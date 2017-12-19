Sharp criticism on Dlamini’s statements about state capture

The statements by Bathabile Dlamini that the inhabitants of the country should forgive state capture as they forgave apartheid provoked sharp criticism from their own ranks.

The ANC Women’s League was first on the cart to criticize her if it were only right to steal and be corrupt.

Her request that Carl Niehaus be forgiven for his offenses was also considered unacceptable.

Dlamini’s comments are seen as a climate creation to get Jacob Zuma and his runners off the hook, after billions of rands stolen.

It would automatically mean that the Guptas are forgiven for their role in all criminal activities.

The minister also wants to try to protect herself as it is suspected that she has long been behind the door.

