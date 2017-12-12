Senior officers in the SAPS steal millions

IPID, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, acting as the watchdog for the police, has uncovered a cache of worms, which shows that the SAPS paid up to 3000% more for forensic equipment than the market value.

The finger points to the former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his family and several senior officers in the SAPS.

The purchases reveal: R500 000 for 500 disposable face masks, R1,4 million for 11 000 pairs of Latex gloves and R1,6 million for distilled water.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

