Son nabbed for R93 million fraud and his father for corruption

Tseko Mojalefa Rabotho (29) will continue with his bail application when he appears before the Specialized Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg on 31 August 2017.

Rabotho was arrested by the Hawks’ National Serious Corruption Investigation on 17 August 2017 for Fraud, Corruption and Money Laundering amounting to R93 million.

Investigations revealed that the suspect, whose first court appearance was on 21 August 2017, acquired a number of assets which included two expensive properties and nineteen motor vehicles that were never financed.

Just before Rabotho could appear for bail application on 24 August 2017, his father Jackie Nicholas Rabotho (57) bribed the investigating officer with R52 000 in cash at the Hawks offices in Pretoria in persuasion of the investigating officer not to oppose bail for his son and he was arrested on the spot.

The subsequent search found that Jackie had another R48 000 cash in his possession.

Jackie Rabotho has appeared at the Pretoria Specialized Commercial Crimes Court on 25 August 2017 on a corruption charge and was remanded in custody until 31st August 2017 for further investigation.

