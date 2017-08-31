South Africa: Government wastes R1 billion on IT system

The National Treasury has been “reprimanded” by SCOPA about their failed upgrading of the government’s IT system.

Despite the fact that more than R1 billion has already been spent on the start-up phase.

The treasury director general Dondo Mogajane acknowledged that the first phase was never completed.

Minister Malusi Gigaba of Finance said that an investigation team will be set up to investigate the funding and implementation of the system.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News