled, assaulted or hi jacked by a black person, as opposed to a white one.

  • Are you seeking employment in the USA, Canada, UK, New Zealand or Australia?

    Hi, I’m from OrangLight, an International Placement Company that helps candidates with job placements and visa arrangements with clients in the US and internationally.

    Do you want to work for American companies with American style compensation and benefits? We help remove the barriers and streamline the process of you becoming an international employee.

    International professional opportunities are increasing daily, and we love placing candidates who are “at home” working anywhere in the world. Sound interesting?

    Visit and like facebook.com/oranglight and join facebook.com/groups/careerswithoutborders/ today to learn more.

  • Gary

    Its a pity the UK aren’t like TRUMP.They beleive in nothing wrong in SA.Well done Hopefully Preseident.Trump.
    Maybe then we can rid SA OF THE ANC and start to rebuild. And unite, once we rid ourselves of ANC EEEF and all corrupt politicans.

  • Daan

    Give that man a Bells!

  • Melanie
  • Tim

    Not sure who wrote this piece, since no other source (legitimate news source anyway) has Donald Trump saying anything even remotely similar to this, although he has commented about south africa in the past this is obviously made up by someone very bitter and hateful – who seems to be saying exacly what some people want to hear even though it’s obviously not the truth. Check you facts because believing this makes you look like a absolute moron.

  • Shug Gilchrist

    Donald Trump For World President

  • Douw

    The truth is painfull !!!

  • blondie

    Mr Trump when (not if) if you become President please build a wall to separate us from these savages who are burning down schools and universities and rape, kill and mutilate our people for sometimes just a cell phone. I know nothing about politics but it would be nice to not live behind bars all day. Thank you.

    • Blondie, move to Orania. There are no bars on the windows there! in fact you wont even have to close your doors!

      • MLL.

        We are coming down there to roast you alive in Orania. You’ve no place to hide. It will be nice to see more coloureds being born after we have ravaged all the white girls in Orania and castrated their men. Sorry Morty, just kidding!

        • Go there and find out! they are waiting for you! take your own coffin.

  • David dechalain

    The rest of Africa says that SA is not part of Africa …because of its infrastructures etc, belongs to Europe…..this is just comments I heard during a group discussion ???????

    • That was PRE 1994! the anc have ensured that we are now just another 3rd world country. Took them 20 years to destroy almost 400 years of hard work.

  • John Piper

    Trump we want you for President, please don’t dismantle NATO, expand it. Fight against corruption and human rights violations in Africa, help us we are struggling. Africa cries for you Trump. God bless America.

  • L

    Awesome for Noticing all of this. Will he be handing out a helping hand? that would be much appreciated . Can we contact him directly, will he see all our comments? We cry for help

  • Dick Liversage

    Trump is correct if he spoke about South Africa and probably most other African countries – but rather he should have EXCLUDED BOTSWANA BY NAME in his speech !
    Botswana has the most ethical government and President one can think of !

  • Vuil

  • Coetzee

    Guys, one must be blind not to see what is happening in SA – its good that the world sees what is actually happening in SA whether its Trump or not. Maybe Trump is the only one with the guts to say it as it is. I refer you to this report… it says everything about exactly why AFRICA and now SOUTH AFRICA is in the state it is. DNA… its a fact unfortunately – and no-ones fault really.
    http://www.dailystormer.com/dna-proof-of-racial-differences-more-facts-come-to-light/

  • B Watson

    Sometimes I wonder why people have to be so honest to attract the attention of others when the general population are so clueless of their suppression caused by people that they voted into power. As much as I hate political and religion bullshit, people are so easily misguided by leaders that are highly manipulative. I mean, USA had George Bush as a president, what a dickhead. Germany had Hitler, Russia had Stalin, Zim have Bob…and the list runs into the hundreds yet, people voted them into power. So who is the real problem in this equation? I will tell you, the majority of humans still have a very low IQ level. In other words, stupidity is still the majority, 90% I would say.

  • Watson, i guess you only have your own parents to blame for your below 67 IQ level. The 90% majority you speak of must include yourself and the anc electorate.

  • Lpurens Kriel

    South Africa is our land,we the white people will never leave,if it comes to the push prepare yourself for a big battle and we are not far from it. Thanks Mr trump,a little help from your side will be appreciate. It is well known what happen at our first blood river but our second blood r will be like a Sunday school picnic compare to the first,we serve a living God

  • Darren

    Mr Trump
    Firstly thanl you and its about time that the rest of the world sees what we are going through, you make me proud as I am a soldier who was there and knows what and where would have happened but for a powerful man such as you I agree with all you have said, so much sacrifice was made to unite my beloved South Africa and u said it all, we dont even remember our fallen brothers who paid the ultimate price, if you were my president I salute you

    Regards
    Darren

  • Raymond Duxbury

    There are people who are cherry picking this article, re-writing it and sending it by email to other people claiming it was written by Trump under the title: “What Donald Trump has to say about South Africa.”
    Anyone living in South Africa who believes that Donald Trump even knows where South Africa is, is living in Cuckoo Land. Trump only speaks in one sentence sound bites and could never say or write any of this. These are solely the opinions of the person who wrote this email and made it all up. I suppose the internet allows people to write any lies and rubbish they like without fear of prosecution. As an ex-South African I understand the plight of the White minority living there with a corrupt Government devoid of any morals or decent social values. South Africa has joined the basket case that is the rest of Africa and the fate of the Whites still living there is precarious to say the least. If you receive one of the emails with the article completely re-written to reflect a supposed position taken by Trump on South Africa with links to this article, delete it for the junk it is.

    • Vuil

      Well said. Clearly Trump did not say or write this. A give away. Some of the details are too specific. Only an SA’er or an SA-expat would know or care about such minutiae.

    • TJ Ferreira

      You are the typical white, liberal South African. You live behind your high walls in an area like Fourways, or somewhere similar and do not take note of what is happening around you/
      Let;s say it was not Trump saying what the article say’s, so be it. For you to claim that he knows nothing about South Africa tells us that you are a fool,believing your own knowledge, or rather lack of it.
      Trump and Sol Kerzner were business partners i, not one, but various ventures,but then, how would you know that. So I say to you, talk when you know what you talk about, or rather keep your stupid views to yourself

  • Desi

    Much like America is run by the US Corporation using insurgence and lawful, media brainwashing, the ANC uses lawfare to manipulate and control their agendas. Nowhere in the world does a majority require legislation such as The Broad Based Black Economc Empowerment Act to oppress a minority. Create your own wealth as Africans instead of worrying aboit the good fortune of others. BBBEE is reverse discrimation. RSA needs to be deregulated and many of the draconian laws could simply be repealed.

  • I have travelled and worked in many African countries from Morocco and Egypt to Ghana and South Africa across the Kalahari to Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda – the ONLY thing that works is the speed bumps on the roads. They rely on foreign aid to build just about everything and nowadays Chinese contractors and Chinese foreign-aid in exchange for cozy mining rights. In Ghana I remember seeing people living naked in the jungle while on the same evening I saw other people orbiting above in the ISS space station – what a difference! Throughout Africa the biggest problem is corruption and the brain-drain of intellectuals leaving for more advanced countries. Africa has the greatest potential for food production and vast natural resources but unfortunately the indigenous peoples lack the social and technological development to take advantage of these assets.

  • Who care if Trump really said that or not! The article has prompted a lively debate and the comments are, well, mostly interesting, apart fro a few from the left that is!
    But now i am going to go to great lengths to make Trump aware of our situation and plight under the racist anc regime.

  • Dora
  • Coetzee

    Youre so stupid you dont even realise it. I bow to God, will never bow to any white or black. The world were formed by wars. Are you blaming God for all that has happened, i would like to see that court case someday. Are blacks royal game all of a sudden? Cannot be touched. Catch a wakeup, the world does not revolve around the poor poor blacks. All they can do is reproduce at a rate of rabbits. How many years do we teach you the basics of hic aids etc. Still you cannot see a difference.

    • Coetzee

      Intended for Leboko…

      • MLL.

        I like you Coetzee. I can see I really touched a nerve in you. So tell me> This God of yours? Did he make the blacks inferior or what/ i DON’T UNDERSTAND YOUR CHRISTIAN GOD. I hear he loves us equally but your words don’t reflect his teaching. I guess he must be an arse hole god, this god of yours. HA,HAH, HA.

        • Coetzee

          Well, let me put it into stupid words you can understand. Theres black and white, this came from Cian and Able. White is pure. Black is evil. White are kings, blacks are slaves. Whites are intelligent. Blacks not. You can kill us all in the worst way possible, do what you want…you will NEVER touch a pure soul in your life. Written in the bible God never said we are equal. Apartheid was meant to be … why did God decide to let everyone speak in different languages when they wanted to build a tower to the heavens? Rude awakenings for you one day. I suppose you are one of the bastards going around torching everythung you see. You need to be in a mental prison. Shame you lot are so stupid. Enjoy your time in hell…hahahaaaaa

          • MLL.

            Nice shot Cottzee. That’s right. I like you. Few white people are as honest as you are. Tell me more. If god did not say we’re not equal, what did he say, this god of your gutter religion? Did he not say love your neighbor as you love yourself? He never said anything about colour. Please explain to me. You know I’m primitive, so please educate me. so that I can understand your madness.

          • MLL.

            I must have read a different bible from the one you read. That’s why your religion is a gutter religion, every hateful nincompoop can interpret it the way it suits him or her.

  • Coetzee

    Alo Leboko and followers, if blacks stop doing stupid things, like burning down buildings, striking over everything, that leaves them in a much poorer state, how do you expect the world to think differently of you? Blacks need to wake up and start focussing on their own lives and how to improve it. Whites have worked and earned their wealth, sweat. Blacks wants to sit in a position of power and collect money, this.is not what whites did all these years. Why is Zim asking white farmers to come back? Stop ignoring the facts and stop blaming apartheid for your stupidity.

    • You’re a liar Coetzee. You had blacks work for you at the point of a gun and paid them peanuts after robbing us of our land because you had superior weapon, and fooled them with your gutter religion, Christianity. You’re thieves and bandits. You never do any honest job. You watch cricket the whole day while blacks wipe the butts of your children, cook for you, slave in the mines and all the other lowly paid labour for whites. You are a liar. Whites are parasites.

      • Coetzee

        God sees you Leboko, no use thowing your words around without facts. At Gunpoint ive been by a black. My brother murdered by a black group of 3 men who burned him out in his vehicle. You must be careful, go read your bible. I guess satan is looking after his little black children too. What i mentioned are mere facts. You are the parasites filtering through any area where the whites are. And where you are there is destruction. Look at the once posh Hillbrow, look at JHB. Just junk now really and only blacks live there. Sandton is next. You think life is about driving a nice car, having a rolex watch and sit behind a desk doing nothing. Think again boet, you have to work to get where you going. Look at our uneducated president. If that is your hero, plus your followers, there is nothing left in this country as you are a black mass of destruction woth no morals or values. No matter how you are taught, shame DNA unfortunately.

      • Boerseun

        Leboko, you fan’t pull any more “facts” out of your nose, so now you resort to insults and threats. So typical of a low IQ bully, like your beloved Julius Malema. If you want to give South Africa back to its original owners, you should leave as well. Give it back to the bushmen, who you murdered wholesale when you arrived here. The biggest joke is how most of you have San ancestors, from when your forefathers took young San girls as wives by force. Ironic how the Voortrekkers wanted to live in peace with the Zulus, but had to retaliate after Retief’s murder, to prevent their own annihilation. Every single time that there was conflict between my ancestors and your own, Leboko, was when my ancestors were driven to self defense. From their battle against the Xhosas in the early 1800s, to the battle of Blood River, to the Border War against SWAPO and their ilk. Just remember one thing, you’re driving the white man into a corner again. And you, Leboko, haven’t seen the white man when he’s had enough. You think your ANC terrorists were fighters? You haven’t the faintest idea what a white terrorist is capable of. ISIS has nothing on the white man. You’ll do well to remember that.

  • Boerseun

    First off, it’s clear to me that Trump most likely did not make these statements (nor would he even care to; he’s a businessman and that would be the only reason why America could benefit from his presidency). But what was said remains fact and only blinded, guilt-ridden liberals, or ignorant blacks would carry on the way Leboko and co. does. Let’s go back to the origin of everything.

    1. How did blacks end up in sub-equadorian Africa? By slaughtering everything edible where they lived and then migrating to a new area, until they reached the poor San people in the southhern part of the continent who weren’t able to fight them off. Their near extinction is a testament to the barbaric nature of the black man.

    2. Why did the Voortrekkers leave the Cape colony to live further North? Because the British Colonialist Empire refused to aid and even criminalized the farmers living on the borders, struggling to survive against onslaught after onslaught of vicious Xhosa attacks. Those Xhosas even murdered the black people who were working for said farmers.

    3. What happened when the Voortrekkers reached Zululand? They BOUGHT land from the Zulu king Dingane, who had his mind filled with lies by white trash missionaries like Van der Kemp and Reed (who ended up with black wives, so typical) and then the Voortrekkers were betrayed, their leader and many of their men (fathers, sons, brothers, husbands) murdered. Then followed the tragedies at the Bloukrans, Weenen etc laagers, where people were murdered wholesale, unaware that the PEACEFUL deal their leaders wanted to strike with the uncivilized, barbaric, easily manipulated black hordes, had failed. Pregnant women were cut open alive, their unborn children killed, then the women’s bellies were filled with grass and set alight. Men, women and children were tortured, raped and killed. THAT is why Andries Pretorius retaliated with the Battle of Blood River, where a supernatural event took place. Thousands of Zulus died in the ensuing battle, while not even one Voortrekker was killed. And that happened after they made a vow to their God. Perhaps this is the biggest problem in South Africa today. God has disappeared from the picture.

    3. After the Voortrekkers had settled, the British Colonialist Empire once again encroached on their territory, forcing them into two wars. The first Anglo Boer War was a joke, just do a quick Google and look what happened to Jameson. The second Anglo Boer War was a 3-year long battle, where farmers, doctors, lawyers, teachers, ordinary men (and boys as young as 12) from every walk of life, fought for their freedom and the freedom of their families. Even after having 20 times as many soldiers in the country than the Boers had on horseback, the British Colonialist Empire had to resort to their “concentration camps” to break the Boers’ will. How do you fight a war when you know your wife and children are dying in some camp, being fed ground glass in their sugar, being forced to scrounge about just to have a bite to eat, not to mention the diseases that ravaged the camps because the women and children being held there didn’t even have enough water provided to them so they could wash and could obtain no medical help whatsoever. Nearly 40 000 women and children were murdered in those camps. Consider that the Boers did not even have 30 000 men in the field. Those camps were a direct attempt at genocide. But you never hear anyone say a word about that. All you hear about is how the Nazi’s murdered the Jews. The atrocities committed in those British concentration camps were so horrible, that a British noblewoman by name of Emily Hobhouse came here to help the Boer women. She died in this country, not wanting to return to her own, where she was shunned and ridiculed for what she did.

    4. After independence was once again received many years after the war, when the British Empire once again failed to annihilate the Boer (not from lack of trying), the Afrikaner government took the country to heights no African country has ever seen. The first heart transplant was done here. By a white doctor called Chris Barnard. The SADF was respected and feared internationally. We had some of the most advanced weaponry in the world, designed here. Technology that was taken after 1994 and is now being used internationally. Koeberg was the continent’s first (and hitherto only) nuclear power station. The country was a pillar of light on a dark, dark continent. Take a gander at what happened in Kenya at the time Apartheid kept the peace in South Africa. And look at what the country became under the much-slandered Apartheid. Housing, sanitation, hospitals, schools and ample employment for all, be they white, black, blue or green. Merely wanting to live seperately from other races made us evil. One has to ask, why is it evil to desire purity of race? I know many a black person who now agrees that Apartheid was better for the country than this current mess.

    5. Enter the communist African National Congress and their sister organizations such as SWAPO. They began terror actions in South Africa and Namibia and was met with the appropriate force, not unlike what America did to Al-Qaida after 9-11. The SADF decimated whatever terrorist forces fought against them (and there were very few; most just turned tail and fled). The ANC fought their war through propaganda and terrorism, not even facing the SADF in battle one single time. They armed children and sent them against our police force, to amplify the negative propaganda that was being fed to the overseas market. Hence the so-called “tragedies” such as Sharpeville. They planted bombs that killed civilians. They burned their own people alive when they opposed them. That is what they called their “struggle for freedom”. Then certain members of the SA government and other prominent personalities (Pik Botha, FW de Klerk, even PW Botha to a lesser extent, to mention but a few) committed high treason for money and surrendered the country to an all but defeated communist, terrorist organization.

    Now I ask you, through all of the above, which part did the black populace of Africa play? Which part of their role was a positive influence? Which part of their role built anything in this country? And how are they contributing today? Aren’t we simply seeing history repeat itself? South Africa WILL follow in the footsteps of Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and God forbid, Ethiopia. My question is, while the cattle that are the masses of the population battle for the “human rights” of the “poor oppressed black man”, when the dust settles, who will be the victor? Not the black man, of that I can assure you. He will simply become another casualty of war, forgotten in time, while the Illuminati continues to play their global game of chess. Wake up people! There are bigger machines in motion than a fight for equality and rights.

    • Boerseun

      Edit: Emily Hobhouse died in England, pardon the error.

      • Boerseun

        Edit: Emily Hobhouse did however request to be buried here in SA. And she was, too.

        • MLL.

          dON’T BE A COWARD BOERSEUN. sHOW YOUR FACE. i’M NOT AFRAID OF SHOWING MY FACE BECAUSE i;M NOT AFRAID OF ANYONE.

    • MLL.

      Barnard was shown by a black man how to do that, you stupid boerseun. Your white newspapers reported that, stupid! ANC is not a communist movement you ignorant piece of shit. It is capitalistic and their freedom charter was written by whites. For the record not every black is ANC member. You’re lucky because of the ANC blacks are roasting you whites in ovens like Hitler did to the Jews. More is coming for your. What is happening on White stolen farms is practice drill. Be ready for more, you white trash. I wonder if your gutter religion , Christianity will be of help to you. That you taught us how to read, yes, true. And so what? Must you shit on our heads because of that? Fuck off to holland you piece of shit.

      • Boerseun

        It’s funny how these ignorant natives believe everything the media dishes out to them. Luckily I don’t need that kind of brainwashing. My forefathers came to this country 400 years ago and I actually have both word-of-mouth and written records of my history. As opposed to you blacks who didn’t even have any kind of writing system before the white man introduced it to you. You, Leboko, are a prime example of why your race is the most easily manipulated, most ignorant race in existence. Whatever is presented to you by the media, you drink up. Do some real research, with an actual brain and you’ll realize your arguments are baseless and idiotic. That’s why you can’t debate like a human being would. Deep down you know your race is 110% useless and worth less than nothing to society. So you need to vent your frustration in some way, that way being insults, baseless boasts and ignorant comments. Just like the trash going around, looting and burning your own people’s shops, you prove what idiots you are. The only difference is, you do it from behind the safety of a computer/cellphone screen. Look out, reality is heading your way and it’s going to smash you in the face like a freight train.

        As for the fool who told me to show my face, I actually have people I care about. Do you really think I’m going to expose them to hate attacks from your kind? Living in the cesspool your kind made of this country is dangerous enough as it is. Also, I don’t need to provide proof of identity so that I can state facts. The facts are there, what are you going to do about it?

        • MLL.

          Nothing of course, boerseun except that I’m about to castrate you soon, boet!

        • MLL.

          You contradict yourself. A native means the original people of this land which blacks are. By the way, the Khoisan are African and as even our languages are related. Dangerous,? My mother brought you up, coked for you and wiped pour butt, and your father raped her in the bargain, you silly man!

          • Khoi, Khoi Khoi, Khio San, San etc etc YES they are Natives to Southern Africa! The Bantu/Negro/muntu are NOT!!! You are all amaKwerekwere who arrived in Southern Africa EVEN after the Whites! So get your useless selves back north of the Zambezi to the congo basin where you come from.

  • black and white/we the so called coloured was and is robbed/killed/colonised by you all. so instead of blaming one another, you both are the same

    • MLL.

      Sabina, you’re the product of whites raping black women, as they did throughout the years when they continued to rape their domestic workers. No matter what whites say, they love sleeping with black women in secret. Go to any town such as Bloemfontein, you’ll see white men soliciting black prostitutes. That’s why we have coloureds in this country. And the trouble with coloureds, is they are in the habit of ingratiating themselves to whites, and white consider them as inferior as they do the blacks. You coloureds you belong to us. Don’t fool yourself. Whites are ashamed of you and hate you as well.

      • Vuil

        There you go again showing your African intelligence……..

        Genetic testing has shown most Coloured have strong genetic markers of the Khoisan population mixes in with some Malay, black and white.

        You know, of course, that the Khoisan population was decimated by the bantu as they spread across northern and eastern SA. There are Khoisan rock paintings in Lesotho, but no Khoisan. A genocide some people have called it.

        I feel sorry for you. Every morning when you get up and look in the mirror you know in your heart that you belong to a useless race. So you say to yourself, “What rubbish can I invent today to make my race appear less useless”. And then you start spouting flagrant BS for the day.

        Look – you have my sympathy. It was be terrible to come from a group that is so useless.

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M9Do3dz9TR0

  • Biker Chick SA

    screenshots of your comments regarding Hitler and and the ovens etc. Have been sent to the Israeli Authorities and reported as hate-speech. But don't worry sweetie pie, I wasn't stupid enough to send to the authorities in SA, its been sent direct to Israel. I hate to tell you but they don't take very kindly to those types of comments. I would start kaking myself right about now. Very very sore subject for them that one is.
I don't think they'll have ANY trouble tracking you down.
And don't get cocky either…..since I am an activist on Israel's side, I have access to ALL the right people. Woooops!!!
    I don’t think they’ll have ANY trouble tracking you down.
    And don’t get cocky either…..since I am an activist on Israel’s side, I have access to ALL the right people. Woooops!!!

    As for your opinion on Christianity, if I ever see you talk about my Father like that again I will hunt you like the dog you are….you better pray I don’t find you.

    As for the liberals here, please, liberal = low IQ, uneducated, brainless retards. Please go and try and become literate somewhere else, the adults are talking now. This discussion has nothing to with you.

    For those who don’t like Trump and think he’s racist. Go and look at Europe, this will be America minus Trump. No Muslim belongs any where near civilized society.

    Wanna discuss De Klerk? Go read up about George Soros and how much he paid De Klerk to sell us out.

    Coetzee do us all a favour, stop reading the NG Kerk version nof the Bible and try the NKJV much less twisted BS and even less teaching on how to beg.

    Now that I’m done with my rant, I’m going to bed.

    Bunch of ingrates.

  • Lembu Kivuyo

    I an sorry for what happening in SA and deeply sorry for the insecurity that Sourth Africans’ whites are facing.
    I am a blackman from Tanzania and I do not totally agree with what my fellow black people in SA are doing against the whites BUT this NOTE is always skipped by whites
    The today black people in SA are created by the former aparheid regime. Bulling, insulting, depriving of their rights, killing and all that dirty actions done by boers against black people is what flashing back today. Madiba just potsponned the anger of people but he did not remove ir. Reconciliation meetings seemed did not work.
    Black leaders of SA will and wull never be able to stop this until a second Madiba is born to rule SA. It may tale 1,000 years for SA to get another Mandela
    I strongly suggest that to have a sub teritory for whites only in SA or send back the whites to their ancestor land in order to secure the white specie on SA

  • Manuela

    Stupido ipocrita

  • Kerry

    I am so glad someone in the world is taking note of the shit we go through in this country. I am a white college graduate who can’t get a job because of skin colour. I wish I could be proud of my country but with goverment like ours, it’s hard to feel any pride. The only thing to be prideful about is that underneath all the corruption, violence and theft, the land is beautiful.

  • tony

    It took someone from outside to see our own be deeds. Even after that reading the comments Above we e not ready to change.

  • Amani

    These comments are hilarious. First, none of you pink demons can ever be an African. Ever! Second, your pasty satanic race needs to be exterminated from Africa. Third, none of you were interested in freedom, justice, the plight of the poor/oppressed, crime etc. when you were raping, pillaging, terrorizing and enslaving your way across the continent.

  • Sda

    The time will come when the white people will stand up and fight.if the blacks want i civil war they will get it

  • Eric de la Vega de Castro

    Elizabeth, The Queen Mother (1900 – 2002), once said about Africa: “Poor darlings; the Africans just don’t know how to govern themselves – it’s just not their form. What a pity we’re not still looking after them.”

    She was sooo right!

  • InfoWars.com

  • miznay

    Simple solution bring back the death penalty. Problem solved

  • miznay

    Simple solution bring back the death penalty. Problem solved. Im living in dubai and the rules and laws here speaks of true peace and freedom. Its simple people who do wrong have to suffer the consequences. I can walk freely with my gucci bag nd cellphone in hand without a care in the world.

  • Wow, I simply cannot believe these comments. Why can all people No matter what race or colour understand that south Africa will never free and peaceful until everyone stops seeing each other as a colour instead of as a person.

    • Boerseun

      You ask that question for the same reason the black populace of Africa cannot accept their intellectual inferiority and ask the white man to help them move forward. Ignorance. And not even an “I didn’t know” kind of ignorance. An “I refuse to accept the truth” kind. Not to mention their incredible capacity for arrogance. One read through most of their replies on this page should make that abundantly clear, but for some reason the goyim can’t see it. Quite sad, to be honest.

  • Duncan Gill
    • Johnny

      yeah I read and in a perfect world, wouldn’t it be nice but it can never work in SA. Where do you draw the borders, what about rich Afrikaner traditions, monuments, farms that have been in families 250-300 years. How do you move hundreds and thousands of blacks etc…. To make a country work, you need at least one decent port. I cannot see the Zulus giving up Durban nor Richards bay and now we talking moving millions of people. In the EC you have the same problem of Xhosa and Pondo to move and it is traditionally there areas same as in KZN. You cannot do it in Cape Town as it is too multi cultural between black, coloured and White. The only land left is the Northern Cape, Karoo and Namaqua land and possible Saldana as your port. You will have to move the San peoples, Coloured and Griqwa people out or compromise and share power. To make it work you will need lots of money as the land I mentioned is semi desert and minimum minerals and mines. Good for sheep farming and perhaps close to the Orange river some grapes and wine. What about all the City dwellers, where do they get jobs? No Duncan, its a pipe dream and resembles something similar during the apartheid era that the Govt wanted to create homelands for the blacks to exclude them out of the greater SA. Crazy stupid idea.

      • morton

        No Johnny you be wrong my friend! Many other nations have made the desert bloom! Blacks (Bantu’s) have no claim to any land south of the Great Fish or west of the Orange (IE the Western and Northern Cape basically) Boer maak n plan!
        I for one would rather ride a horse and eat pap, than spend another day under zuma.

        • morton

          Johnny, I tell you what! Lets cut the country down the middle. We give the ”richer” eastern half to the Bantu and the ”poorer” western half to the Wit ou’s and Bruin ou’s. Check up on us in 10 years. See who is doing better??? We will call the western half South Africa and the eastern half azania (or whatever it is they like to call it????) Check the wall we will have to build to keep the ”richer” half out!

      • David

        I don’t agree ! Historically , there were NO BLACKS in the Western Cape, we have no beef with the coloureds, THEY must be elevated.Western Cape is the place to be, own Harbour, farm lands, mining, no need to move San people either, it’s as much their land as ours, both groups are far better than any blacks, who have not grown with time, and all just WANT, which is not theirs and has NOT worked for it.Western Cape draw up it’s OWN Constitution and Border control to keep the murdering, plundering, uneducated Pastoral Nomads OUT.

        • Johnny

          Yes David, your above scenario is the perfect utopia, HOWEVER you still did not come up with a plan HOW do you displace 2 million black people and tell them to pack up and leave. This is not USA and Mexico that has distinctive borders. Let me give you some stats, the WC has approx. 6.4 million people, 2.96 coloured, 2.0 black, 1.46 white and 60 000 thousand Asian and others. Above stats are only for the WC and the Cape Party wants to in cooperate certain parts of Northern cape, Southern Free State and some of the Eastern Cape to the greater Western Cape State. Now this is lovely and I want to pack up my belongings immediately and get the HELL out of this shit hole of KZN that is as lawless as ZUMA himself. By adding those above regions also to the WC, you will further adding a bigger black population to the WC, how do you get them out? This is not 1941-1945 Nazi Germany and systematically dispose or exterminate 6 million jews and in this case Black people. The world will put trade embargoes onto you again like they did to SA post 1994. Remember even in your perfect world IF you somehow get them out or decide to work with those black people, how do you think you will be able to protect your now even BIGGER border than SA had before. Remember you only got 1.46 million white people and 2.96 million coloured people. to protect the WC. Black people just like white people have relatives in all 9 provinces, who is friend and who is enemy, soon they will be jumping border if the WC is successful and you will have immigrants plundering your resources like no tomorrow. Just like white people, certain blacks have been born in CPT for generations now and now are legitimate citizens of the WC, you cannot just move them out. Soon just like in Israel, you will have a Terrorist problem of disgruntled persons infiltrating the WC to force the govt to part with land to give it to blacks that want to stay. Now that you have something to chew on, please tell me how do you think it will work.

          • Duncan Gill

            Johnny you are deter minded to not see any solution to our impasse here in SA,what is your solution or don’t you have one? Better to try and fail then not have tried at all..you agree?

          • Johnny

            Sure I am pre pared to buy into this WC idea, who wouldn’t? I mean already you can see that the WC is managed about 25-35 % better than anywhere else in the country, however it is not me that is a stumbling block, it is the people that have this idea that the Cape party thing will work and I am willing & waiting to go with it BUT PLEASE try and explain to me how you intend to do the following
            1.) moving 2 million black lives out the Cape
            2.) how will you protect your HUGE borders.
            3) Will you incorporate certain parts of the N/Cape, s- free state, and some e-cape, baring in mind you probably adding another 6 million balck souls to your population.
            Once you have do the above would the current status quo not be the same and would it not then be better to not strive to rather all work together and try to change government in all 9 provinces? For now lets just leave it simple, at least answer NUMBER 1 for me?

          • morton

            Johnny, have you ever heard of self deportation?
            Then also consider this, once the new government starts issuing new ID documents, the non citizens will be faced with two issues, either apply for work permits or be deported. But the vast majority will simply move back to the eastern Cape/Transkei out of their own free will as soon as law and order is reintroduced rendering crime no longer an option and the hand-outs come to an end.

          • morton

            Then further to this and to answer your No 2. It all comes down to willingness. As a former member of the good old SAP, i spent many years patrolling the borders and let me tell you very few people got through illegally and of those that did about 99% were arrested and repatriated. It can be done! Once you start shooting trespassers they soon realise the juice is not worth the squeeze.

          • Johnny

            Morton, Why would approx. 2 million blacks want to move out of WC ? You state the vast majority will want to move out of their own free will, why and for what reason, they have jobs, houses, good life style, as the WC is managed better. Remember although their ancestors don’t come from WC and probably come from e/cape OR elsewhere in SA, the majority of them will be youthful and probably born in the townships in WC, why cant they have citizenship same as you or I as we both European and we also immigrants? They also entitled to ID books. You are doing exactly what certain elements of the ANC are doing in SA, insinuating that all white people are evil, you are in a round about way telling me that ALL blacks are thief’s and criminals and they must go back to the e/cape. The problem you and the current ANC person in this country have is, the ANC/EFF painfully wishes the white man doesn’t exist and that is why they tear down Boer & British symbols, statues, rename roads and towns etc…. you on the other hand wishes the black man doesn’t exist in the WC and the other parts that the Cape Party wants to incorporate into the greater Cape state. Now you don’t know how to deal with this problem and start making outrages plans and making statements that cannot work. Silently you wish some ultra right winger will rise to the occasion and pull the same stunts that the NAZI regime did in WW11 and systematically exterminates the black man. As for your plan to patrol and manage the borders, you living in a dream and stuck in the 80’S in your thinking, when you were patrolling and I also served, we had a huge and proper trained force behind us. Look at the Map and take this into account, once the additional regions are added into the Cape state, your borders will be vastly bigger and you WILL NOT HAVE the resources nor the money that the SA Apartheid regime had in the 70/80’s, especially the man power and troops. Don’t forget SA was squeezed into bankruptcy in the late 80’S due to embargoes and eventually forced to negotiate with the ANC, if the Cape state starts implanting forced removals and similar apartheid rules, again the world will force trade embargoes onto it and again it will be isolated and eventually become just as poor or worse the rest of SA but its a pointless argument anyway as the border is too big to manage and its not clearly demarcated by a river to separate the two states.

          • morton

            You clearly do not understand. firstly SA was never bankrupt prior to 1994. FW sold out to mandela for personal financial gain ( But this a story for another time) Then when the new government of the WC takes over, they will begin to issue new ID’s to those deserving of them. And then proceed to make life unpleasant for the unwelcome amaphondo (as much as zuma makes it unpleasant for the rest of us) It would seem you are a solution looking for a problem……..Grow some balls man!

          • Johnny

            You clearly don’t know halve of it, SA was bankrupt, they had no flowing capital, selling the gold on black markets to the yanks and Israeli’s to purchase weapons. White SA was living on borrowed time. We could have at the time probably lasted MAYBE another 5 years and escalated the war on the people of SA BUT to what end, SA would have turned into one massive blood bath with both sides suffering huge losses. Bosnian War and Rwanda genocide would have looked like a Sunday afternoon picnic. Explain how FW sold us out, what would you have done different ? I had a nice debate about this issue without insults been hurtled across social media, till you started. I don’t need to grow some balls as it is very clear you need to grow some brain cells. You still stuck way back in the 1970/80’s believing SA could have made its own with a home land policy for the blacks. As much as I hate ZUMA and all his thieving cronies I also have no time for white supremacist racists, believing they can make it on their own in the WC. Do you honestly believe the rest of black SA will allow at least one third of the current SA land to breakaway and form its own state? You will have millions running over your borders and South West Africa border war will look like Sunday Afternoon pigeon shoot and never mind the internal WC terrorist problem you will have by some factions that will not be happy by the breakaway. Those deserving of ID’s I presume you refer to the whites and coloured population and I suppose you will SCREEN the 2 million blacks and filter out those undesirable? How again do intend deporting them and to where without the world come crushing down on you or the balance of the Northern part of old SA? How do you intend making life unpleasant for them, without violating human right? Come now keep this debate going without reverting to insults and off course come up with some REAL solutions and not some crap uttered by some ex AWB members still clinging to 70’s lilly white homeland.

          • morton

            Johnny, you seem to believe any and all crap the nats and the liberal press throw at you. SO! Either you can carry on living as you are or support a Boer Staat or move to any other country you may feel welcome in. Go for it! But i for one refuse to carry on living like a prisoner in my own home. Not being able to go to the beach or a park or anywhere! Without having to constantly be on alert. Worrying about my wife and family. concerned that should she break down or have a puncture, that she could be raped or murdered on the side of the road. worrying every time i go out, if my house will still be there when i get back. The corruption. The waste of public funds. The ineptitude. The degradation of almost 400 years of hard work. I would rather live amongst my own people, grow my food and ride a horse if i must? Then live under the likes of zuma. You suit yourself? But that’s how i feel.

          • Lindo

            Johnny you are clearly wasting your time trying to speak sense in this discussion

          • morton

            Lindo and johnny, when you watch too much TV (Esp sabc, bbc ccn) you come up with liberal propaganda shit like you crap you two believe!

          • morton

            And another thing. don’t worry about how the rest of the world feels about this. The west too are ”gatvol” of Africa and Africans. Europe has a massive illegal immigration problem caused by 3rd world over breeding and the whole of Europe is moving to the right. The Brits went Brexit and soon the rest will follow. The Yanks voted for Trump and well done to them! The rest of the world are starting to see through the African and see him for what he really is. If the Cape broke away tomorrow the rest of the world, other than a few misguided libturds, would not care. In fact the may well cheer.

          • Duncan Gill

            Johnny,we have to create a European dominated province or at least semi autonomous region like the Western cape. The reason why we have to do this is because you can only operate from a position of strength if you want to effect meaniful change on this sub Saharan region of Afica. If Europeans are to have any say in this part of the world we need to get out from under black majority rule for the simple reason the Africans will always be against us prospering in life when they find it so difficult to imitate our success. After all Europeans are way ahead in their own development and have managed our emergence from the dark ages and all that entailed.The Africans are not so fortunate and while their own development could be speeded up by association with Europeans they rather choose to denigrate us and promote only their African way! It is this reason we need to demand and force our independent state so we can become a force for the upliftment of the Southern African continent..operating from a position of strength.You cannot please everybody when you force radical change and the Africans living in the Western cape will have to choose our way or the highway.We would not accept unbridled breeding or a total lack of family planning for financial and service delivery reasons.All who live in our state would have to kowtow to our rules and in time would see the reason for such rules that they only bring about the betterment of us all.Or they can leave and have their citizenship revoked…. our constitution would have to be written and adhered to by a willing vote on the matter and once explained to our citizenry I am sure logic will prevail especially when living in our state will ensure a higher standard of life for all it’s people.As for amalgamating other parts of the country into our state I would think that unwise because where would you stop and this would ensure our state was seen as a threat to the rest of the country no our state would have to agree to a fixed border as such the present border of the Western Cape province!As for protecting our border this would be a logistical headache but a necessary cost and would have to be costed into any possible independent state.I expect a certain taxation would have to be agreed to finance this project.All who are presently living in our state would have to ensure they registered their proof of residence from day one and updated it religiously upon penalty of prosecution and heavy fines if they neglect to adhere to this very strictly enforced law.In this manner the movement of people within the borders of our state would be as they are today but any change would need to be registered within 30 days of it changing.This would enable a proper census to be conducted in an ongoing manner and would serve well to address our authorities handling of service delivery and growing infrastructure needs.No one would be able to enjoy any benefits in this state of ours if they could not show legal documents illustrating how they came to be residents of our state.Therefore ways and means could be devised to control and limit illegal immigration.We would not be seen as a white state but as a European dominated state until such time as the state we have built would develop it’s own character and identity.

          • Muslimah

            Like I said this country always belonged to the blacks. You stupid white people colonized the whole of Africa, stole all their resources and left. Thats why they are suffering. If you have a problem get out.

          • morton

            Blacks (bantu) arrived in South Africa from the congo AFTER the whites. Resources stolen????? blacks have lived in Africa for at least 250 thousand years right on top of these ”resources” and yet you did not even know of their existence! Let alone found a use for them. You arrived in South Africa with nothing! Not even shoes on your feet. No science, no mathematics, no technology, no alphabet, no numerology. Nothing! You were wearing your cows. literally! No woven cloth. Go back to the congo. there you will find your country and your resources.

          • Muslimah

            I’m not even black lol. This is south africa. Key word Africa. It belongs to the Africans. What about the San and khoi San were they not black. You should go back to England

          • morton

            And i am not from England. Yes this is South Africa and NOT the congo. Key word CONGO. No white has an issue with the San or Khoisan! Well done for pointing out they are not black. The black invaders hail from the CONGO. key word….CONGO.

          • Muslimah

            They were black you stupid. Black people are descendants of the khoi san. You are from Europe the first.your ancestors were whites from Europe who exploited the black people in South Africa-africans. Why are you so closed minded and ignorant.

          • morton

            How can one exploit someone in the congo all the way from South Africa? Blacks are very recent arrivals in South Africa you fuckwit.

          • Muslimah

            You call yourself African. Africans are black. Take a look in the mirror. You are not black. Face the fact you are not African nor are you South African.

          • Muslimah

            Were all your ancestors born here. 9 don’t think so.

          • morton

            Yes! 15 generations. almost 400 years. That is way longer than any muntu.

          • Duncan Gill

            Why do you think all the migrants want to go to Europe . Wel I will tell you why..because Europeans have a highly organised and secure way of life..good docial structures where everyone has access to work healthcare and education so they can achieve there dreams of a better life..that’s why! So who is the racist it is all the other ethnic groups who are so bitter because they cannot try to achieve what the European man has accomplished! Racist because they hate what they refuse to learn from refuse to acknowledge can teach them how to create better lives.Here in South Africa the Afrikaner did more for the African majority than there own ANC who steals rather than lives and cares about there own people!Africans show great frendliness towards each other but cannot work together to build progressive societies where everyones lives would be better..so they run to the European to get what there own people cannot give them If you were a real man you would agree with me..lets see what you do?

          • Muslimah

            I chose Europe because that’s where all your ancestors are from you stupid

          • Muslimah

            The same Europe that colonized Africa and india and stole their resources

          • Duncan Gill

            You will never beat the European mindset you are only bent on destroying what you cannot match in any way..you will drive them to rise up against you when yhey realise you only mean them harm. Very sorry for you you are quite pathetic and weak!

          • Muslimah

            If Europeans did not interfere with our country in the first place, we wouldnt be having this conversation. There would have been no white supremacists in this country

          • Duncan Gill

            This is not entirely true all nations have been taken advantage of by other nations it is part of man’s failings! What happened under colonialism was not slavery that ended long before colonialism. Colonialism also benefitted the Africans who were only killing each other en masse..why was the European population so many more and why did the African population grow under colonialism?

          • Gav CT

            If the 2 millions “souls” found their way here they can sure as nuts be sent back again…..no ID – no stay.

          • Muslimah

            Black people were here before you and your people.

          • morton

            Prove it! You have no record of this. We do. Now buyela muva wase congo. Msunu enja.

          • Muslimah

            I’m not African you do realize black people have a bigger population. Wait till julias malema comes into power. You stupid white people will be swimming back to wherever the hell you came from

          • morton

            The fact that blacks over breed is not my problem. July-arse can go fuck himself. The black invaders from the congo have attacked us many times and we have beaten them every time. We are not swimming anywhere! We are the original South Africans.

          • Boza

            You have been waisting your time with racists. Let them be racists they will never change because privileges are additive. They are not aware that they were made to be racists and those who made them no longer need them. Profit and capital is no longer thriving under black cheap labour. Don’t waist your time with the racist outdates

          • Gav CT

            Quite easily Johnny…..

            First round up all of those without ID of any sort…..and toss them back over the border. Then round up those without any form of fixed address in the Western Cape….and send them back to wherever they originally came from. (mainly E-Cape I’m betting) Then round up those that are jailed and check ID to see if legal…..if not have them transported back to a jail in the territory they came from.

            Lastly – round up all of those without jobs but with legal papers to live in the WP and start to find work for them WITHOUT them being tainted by the likes of COSATU and all the other rubbish unions who help paralyze SA!! Help them to find their feet and suddenly we’ll have a happy and prosperous province that can be turned into a country that can stand happily on it’s own feet in Africa.

          • Boza

            Do you realise no one is opposing the stupid racist trash all of you are talking about? You are having your own racist conversation and no one is listening to your trash. This platform and article is a good bone for dogs to chew. All racists have come out to chew a dry bone. You do not intimidate us. Stay racists and we shall govern this country.

          • Gav CT

            You do know that you’re replying to a comment I posted FOUR MONTHS AGO…..right? So you’re a wee bit late…..

            Change your name to BOZO retard…..

          • Boza

            Oh excuse me if you no longer a racist of four months ago. What changed your trashed mind?

          • Gav CT

            The never ending stupid utterings of worthless c*nts like you…….

          • Boza

            There is no racist who will get away with racism in this country. You should ask your grandma colonialism Zille.

          • Gav CT

            More murmurs from the dolt in the corner with an IQ of less than a farm fence post.

          • Muslimah

            I agree with you. I can’t believe these people are talking like this. This Is an African country. If you don’t like it get the hell out.

          • morton

            You go back to the congo. nobody invited you here. Voetsek golo.

        • Duncan Gill

          I agree David and although Johnny underneath sees no way it could work,I do!

  • pinkělinx

    The whites are not to blame for all the wrong in south africa who says that?

    • Koos van der Merwe

      In the context it is the Africans who believe that all be it based on propaganda.

  • Koos van der Merwe

    If I didn’t know any better I’d say Trump was a white man living in South Africa who has experienced African oppression of minorities and who has experienced the all to common crimes within South Africa first hand. “What does Africa and South Africa want? Striving for African unity or black supremacy.” What a question and in South Africa we know the answer! Will or can he do something about it? I don’t think so.

  • GinZ4

    • Koos van der Merwe

      Don’t know, sounds like he lives here lol!

  • Yesu

    America didn’t get where they are today without wars.

    South Africa needs a war between Blacks and Whites.

    After, they will be respect for one another.

    Right now,you hear some child rapists saying blacks have sense of entitlement. The person doesnt ask the question who’s country is this. Who are the righfull owners. Who is the majority.

    Every 10 blacks, there is 1 white.

    • Nixi Blakeway

      please go to this link http://praag.org/?p=21279

    • Astrid

      Yesu, you forget who has the best military strategy. .. most White men had army training and work as a team. How’s the army these days. Don’t think war is an option, you silly man 😊

      • Toi

        “most White men had army training and work as a team”

        There is zero unity among white people and we surely do not have any military background.

        Flip what do you guys think we do on weekends? Plan military tactics and hunt black people?

        No we try and spend time with our families and friends, the same as you and any other human being on this planet.

        Damn dude, we’re not walking killing machines you know.

        Edit: Oh and BTW, you should have paid attention in history class, there have been wars between black and white people. There is no point in repeating history and unnecessary bloodshed.

        • Astrid

          I commented on Yesu”s post. DON’T be judgemental on a single reply. War doesn’t solve problems, it’s total distruction. Shouldn’t even be mentioned as an option 👍

          • Toi

            Astrid my first comment was directed at you hence me quoting your post.

            My comment at the end about war was directed at Yesu. Sorry for not making that clear.

          • Astrid

            No problem 😊 Yesu is a racist 😉

      • morton

        Ja, They have tried that a few times. Blood River and Rorke’s Drift are two occasions that spring to mind. It did not work out too well for them. Do you know that mk (Die konte will sweets here) have NEVER won a single battle! They have murdered a few old men and the odd woman and child, but have never fought a battle. Those big tough military hero’s of mandela’s.

        • Astrid

          Never opt for war. .. no one is spared in crossfire. LIVE and let LIVE. South Africa is rich enough for all inhabitants. .. BUT the greedy few are lining their pockets. SIES MAN. They can’t even spend it in one lifetime

    • David

      @ Yesu; in 1652, there were no blacks yet in What is now known as South Africa, you only arrived 200 years later, chased by Zulu Impis from Central Africa, and dispersed you to Transkei, Lesotho, and Gauteng. The first white men your people encountered was at the Fish River after the 1820 settlers started moving North. 10 blacks to each white? you may be correct, as most have already left the Country, taking their fortunes with them, also, the whites did family planning, something which blacks sadly lack ! We ALL are owners of this land, the only difference being, that whites built this Country up to 1st world standards, and the black are now destroying it all and sending us back to a 3 rd standard.

    • Jjhuharambe

      I also think Trump left out that black people are substantially less intelligent than white people… hens why we went from a 1st world country to a 3rd world country so quickly. When whites were in power the dollar 1.15 to the rand… but when the flea eating blacks took over then it rose to 15 dollars for 1 rand in just 12 years.

      There shouldn’t even be a war you savage. That’s all black people do. if something doesn’t go their way then they will burn and cause destruction. Because they savages. This country is falling apart and it’s because of the stupidity and greed of black people

      • Toi

        As a white South African male (and I’m confident that many white South Africans would back me on this) I would like to say to Jjhuharambe: jy is n poephol.

        Lyk my jy wil net kak aan jaag en nie werk aan ons land nie. As jy nie iets constructive kan se nie……hou jou bek.

        • Jjhuharambe

          As a white South African (who has a brain) unlike Toi, a brown nosing bitch. Your boer colleges on their farms are killed daily by these savages and you come here and protect them? you are a disgrace to not only white people but the human race as a whole.

          Go read a book or something (if you can….)

        • Jjhuharambe

          You are a piece of shit

        • Jjhuharambe

          And you must go plow your farm now

    • Thunda Flash

      Scientists say we all came from Africa so I don’t get your point. The Koi Koi were here before the Bantu migrated here in the north and the whites from the south. It’s time to state the facts. Whites and Coloureds are more entitled to the Cape than the Bantu tribes are.

    • GHOST ™©

      Because there are more of one than the other doesn’t mean it belongs to the larger group.

  • Mahomed Saleem Moorad

    most African leaders are puppets of their Zionist controlled colonial masters.
    maybe Mugabe isnt one of them but hes also a greedy pig who leads a very good life while his people are suffering.

    • Selwyn

      YO MSM!! “Zionist controlled colonial masters”” WTF are you talking about? Zionist is an Israel thing!!!. Colonial is a British thing!!! And the only control ever, was the British control of Israel before their independance about 70 years ago. and most African leaders have got no relationship with Israel or Trump. I think you have been drinking or zolling too much

      • Mahomed Saleem Moorad

        yes, all colonial powers are controlled by the Zionist banking cartel because they are dependent on them for loans.

        • FrostyHugs

          When Kebab think’s they know Zionism. Try living under ZOG for years, unless you’re from Europe or the US like me, in which case I offer my condolences.

          • Mahomed Saleem Moorad

            oh please, i could be sitting at the North Pole but i would still know whats going on- unlike most ppl in the west: Dumb & loving it!

          • Selwyn

            I wish you guys all the best with your newly elected. As they say “the people have spoken”

        • Selwyn

          Please name ONE colonial power who is borrowing and name ONE Zionist who is the lender and please explain what a Banking cartel is and name them. Who is the boss of the cartel?. Which Bank does he represent? And going back to your intro.–which African leader is a Zionist puppet ? And to which colony does he belong??

          • Mahomed Saleem Moorad

            are u stupid? ALL of them are part of the same system. the ONLY countries that are not, are those countries that the west attacked recently or wants to attack: Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Yemen, Somalia. those countries DID NOT have a Rothschild controlled reserve bank system until AFTER they were attacked & the regime was changed or the west is still trying to attack them and change things.

            as far as Zionist lenders, the IMF & BIS are controlled by Zionist Jewish bankers. No1 is the Rothschild banking family. so u could say they are the Bosses.
            ALL African leaders where there is NO war have puppet leaders,
            even here in South Africa: ABSA bank has Barclays of England as the majority shareholder & NM Rothschild is the majority shareholder of Barclays.
            so Rothschilds own ABSA.

            i dont know if u are just stupid or u are a Zionist Jew who is up to your usual mischief.

          • Selwyn

            Yo msm! To quote you :
            ‘ALL African leaders where there is NO war have puppet leaders…”
            I have read a lot of bovine residue but your statement take the cake —sorry dung!! and!!!! And stating if I am “a stupid or a Zionist Jew who is up to usual mischief ” What you point re stupid or Zionist Jew or usual mischief. You are either a nutter trying to appear an intellectual or a twisted lunatic. it is sad that a debate has been reduced to insults,but it only shows where you fit in in this world. I will not be responding to you any more, as it only wastes air and energy!

  • David

    The author is quite correct for a change. It is refreshing to hear this from the new President of the USA, WHO UP TO NOW HAVE TURNED A BLIND EYE !

  • Peter O

    This is a fake. Many of the terms used are not used by Americans

    • Mia Vos

      This is not an article written BY Trump – it was written by a South African journalist ABOUT things Trump said about African leaders. The writer then conveyed to his readers his reasons for agreeing with Trump’s views.

  • Andre

    I note that most of you “commentators” can’t even spell and your comments are rediculously racist, dumb and simple. I get pissed off with the swine on both sides of the fence (the other day a white step father kicked his 3-year old step daughter to death) so do not tell me that only us whites hold the moral high ground. There are many blacks who I respect.

    • Maddox1

      And yet blacks don’t kill their own babies for muti? wake the F up man

      • Andre

        Who said they don’t? People just do not care about one another. It’s a sick world full of disrespect for others and the language you use shows exactly that.

        • Maddox1

          Yet you are the one calling people racist , dumb and simple , maybe you should take that chip off your shoulder liberal. Funny you single out the 1 white piece of trash, yet nothing about the 1000’s of blacks killing whites and their own, So typical of liberals.

          • The misplaced revolutionary spirit is strong in our New South Africa

      • morton

        Blacks do kill their own babies for ”uMuthi’! Why is that you see very few black albino adults? The sad part is that if they cannot find an albino child they are more than willing to snatch a white one.

    • Thunda Flash

      Sure. What % of murders and robberies are committed by whites? This is a truth our black brethren need to admit and fix. We’re the 8th most violent place in the world only behind the country’s at war. You do the math.

      • King Trollo

        honduras, mexico and venezuela are safer than sa??

        pretty sure sa isnt in the top 50, never mind the top 10. theres a lot of dangerous countries out there dude

        • Thunda Flash

          Yip. Afraid so. Come visit Alexander or Langa sometime.

          • King Trollo

            im sure theyre worse than river hernandez in san pedro sula

            youre deliberately ignoring the countries ive brought up, try answering the question directly. a comparison perhaps. i doubt you know anything about those places

            how do you come to the conclusion that sa is worse than the nations i highlighted?

    • Lea Voyager

      Say you who spells ridiculously “rediculously”

    • Esther Øvrebø

      You are defently jumping over the White genocide part in South africa. .and it has nothing to do with some black ppl. you respect in your private life ,so whats the point of saying that? but we all know it by now. Trump is gonna stop ya’l hihi .he’s not afraid to say it like it is atleast , wich is needed ..do you know that the White South africans do not get asylum here in europe , but color your self Brown and put on a hijab you will get in ,and no questions? Racism? Hello!! ??

    • SJ2906

      *ridiculously
      *stepfather
      *stepdaughter
      *we whites
      *whom I respect

      Probably best not to criticise other folks’ spelling, Andre.

    • Zack

      Rediculously haibo 😂

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm

  • Lol South Africans using Trumps name to express their racist views.. This is sad, follow trumps example, say what u wanna say as you, and stop pretending to be him you chicken s**t

    • Thunda Flash

      He said a few things I heard including “South Africa is now a big mess”

      • King Trollo

        he has a more dangerous, messy country on his doorstep – its called mexico

    • morton

      I assume you are referring to black South Africans right? Because they be the racist ones……..

    • King Trollo

      lol it doesnt look like trump even mentioned south africa, the author just inserted it in there!

  • בת שבע סיידר

    As an ex-South African growing up with apartheid, as children we weren’t really even aware that apartheid existed until after 1994. I think many white children then were ignorant living in white areas. I remember we would drive past a school for blacks close to our area and for us it was normal that whites goes here and blacks goes there. I don’t think I ever heard my parents speak ill of blacks. My mom worked at the Ok with some of them. Anyway, perhaps it was not perfect, but there were peace and prosperity at least and there were no attacks on whites like today. I am not saying I condoned apartheid, but things are worse today. In those days the whites knew how to invent, they build the Koeberg power station, they build the dams, infrastructure, had medical breakthroughs like Chris Hannie’s first heart transplant in the world. He was the front runner in that regards. Yes, the black people did contribute otherwise who would have helped build our buildings and roads, and we are grateful for them. I would go back but not until we see the equality they claim to have. Anyway, this has nothing to do with America and what America needs right now, and I can not even phantom the idea that he would bring this up let alone even be knowledgeable enough to talk about it.

    • John Harrison

      Yes, I agree with you…. Africa is not a place for whites now… I grew up in Rhodesia, and we didn’t know any different until I left school… we had a war going in, but essentially people were happy… my mom taught me to respect all people black and white… my mom also worked at the OK…. personally I would never go back, but I a man also disillusioned with life in the western world… people complain about what black leaders are doing in SA, but they do the same in Australia, so many dishonest politicians governing for the corporations and not for the people… life is complicated here, much more complicated than it needs to be…

    • Vernon Lazarus

      Chris Hannie performed the 1st heart trnsplant?? It’s no wonder that you knew bugger all that was going on around you! LOLOLO

    • Howell

      Chris Barnard.

  • Arunex

    Lol. People actually think Trump said any of this? Come on guys… seriously…

    • Bhekani Zitha Bhompus

      Lol

    • morton

      Who cares if he did or not! The content is correct and the author knows his stuff!

  • Elsabe Snyman

    What aout EFF

  • Avner Eliyahu Romm
  • Nigel Zeeman

    Reading all the comments thus, leaves me to realize that the former National Party’s Apartheid regime is still very relevant and it would possibly take another twenty or so years to be completely eradicated, unfortunately they were not entirely to blame for the state our country is in, it dates as far back as the very first European intervention to create a trading post, thus interfering with the natural order of things, mostly the discovery of the natural resources this beautiful African continent has to offer, thus greed and corruption was the order of the day, only difference now is that there’s a different challenge in control and still they manage to pillage the lands resources due to the ignorance of the current regimes, due to the same greed, we are the most superior animal on this planet, we have managed to exploit and control every resource this planet has to offer, yet there is hunger and homelessness around every corner, this is just craziness, when did we lose our humanity, all I see now is animals feeding on one another, coming back to SA’s issues, until our national anthem is changed to be one agenda rather than create division within it’s lyrics we as South Africans will never be united under the all inclusive flag, I have seen South Africans stand together irrespective of color or religion and it was awesome to behold, but as soon as they left the stadium, battle lines were drawn, each racial segment sang their portion of our current anthem with gusto and murmured the balance and joined with full force at the end, due to what’s being called the universal language, the British have undoubtedly had an astounding grasp of the planet dynamics, thus it will eventually come to pass that English will one day be the only language left on this planet.
    Not sure if Trump wrote/said these things, but they are true and relevant now, as far as I’m concerned it’s just propaganda to see how you and I feel about our situation, so that they can use the information to exploit and divide us further, to keep us at loggerheads so while we are battling each other they are raping this beautiful country from all it’s resources.

  • Vincent Slater

    move out…there is NO future for whites in South Africa…

  • mariuskoch

    When did he say this and to whom? State your sources…

  • the blind moose

    Spot on report work from the one that wrote this !! Well said !!

    The truth has ALWAYS hurt !! Trying to “sugar coat” your wrong doings, will NEVER justify your actions.

    Getting your ar$€$ whipped might just be as good as a proper spank for a naughty child !!

  • lerumo

    • morton

      Who cares what you think! The content is true enough.

      • lerumo

        Hello apartheid man

        • morton

          Bye bye stupid man!

  • Anine Theron

    From someone that lives in RSA. The ANC is destroying this place. There is no other reason why this country is doing so bad. Even if what is said is not my reality, I know this to be happening all around me. It is heart breaking to hear at times. Everything mentioned in this article has been from the ANC’s hands. The fires, etc. This already started when Mandela was president, singing to his followers “kill the whites” and ever since this country has down graded, starting with their mass bomb killings. Most recent is the fire’s at Stellenbosch farms were the ANC openly admitted to doing it in the name of the ‘black people’. Most whites I know don’t mind the black people. If your a normal, well educated human being you are accepted here. But as you know they have forced the blacks in all our job areas. Now it is the biggest pain to communicate with any business here. They just don’t know or understand anything. They just sit there and have no work ethics. They think they have power now, taking over almost all our work forces. What a joke!

  • Jessop Sutton

    Donald Trump, help South Africa!

  • Mike Hein

    Does ANYONE believe ANYTHING Trump says?
    In Africa… change will NEVER happen.
    Africa is a black people’s continent and is governed by such people who all share the same beliefs and native culture which is a millions miles away from the rest of the world.
    “Native Culture” is the key note – what white people perceive as wrong, black people perceive differently and a way of life.
    Stop trying to change Africa for what it has been the last few thousand years… stop trying to change it because it’s colour may not suite yours.
    I was born in Africa and by the time I was old enough to think for myself I left the forbidden continent to live a life of a “white person” because, even then, I knew there was absolutely ZERO hope of changing it to suite my requirements.
    Stop complaining… “white person’s” boohoo stories of persecution are no longer news worthy.
    You CAN do something about your own life, stop your wining and join the majority (become corrupt, rob, murder and rape without consequence – you might find it enjoyable) or leave!
    If you say and believe that you “can’t” it really means that you “don’t want to”….
    Sheez! stop already!

    • morton

      Adapt or dye! Well, Mike Hein its true what you say but it does not make it correct! The fact that one can train a baboon to drive a car does not mean that you should! Cheers.

      • Mike Hein

        Why would we want to adapt a baboon to accept human traits?
        A baboon is a baboon and it needs to be left to enjoy its life existence as designed.
        People who want to change a “baboon” to meet their own expectations are people who “want to be God” or laugh at their near-human-trained traits.
        Leave the baboons (and native inhabitants) alone.
        Leave them alone.
        Leave “native Africans” do what they please (humans or animals).
        Stop trying to change the “native” for what they are and what you want them to be.
        Native Africans (Homosapiens or Animals) have MORE rights than lame and stupid British oppression idiots.
        Yes… adapt or die!
        Who adapts or dies during the process will be governed by the strongest and top-of-the-food-chain animal – unfortunately, humans REALLY suck at conserving nature but are DOMINENT at extinguishing all other species.
        If you have a miraculous idea of saving African Wildlife then I am ALL in!
        Other than that I don’t really give a shit – humans are POWERFULL and have lead to the demise of Africa.
        White man?
        Get the fuck out of that country… leave the black man decimate, rape murder and eat the baboons…
        As long as “humans” (and Chinese rhino hunting horn-hunters) Africa is a lost cause…
        Stop bitching and get the fuck out of Africa….
        Africa is history… it’s animals can’t be saved… the animals existence and suffering can only be prolonged.
        Let Africa self-destruct… leave it alone… don’t fuck with it…
        Africa is a lost cause…

        • morton

          Mike, Adapt or dye means if you can’t beat them, join them. Dye your skin to a darker hue and join the troop.

          • morton

            Something i will NOT be doing thanks! I cannot throw aside a few thousand years of civilisation. I guess i’ll have to move.

          • Duncan Gill

            Sign my petition this is the only answer or move to Southern Russia may be a plan “B” 🙂

  • Zack

    When exactly did trump say this? It’s dated May 2016??

  • Hazel Isaacs

    The blacks are a total hindrance to the development of a great nation. They’re a threat to the safety and security of the productive people.

  • deadlock

    “Trump, help South Africa”

    Hello, no. How about the people of this country go and dig up their backbones, and pick up their balls, and grow the !#*% UP. You are not a child. And this is not a kindergarten fight. This country is in a mess because respect no longer exists. Authority isn’t recognized. Racism still continues to fuel the fire. I have, in many instances, explained to people how awful apartheid was. And yes people will never get over it, sure. BUT using that as en excuse for the barbaric acts going on in this country, is just too much. When will enough be enough?

    DIVIDED WE FALL!
    UNITED WE STAND!

    Screw politics. Screw all of that parliamentary jargon. THAT IS THE GIST OF IT.

    Open your eyes. Stop seeing color. See behind the bullshit lies, colorful promises and notice the real enemy.

  • Revaan Jutzen

    When was South Africa considered a 1st World Country?

    • morton

      Up to the 27th of April 1994.

    • Mia Vos

      You don’t know?? Maybe you were born after 1994.

  • Mia Vos

    Whites have NO SAY in South Africa, and haven’t had a say for DECADES now. Why are so many commentators rambling about ‘solutions’ for ‘our problems’? There are none. The blacks have to sort out the mess South Africa has become. It’s their country. The whites are living in the land of the blacks. The tables have turned for good.

  • Ed Ndaba

    It would have been a more prudent and judicious use of the pan troglodyte which wrote this article’s time to masticate on his own faeces. This article merely reflects his lackadaisical understanding of our country, his abysmal skills as a writer and does more to humiliate white people and journalism as a whole than any of their dissidents and opponents.

  • Alon Fisher

    The shit started with Verwoerds immorality act and the mixed marriages act. Not too mention the Nats canning the amount of English immigrants into SA. Had the Nats being clever they would have not only withheld restrictions of British immigrants, but helped and encouraged inter- marriage between different races. By doing this to such an extent that none of this would be relevant for South Africa. After all who would have played the race card if there majority were of S.A.s citizens were Coloured as opposed to Black/Indian or white?