Security officers to get salary increase

South Africa’s Private Security Sector minimum wage will increase by an average of 6.4% with effect from 1 September 2017, says the Department of Labour.

The new Sectoral Determination (SD) will be applicable until 31 August 2018.

According to the department, the current minimum wage increases for all other categories (e.g. Clerical staff, artisans, control centre operators, drivers, general workers etc.) of employees including Grade A and B security officers, have been determined by utilizing the consumer price index (CPI) plus 1% as stated in the Sectoral Determination which totals to 6.4%.

Grade C, D and E is predetermined rates as per Private Security Sectoral Determination published in the Government Gazette no: 39156 dated 1 September 2015.

“The new minimum wage for security officers in Area A which constitutes major metropolitan areas will be R5 209 (2016: R4 896), Grade B is R4 668 (2016: R4 387 and Grade C is R4 102 (2016: R3 797) and D and E is R4 102 (2016: R3 792),” the department said on Monday.

While the new minimum wage for security officers in Area 2 (all other areas) for Grade A will be R4 323, Grade B is R3 934 and Grade C, D and E is R3 414.

“Area A includes major metropolitan areas such as: Alberton, Bellville, Benoni, Boksburg, Bloemfontein, Brakpan, Camperdown, Chatsworth, Durban, East London, Germiston, Goodwood, Inanda, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, Kimberley, Klerksdorp, Kuils River, Mitchell’s Plain, Nigel, Oberholzer, Paarl, Pietermaritzburg, Pinetown, Port Elizabeth, Pretoria, Randburg, Randfontein, Roodepoort, Sasolburg, Simon’s Town, Somerset West, Springs, Stellenbosch, Strand, The Cape, Uitenhage, Vanderbijlpark, Vereeniging, Westonaria, Wonderboom, and Wynberg,” the department said.

After considering the National Bargaining Forum inputs, the Employment Conditions Commission made recommendation(s) to the Minister Mildred Oliphant to publish minimum wages in the government gazette.

The latest increase in the Private Security Sectoral Determination will be in its third and last year of implementation.

The Private Security Sector, on May 2015, signed a three-year minimum wage determination. Part of the agreement includes addressing the wage gap between the higher grade security officers and those in the lower wage band.

The department said as part of the minimum wage adjustments Sectoral Determination various allowances relating to night shift, cleaning, special allowances and others are also expected to be increased.

The Sectoral Determination prescribes minimum wages, number of leave days, working hours and termination rules. – SAnews.gov.za

South Africa Today – South Africa News