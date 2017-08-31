South Africa: Government wastes R1 billion on IT system

Die Vryburger

0
Dondo Mogajane - Image - Die Vryburger

The National Treasury has been “reprimanded” by SCOPA about their failed upgrading of the government’s IT system.

Despite the fact that more than R1 billion has already been spent on the start-up phase.

The treasury director general Dondo Mogajane acknowledged that the first phase was never completed.

Minister Malusi Gigaba of Finance said that an investigation team will be set up to investigate the funding and implementation of the system.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man arrested for hijacking and accident with owner... The police at Middelburg arrested a 25 year old man after being in an accident with an Audi A4 he had reportedly hijacked at Kanonkop, Middelburg late...
Shoot out in an attempted cash in transit heist, W... Police have launched a manhunt for suspects who fired shots at a security armored vehicle on the morning of 30 August 2017, at approximately 07:15. ...
Four suspected car thieves arrested, Croftdene An operation was conducted by Malvern police and Cluster Task Team members after a suspicious Renault Sandero with four occupants was spotted in Croft...
Stock theft, one arrested, Dalibho Nsuze police and Greytown Stock Theft Unit members conducted an operation searching for suspects and stolen livestock. During an operation, a 38 year ...